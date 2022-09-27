Read full article on original website
Experts: 4 Questions To Ask To Figure Out Whether You’ll Be Happy at a New Job
It's a great time to look for a new job. There are nearly twice as many open positions as there are job seekers. Employers are scrambling to fill head counts and retain the workers they do have, and...
JOBS・
Amazon to boost front-line workers’ average hourly pay by $1 to $19
SEATTLE — Warehouse and delivery drivers for Amazon will soon see a pay bump as the online retail giant prepares for the pending holiday crunch amid a tight labor market. Seattle-based Amazon’s average starting pay for front-line U.S. employees will increase to more than $19 per hour from $18 per hour, the company confirmed Wednesday in a blog post.
thebossmagazine.com
How To Schedule Your Daily Tasks for Maximum Productivity
In today’s society it seems like everyone is looking to make the most out of their daily schedule. Modern day professionals have all ascribed to this go-go-go, always-be-hustling, and never-take-a-day off lifestyle. However, with that in mind, it’s come into question if this is really the best path toward an optimal day. Maximizing productivity in the span of a day takes a bit of an understanding of how the human brain and body work together. See maximum daily productivity is a concept that one might think focuses on short term goals and bursts of daily productivity. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In order to actually optimize the productivity of your day-to-day life, you need to expand your vision to a broader, more long-term perspective.
Poets and Quants
How To Tackle The ‘Why Your Business School?’ Question
As Round 1 interview invitations start to get released, one question every candidate should expect to be asked is “Why do you want an MBA from our school?” This question comes up every year and despite the foreknowledge and ability to prepare ahead, it is a question that candidates routinely flub. There are a variety of poor ways to answer this question.
Hr Morning
Help high performers battle burnout – before they become quiet quitters
What do you think of when you hear the term “quiet quitter”? Maybe a disengaged employee or a low performer? Well, that’s not always the case. Quiet quitting – often a response to burnout – is affecting top performers, too. High performers can be up...
Hr Morning
Employers are focused on keeping healthcare benefits costs down for employees
Controlling ever-increasing healthcare benefits costs is a top priority for two out of three employers over the next three years. And that’s not going to be easy, as costs are expected to continue their upward trajectory for the foreseeable future. While employers dealt with a 5% increase in healthcare...
