Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Major Injury News
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had an unfortunate update to share on All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick this Tuesday. Tomlin announced that Fitzpatrick is in concussion protocol. He was assessed after the Steelers' loss to the Cleveland Browns last Thursday. With a home game coming up against the New York...
Steelers players not holding back on criticizing Canada's scheme
The Steelers — specifically the team’s players — do not seem happy with the scheme and play calling orchestrated by offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Just listen to them.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Steelers Locker Room News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful franchises in the game of football. However, longtime Steelers fans are beginning to get concerned about the state of the offense under offensive coordinator Matt Canada. According to the latest report from Pittsburgh radio host Josh Rowntree, the fans aren't alone.
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem
The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses and surely want to break back into the win column. Here are our Steelers Week 4 predictions as they take on the Jets. The Jets failed to build...
Wilson returns as Jets visit Watt-less Steelers
NEW YORK JETS (1-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE: Steelers by 3 1/2 according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 1-2; Steelers 1-2.
What to know about the Browns' Week 4 game against Atlanta
The Cleveland Browns will look to make it back-to-back wins this weekend. Here is a look at their next matchup. BASICS ■ Who: Browns (2-1) at Falcons (1-2) ■ When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Steelers fall in latest TD Wire NFL power rankings
Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a team on the ropes. Sitting at 1-2 no one really really knows if this team is really good or not. The offense is inconsistent at best and the defense has cut off at the knees with the absence of linebacker T.J. Watt. Our...
Mike Tomlin channels Captain Bligh amid Steelers Nation mutiny
Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin has never lost a team in his 15 years in the captain’s chair. Then again, the Pittsburgh pigskin seas have never become this choppy this soon into the season. Now wonder Tomlin is channeling the Bounty’s Captain William Bligh in attempting to quell the growing...
Hines Ward Puts Blame on Steelers Players, Not Matt Canada
Hines Ward says Steelers players need to take more accountability.
