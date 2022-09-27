ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Independent

Disability benefits for millions ‘to be rendered worthless’ by soaring energy bills

Millions of Britons with disabilities or long-term illnesses are to have their benefits wiped out by soaring bills, new figures reveal. Energy bills are expected to reach an estimated £5,386 per year by January, but benefits to help the 2.9 million who receive personal independence payment (PIP) are not due to rise until April 2023. Charities are warning that disabled people will be among the hardest-hit groups over winter as a result, and are already being forced to cut back on carers amid spiralling living costs.Of those who claim PIP – the main disability benefit for working-age individuals...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

You might be eligible for £3000 payment from the gov't. Find out how

It’s no lie that the increasing cost of living is biting quite hard and many would appreciate any form of support from government. Well, if you are carer, you could be receiving as much as £270 each month as well as Christmas bonus from the Department for Works and Pension (DWP), according to Chronicle Live.
ECONOMY
rsvplive.ie

Cost of living: Everything workers will receive as Budget 2023 is confirmed

After months of speculations and reports, Budget 2023 has finally been confirmed by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe. Hoards of information was announced from energy credits for Irish households, changes in store for the hospitality sector and cuts and increases for petrol and diesel. Workers across the country have been...
INCOME TAX
NBC News

Americans will pay more money to heat their homes this winter — and it's not just because of inflation

Americans are about to see the biggest increase in their home heating bills in more than 10 years, and it's not just because of inflation. A new report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), which represents the state directors of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), projects a 17.2% jump in average home heating costs this winter compared to last year, and a 42% jump in the cost of household electricity compared to the winter just before the pandemic hit.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Martin Lewis explains what interest rate hikes mean for mortgage bills

Money expert Martin Lewis has explained what the recent rise in interest rates means for mortgage bills.On Thursday, the Bank of England increased the base rate used by the bank to charge other lenders when borrowing money from 1.75 per cent to 2.25 per cent – the highest it has been in 14 years.In an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Mr Lewis looked to be lost for words when trying to advise viewers on what to do to be able to afford mortgage repayments.On Friday, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng revealed his mini-budget to which a number of banks and lenders...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Which lenders have removed their mortgages as hundreds more deals pulled

Hundreds of mortgage deals have vanished from the market in recent days after the mini-Budget triggered market mayhem.Several lenders including Halifax, Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society have pulled their fixed-rate products for new customers.Smaller lenders including the Scottish Building Society, Darlington Building Society, CHL Mortgages, Bank of Ireland, Clydesdale Bank, Paragon, Leek United Building Society and The Nottingham for Intermediaries have also taken the same action.Analysis of the market by Moneyfacts.co.uk found that on Friday, the day of the mini-Budget, 3,961 residential mortgage products were available.By Monday this week, the total had fallen to 3,880, and by Tuesday it...
REAL ESTATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Second round of DWP £324 payments to arrive in accounts from this autumn

Householders who claim certain benefits or tax credits are getting a payment to help with the cost of living crisis. The second round of cost of living payments are worth £324. If you’re eligible, you’ll be paid automatically in the same way you usually get your benefit or tax...
INCOME TAX

