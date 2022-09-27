Read full article on original website
Longtime Sedalia 200 Faculty Member Passes Away
It is with great sadness that we report Parkview Elementary School counselor Pam Crafton has passed away unexpectedly. The entire Sedalia 200 community extends our sincere condolences to her family and friends. District counselors are available to aid grieving students and staff members. Ms. Crafton started her Sedalia 200 career...
Rea-end Collision Injures Two Sedalians
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning on Route Y. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive, in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2016 Ram truck, driven by 46-year-old Robert Hladik of Sedalia, was stopped in the roadway around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2006 Acura SUV, driven by 57-year-old Kay R. Keele, of Sedalia, overtook and struck the rear of the Ram.
Impact Signs to Build $8M HQ & Manufacturing Facility
Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.
Sedalia Man Injured When Motorcycle Overturns
A Sedalia man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Kawasaki Vulcan, driven by 46-year-old Phillip R. Fry of Sedalia, was on Smasal Road, east of US 65 just before 8:30 p.m., when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, and overturned. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 29, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers responded to the area of West Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Boulevard for a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. Daniel Cavaness stated the driver of the other vehicle ran the red light at Broadway and Thompson, causing the collision. The suspect vehicle then left the scene without attempting to exchange information. No suspects have been identified at this time.
Pettis County Circuit Court Cases Resolved Through September 19
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 7 to Sept. 19. Travis D. Martin: age 32, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to 10, 10, 10, 7, 7, 7 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on seven separate matters (3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Clonazepam, 1 count of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Alprazolam, 1 count Unlawful Possession of a Concealable Firearm and 2 counts of Resisting Arrest).
Two Sedalians Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2014 Harley Davidson, driven by 50-year-old Charles E. McGinnis of Sedalia, was stopped at a red light at US 50 and Sadie Lane (MM) around 7:30 p.m., when an eastbound 2015 Kia Optima, driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr of Clinton, struck the Harley from behind.
Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
DNR To Host Free Pesticide Collection Event At Versailles
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the MoDOT Maintenance Facility, 1031 Jefferson Street in Versailles. The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. It will be the last of six pesticide...
Three UCM Arts Shows On Display Now Through October 27
Continuing to provide interesting and engaging displays of art by faculty, students and individuals across the nation, the University of Central Missouri Gallery of Art and Design announces three shows that are running concurrently Sept. 26 - Oct 27. These offerings are the 2022 Faculty Show, Faculty Portrait Show, and...
SH Volleyball Loses at Stover
Sacred Heart JV and Varsity Volleyball lost to Stover on the road Tuesday, Sept. 27. JV lost in two sets 15-25, 20-25. Varsity lost the first set 18-25; won the second set 25-17, and lost the last two 15-25, 22-25. JV & Varsity will regroup, reevaluate, and make adjustments going into tomorrow’s game.
JoCo Fire Protection District Open House October 1
The Johnson County Fire Protection District is opening station doors and hosting open houses at 10 of the District’s 12 fire stations on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2 until 4 p.m. The District invites the public to attend any of the open houses and encourages area residents to visit their nearest station(s) to meet their local responders and see the stations and firefighting equipment.
Two Marshall Men Injured in I-70 Rollover
Two Marshall men were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Jerry D. Huff of Marshall, was on I-70 at the 51.6 mile marker around 4:40 a.m., when the Jeep struck the rear of an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 50-year-old Maria G. Jurado of Kansas City.
Warsaw Motorcyclist Injured in Accident in Sedalia
On Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to an injury accident on Thompson Boulevard near 10th Street. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup, driven by Carlos Lopez, entered Thompson Boulevard to make a northbound turn from a private drive, and into the path of a southbound 2009 Harley Davidson “Night Train” motorcycle.
Salvation Army Holiday Meal & Gifts Help Sign Ups Coming Next Month
If you think your family will need a little bit of help with Christmas gifts and putting Christmas dinner on the table the Sedalia Salvation Army is here to help. You won't want to wait too long, though, as the signup period will be ending earlier this year. Families that...
New Airline Terminal In Columbia Is Almost Done! Will This Help Travelers?
If you have ever traveled from Columbia Regional Airport, then you know that they have been working on this new terminal for almost a year. They had also been working on some new bridges to help you avoid the elements. You can read that article HERE. But in regards to the terminal itself, it looks like things will be finished "soon".
Bunceton Man Injured in Cooper County Rollover
A Bunceton man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1997 Toyota Avalon, driven by 53-year-old Warren Pennington of Bunceton, was at 13012 Highway B (northeast of Bunceton) around 11:40 a.m,, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
Domestic Violence Call Leads to Arrest of Sedalia Man on Warrants
On Friday at 5:51 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1300 block of South Lamine for a domestic violence incident. A primary physical aggressor could not be determined and a 12-hour domestic violence report was made. One of the subjects, 22-year-old Dylan James Nelson of Sedalia, was found to have...
Sedalia Man Arrested For DWI After Fleeing From Police
Sedalia Police observed a silver sedan traveling east on Broadway with no headlights and failing to maintain its lane early Sunday morning just after midnight. The officer activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop at Broadway and Lamine, but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit began.
