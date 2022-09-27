ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Olivia Rodrigo Honors Alanis Morissette in Saint Laurent Slipdress at Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala

Olivia Rodrigo went with her go-to punk style for her latest public appearance. The Grammy-winning musician attended the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in Toronto on Saturday night wearing a standout look from Saint Laurent. Rodrigo’s look was a crepe satin slipdress that featured black lace detailing from the design house’s pre-fall 2022 collection. She paired the look with the Saint Laurent Amber Sandals in leather.  More from WWDLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes NextLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the Runway Rodrigo attended the event to help induct fellow musician Alanis Morissette into the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
MUSIC
Alanis Morissette
Olivia Rodrigo
American Songwriter

Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”

Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
MUSIC
Vogue

Hailey Brings The Pastel Skirt Suit Bang Up To Date

Pierpaolo Piccioli’s scene-stealing fuchsia has been fashion’s favourite shade of pink for some time now, but Hailey Bieber is making the case for pastels. The model attended Saint Laurent’s blockbuster Paris Fashion Week show wearing a baby-pink look from creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s spring/summer 2022 collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Dua Lipa’s Under £250 Bag Is A Bonafide It-Piece

Every so often, a new It-bag enters the realm of celebrity. This week, Dua Lipa sported the current must-have carryall: Luar’s Ana. The piece, created by Raul Lopez, came in a shocking highlighter-green leather in a python print. It was a pop of killer contrast against Lipa’s white coat – also by Luar – and a pair of black Balenciaga pantaboots. While the bag itself is not yet released (it’s from the spring/summer 2023 collection), fans can expect that it will be priced at around £225, as the other Luar bags are.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Hey! Is That Kylie Jenner, Or A Very Glam Batgirl?

Kylie Jenner illustrated the power of a full-coverage look today in Paris. The beauty entrepreneur opted for a body-hugging dress at the Acne Studios’ spring 23 show. The dress felt like a modern twist on ’70s disco glamor with its dramatic winged sleeves, à la Donna Summer. Jenner completed the slightly campy look with some statement-making, Alien-esque sunglasses. The ensemble reads: “Batgirl at a Studio 54 party.” Fabulous.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Songwriters Hall Of Fame#Red Lips And Waves#Induct Morissette#Jagged Little Pill
Vogue

From YSL To Old Céline, Amber Valletta Talks Vogue Through Her Favourite Vintage Pieces

It’s fitting that Amber Valletta’s love of second-hand clothing began when she was a child. Supermodel, activist, eco-advocate and British Vogue’s contributing sustainability editor, she has a razor sharp and comprehensive understanding of the sustainability issues that have long plagued the fashion industry. “I spent every weekend at my grandparents' farm with all my cousins. During my weekend sleepovers, my grandmother Mary loved to takes us to shop second-hand at the local thrift store called, The Goodwill,” Valletta explains. “For me, it was like playing dress up looking through all the different clothes and accessories.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Kendall Keeps It Cool In Bermuda Shorts And Fashion Flip-Flops

It might officially be autumn, but for Kendall Jenner, who happens to be in out-of-office mode, the warm weather fashion continues. Her most recent look, which is both pared-back and stylish, is a tribute to the scorching summer that has just ended. Spotted landing in the Bahamas, the 27-year-old runway...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

How To Get Hailey Bieber’s Perfect Slicked-Back Bun

Serving executive realness in a camel coat from her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC, Hailey Bieber hit Paris in ultra-sleek style this week. Aside from the fact she was showing off the glossiest legs seen this side of summer, the model’s slicked-back bun was the perfect addition to her minimalist ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Shoe Designer Julia Toledano Wore Dior For Her Wedding Celebrations In Paris And Kaplankaya

Julia Toledano, founder and designer of the popular shoe brand Nodaleto, and soccer agent and manager Roman Ichbia met when they were just six-years-old, quickly becoming childhood friends. “When we turned 14, our love story began,” Julia remembers. “We had our ups and downs and got separated by a break-up for a couple of years, but timing brought us back together when we eventually found each other again, six years ago at the birthday of a mutual friend.” Since then, they’ve barely left each other’s sides.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse

The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
CELEBRITIES

