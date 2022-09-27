ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis says he's 'not some Greek god', 'or Giannis'

The Lakers would be thrilled if Davis played like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they'd also be thrilled if he simply played more. For the past two seasons, The Brow has taken the court in less than half of the Lakers' games (76 out of a possible 154). Davis contends that he's not one to worry about criticism, and simply "work hard, defend, and do what the team needs to do to win."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019

LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Doesn't Trust Kyrie Irving After Irving's Behaviour At Brooklyn Nets Media Day: "How Can You Trust Him When He Has A Problem With Holding Himself Accountable?"

Kyrie Irving is going to have a hard time winning over many of his detractors this season after his actions over the course of last season. Irving refused to get vaccinated, which led to him not being allowed to play games at home, and the Nets chose to not use him in away games until the team was depleted with injuries later in the season.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

LeBron James May Surpass An NBA Legend

For example, James needs just 97 assists to pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assist leaderboard in the NBA. James currently has 10,045 assists while Johnson ended his career with 10,141. There is no doubt that James will be able to do this in no time at all. James Over...
NBA
Yardbarker

Oregon's Offensive Coordinator Goes Off On LeBron James For Player Movement In High School: "This Generation Of Kids, They Saw LeBron James Take His Talents To Miami. They Wana Be On A Super Team."

In today's NBA, it's normal for star players to team up together. Unlike in past generations, league athletes today are always looking to build, or join, the best possible team and they have no issues leaving town to get what they want. This practice has become increasingly common in recent...
EUGENE, OR

