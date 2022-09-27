Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
Yardbarker
John Salley Said The Lakers Paid Him $1.3 Million Just To Keep Shaquille O'Neal Out Of Trouble
The Los Angeles Lakers knew they had a one-two punch that could lead them to greatness when they acquired Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 1996. Shaq was already established as someone with Top 10 all-time potential, and while Kobe was a bit rawer when he came to the league, everyone knew that he was going to be something special in his career as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Revealed That Coming Out Of Retirement And Playing For The Wizards Was One Of The Biggest Mistakes He Made In Washington
Michael Jordan was a force of nature during his time with the Chicago Bulls as he won 5 MVPs and a record 10 scoring titles. He would also win 6 championships in the 1990s to firmly establish himself as the greatest player of all time. When you have had a...
Here's What LeBron James Said About Russell Westbrook
LeBron James was asked about Russell Westbrook at Los Angeles Lakers media day.
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Is The Only Player In NBA History To Have A Winning Record Against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are widely regarded as the three best players to ever play in the NBA. The three superstars were the faces of the NBA during their respective primes and had an unforgettable impact on the league. While MJ and Kobe have retired from the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis says he's 'not some Greek god', 'or Giannis'
The Lakers would be thrilled if Davis played like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they'd also be thrilled if he simply played more. For the past two seasons, The Brow has taken the court in less than half of the Lakers' games (76 out of a possible 154). Davis contends that he's not one to worry about criticism, and simply "work hard, defend, and do what the team needs to do to win."
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Urges The Nets To Learn From The Warriors And Stephen Curry: "He Was Injured Going Into The Playoffs. The Team Still, You Know, Fought And Won Games."
Kevin Durant will soon turn 34 years old, but even at this age, he is still considered one of the best players in the league. But that doesn't mean KD's time with the Nets has been disappointing. When he joined forces with Kyrie Irving, many expected the duo to lead...
Yardbarker
‘It’s whatever’: Heat star Kyle Lowry’s brutally honest reaction to Pat Riley calling out his conditioning
Not too long ago, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley called out Kyle Lowry for his fitness. Riley said that he thinks the veteran point guard could be in “better shape” at this point in his career. These comments unsurprisingly blew up as questions about Lowry’s weight were again brought to light.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019
LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Myles Turner's Days As A Pacer Are Reportedly Numbered, According To NBA Insider: "He Needs/Wants Out, And Indiana Is Moving In A New Direction.”
With the NBA season just weeks away, most teams around the association are pretty comfortable with the guys they have, but it doesn't mean that we can't expect some changes in the months to come. Specifically, out in Indiana, the likelihood is that star big man Myles Turner is on...
Yardbarker
Gregg Popovich Hilariously Reveals What Drives Him To Return To The NBA Year After Year: "My Paycheck..."
In San Antonio, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is gearing his team up for another long NBA season. While the Spurs are not expected to be very competitive in the West this season, Popovich is sure to keep them somewhat relevant as one of the wisest and most experienced voices in the league.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Doesn't Trust Kyrie Irving After Irving's Behaviour At Brooklyn Nets Media Day: "How Can You Trust Him When He Has A Problem With Holding Himself Accountable?"
Kyrie Irving is going to have a hard time winning over many of his detractors this season after his actions over the course of last season. Irving refused to get vaccinated, which led to him not being allowed to play games at home, and the Nets chose to not use him in away games until the team was depleted with injuries later in the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
LeBron James May Surpass An NBA Legend
For example, James needs just 97 assists to pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assist leaderboard in the NBA. James currently has 10,045 assists while Johnson ended his career with 10,141. There is no doubt that James will be able to do this in no time at all. James Over...
Yardbarker
Oregon's Offensive Coordinator Goes Off On LeBron James For Player Movement In High School: "This Generation Of Kids, They Saw LeBron James Take His Talents To Miami. They Wana Be On A Super Team."
In today's NBA, it's normal for star players to team up together. Unlike in past generations, league athletes today are always looking to build, or join, the best possible team and they have no issues leaving town to get what they want. This practice has become increasingly common in recent...
Yardbarker
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Is Already Blown Away By LeBron James In First Days Of Training Camp
In Los Angeles, the Purple and Gold are doing their best to move on after a summer of chaos. With Russell Westbrook still on the team, there are plenty of people who doubt what the Lakers can do. But for Lakers coach Davin Ham, he has been impressed by his...
Comments / 1