Max Homa and Justin Thomas’ 4-word tweet gained attention on social media after lifting 2022 President’s Cup Trophy

GolfWRX
Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie just cemented his legacy with wild act at the Presidents Cup
Hideki Matsuyama might be the most recognisable player in Japanese golf. He may have also turned down the biggest offer from LIV to date:. However, in terms of showmanship, the 2021 Masters champion can’t hold a candle to his caddie. Shota Hayafuji has bits and pieces of form on...
ESPN
Jay Monahan on the PGA Tour's future, whether it can coexist with LIV Golf, Tiger Woods' leadership and more
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jay Monahan has never faced a more tumultuous time as PGA Tour commissioner. More than two dozen PGA Tour members have defected to the LIV Golf circuit, which is being fronted by two-time Open Championship winner Greg Norman and funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The...
Golf.com
‘I was pretty pissed off’: Justin Thomas weighs in on Si Woo Kim shushing crowd
Despite the lopsided final score at the Presidents Cup, in which Team USA defeated the Internationals by a score of 17.5-12.5, there was still plenty of drama to behold. That’s the beauty of match play, a mano-a-mano format that can feel intensely personal, thereby providing ample opportunity for theatrics. Players get amped up, feed off the crowd, and irritate each other — a wonderful spectacle for viewers.
Look: Brooks Koepka Wife Beach Photos Are Going Viral
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and model Jena Sims married earlier this year. It's been a great 2022 for the couple, who are making major moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series and reportedly received a $100 million payment for the move. Not long later,...
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth says he plans to play this year's PNC Championship with dad
The PNC Championship is adding another superstar to its field. In speaking with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth revealed that he planned to compete in this year’s PNC Championship alongside his father, Shawn. It will be Spieth’s first appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
LIV Golf will reportedly, and sadly, soon purchase television time on Fox Sports
LIV Golf has built a reputation by using large sums of money to draw some of the top players in
Look: Golf World Reacts To The Charlie Woods Interview
Over the weekend at the Notah Begay junior golf event, Charlie Woods shot the best round of his young golf career. With Tiger Woods serving as his caddie, Charlie recorded a 68 on Sunday at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Following the round, he participated in what might be his first real interview.
Golf.com
Tommy Fleetwood miraculously holed out TWO balls with one swing (on the Road Hole!)
Tommy Fleetwood has played the Old Course at St. Andrews’ famous “Road Hole” 17th countless times, most recently at the Open Championship in July and again this week in preparation for the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Still, the Englishman most assuredly has never...
LIV Golf's reported broadcast deal with Fox Sports may not be happening after all
LIV Golf's broadcast deal with Fox Sports 1 apparently isn't as close as initially thought. A report from Golfweek this week said that LIV Golf was close to an agreement with Fox Sports 1 for the Saudi Arabian-backed league's first television deal in the United States. After companies like NBC,...
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman slams "deafening hypocrisy" of LIV Golf opposition
LIV Golf boss Greg Norman has described the opposition to his new breakaway tour as "deafening hypocrisy," citing an alleged relationship between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia. Speaking to Piers Morgan on the Uncensored Show, Norman passionately defended the LIV Golf Tour and asserted that one of its main...
Photos: See the merchandise at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship
The PGA Tour hosts its second event on its 2022-23 schedule at The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The Tour season started two weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship, then took a week off the Presidents Cup, where the U.S. won its ninth Cup in a row and 12th out of 14 times the events has been staged.
Americans can count on turnover for the Ryder Cup team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Before the Presidents Cup party could even get started, the Americans couldn’t escape questions about what comes next. The Ryder Cup is one year away in Rome, and while the Americans demolished an aging European team at Whistling Straits last year, they have not won the Ryder Cup away from home in longer than Jordan Spieth can remember. “You could tell me the last time it happened,” he said. It was 1993, about two months after Spieth was born. The winning putt came from Davis Love III, now 58, who then was playing in his first Ryder Cup. So it’s been a long time.
golfmagic.com
Best Golf Putters 2022: Buyer's Guide and things you need to know
There have been many brilliant golf putters released in 2022 which have a variety of technological features to improve your game. Whether it is the shape of the face, the angle of the neck or the weight of the putter, there are several elements that you need to consider when purchasing a new golf putter.
Golf.com
Time to overhaul your game: 30 ways to be a smarter, better golfer
Golf can be a difficult game. Even with swing tips available wherever you turn or tap, it’s easy to get lost in the woods— on and off the course. “Play Smart,” a GOLF franchise launched online in 2020, is your path through the clutter to data that, well, makes the game a heckuva lot easier.
Golf.com
The magic behind Xander Schauffele’s Odyssey O-Works Red putter
With a stroke of his Odyssey O-Works Red 7CH putter on Sunday afternoon, Xander Schauffele locked up the Presidents Cup for the U.S. team in a thorough 17.5-12.5 thumping of the International squad. Outside of the first two wins of his PGA Tour career, the remaining trips to the winner’s circle have come with O-Works Red 7CH in his hands — a winged profile that was released a little more than 5 years ago.
