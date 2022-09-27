“Hard to be friends when you’re having a head-to-head battle”: Lewis Hamilton sheds light on his love-hate relationship with Sebastian Vettel

Read full article on original website
Who are the highest-paid F1 drivers in the world?
The 2022 F1 season is in full swing with Max Verstappen enjoying a healthy lead at the top of the World Championship while Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes continue to struggle.Red Bull have dominated recent races, leaving the Ferrari pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz frustrated in their pursuit of race victories in a year where the Scuderia have emerged as Championship contenders once aagain.This season follows Verstappen’s maiden world title after his dramatic last-lap triumph over Hamilton in 2021. After that, the Dutchman was rewarded by Red Bull with a new long-term contract that has seen him join...
Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims
Lewis Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver's dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.
Lewis Hamilton Offered F1 Exit In Exiting New Deal
It’s safe to say that Lewis Hamilton has not had the best F1 season this year with the Mercedes having many issues this year. After the drama at the end of the 2021 season, Hamilton said he was coming back to the sport in 2022 in “fight mode”.
‘They are not idiots, they will get it right’: Ross Brawn backs Mercedes to improve before end of F1 season
Ross Brawn has backed Mercedes to adapt to Formula 1’s new regulations, declaring: “They are not idiots.”Rule-changes introduced for the 2022 F1 season have seen alterations made to the front and rear wings of cars, as well as to the vehicles’ floors.Mercedes won the constructors’ championship in 2021 and only missed out on the drivers’ title after a controversial final lap in the last race of the season, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first championship. Mercedes have been well off the pace this year, however, but Brawn believes that they will improve.The F1 managing director, who previously...
Michael Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss reveals latest on F1 legend’s condition after regular visits
Michael Schumacher is in “the best of hands” as he continus to recover from his horrific skiing accident, says ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt - who revealed he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.Todt, who has a close relationship with the...
Damon Hill reveals difference between ‘anxious’ Charles Leclerc and Michael Schumacher
Damon Hill has revealed a key difference between Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari driver’s most famous predecessor, Michael Schumacher.Leclerc started the 2022 Formula 1 season well, but Max Verstappen has been ruthless for Red Bull while Ferrari has repeatedly made mistakes, meaning the defending champion may claim his second world title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).At 24 years old, Leclerc still looks to have a bright future in F1, but he has an ‘anxious’ personality that distinguishes him from Ferrari legend Schumacher, according to Hill. “Charles is a very charming, intelligent kid, but he’s anxious....
F1 schedule 2022: Practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch
Formula 1 is upon us, and if you're looking for the latest F1 schedule, Sportsnaut has you covered. Covering every race from the upcoming season.
‘Cannibal’ Max Verstappen compared to Michael Schumacher by Formula 1 boss
Max Verstappen is like a sporting ‘cannibal’ just as Michael Schumacher was, according to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.Verstappen, 24, secured his first F1 title last season after a controversial final lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the last race of the year. The Red Bull driver is on course for his second straight championship with the team and could even claim the title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).Such a triumph would move the Dutch-Belgian a small step closer to the joint-record of seven drivers’ titles that is shared by Ferrari legend Schumacher...
Lewis Hamilton feels for F1 fans over Max Verstappen’s title romp
Lewis Hamilton said he feels sorry for Formula One that Max Verstappen could romp to the world championship with five races remaining.The Red Bull driver will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back titles at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.Verstappen, who turns 25 on Friday, will be crowned champion if he wins under the lights of the Marina Bay circuit and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc both finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.During last year’s captivating title battle, Verstappen denied Hamilton a record eighth crown at a deeply contentious season finale in...
Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes aren’t ‘too far away’ from first win ahead of ‘epic’ Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful that Mercedes are “not too far away” from a first win of the season as F1 returns to Singapore this weekend. The eight-time constructors’ champions are yet to taste victory in 2022 and with just six races to go, the Silver Arrows are looking to avoid their first winless season since 2011. Hamilton himself has a record to maintain too, having won a race in each of his previous 15 seasons in F1, yet has not been top of the podium in the previous 16 Grands Prix this year. But Hamilton, a four-time winner in...
‘I don’t care about second’: George Russell on targeting a first race victory and off-track fame hitting home
For a man whose irrepressible ambition and unique talent has taken him to the cusp of Formula 1’s summit, George Russell could be forgiven for thinking 2022 hasn’t quite matched his lofty expectations. Waiting in the wings – aching for three years at the back of the pack with Williams – the 24-year-old’s long-heralded spot in the Mercedes garage was, most assumed, the final step on the road to fulfilment. Grand Prix victories, and subsequent title pursuits, were surely a slam-dunk inevitability.Yet the scale of the struggle at Mercedes this season, toiling with their car’s violent oscillations and unpredictability,...
Alex Albon to race at Singapore Grand Prix after missing Monza and suffering health scare
Alex Albon will take part in this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, three weeks after he suffered respiratory failure and was left on a ventilator.The London-born Williams driver endured complications from surgery when he was sidelined from the last round in Italy with appendicitis.But the 26-year-old insists he is ready to return to his Williams cockpit, despite Sunday’s race in the humidity of Singapore considered among the hardest challenges of the year.“My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal, but I’m feeling good and I’ve done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races...
