It is to be welcomed that Gordon Brown’s constitutional review has identified the House of Lords and the balance of power between the centre, nations, regions and localities as ripe for reform (Labour may abolish House of Lords if it wins next election, leaked report reveals, 22 September), but it is concerning that his proposals are proving contentious in the Labour party. Many other issues remain to be addressed, not least a flawed electoral system producing grossly disproportionate results, where the need for change is supported by the membership and unions, but not by the leadership.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 HOURS AGO