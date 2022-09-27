Read full article on original website
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
Labour removes party whip after MP calls Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black
An MP has had the Labour party whip suspended after she called Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black.Rupa Huq was heard discussing the chancellor’s private school background, before adding that "you wouldn’t know he is black" when hearing him speak. The MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, is thought to have made the comments at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday. A senior Labour spokesperson said: “We condemn the remarks she made, which were totally inappropriate and call on her to withdraw them.”In the audio, revealed by the Guido Fawkes website, Ms...
Keir Starmer says Rupa Huq comments about Kwasi Kwarteng were ‘racist’
Labour leader Keir Starmer said Rupa Huq MP’s comments about chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng being “superficially” black were clearly “racist”.Sir Keir said he welcomed the party taking “very swift action” to suspend Ms Huq’s Labour membership after her remarks at the party conference were revealed in leaked audio.The MP for Ealing Central and Acton has offered a “sincere and heartfelt” apology to Mr Kwarteng over her “ill-judged” comments after her suspension and criticism by senior Labour figures.Sir Keir told LBC Radio: “What she said, in my view, was racist, it was wrong and she’s been suspended from the whip in the party...
BBC
55 Tufton Street: The other black door shaping British politics
On a rainy afternoon earlier this month, Liz Truss walked through the famous black door of No 10 Downing Street for the first time as prime minister. But under a mile away, there's another black door that's had a lasting effect on the previous decade in British politics - and looks like being influential under this administration too - No 55 Tufton Street.
howafrica.com
Labour MP Rupa Huq Suspended For Making ‘Racist Comments’ About UK’s First Black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Rupa Huq, a Labour MP has been suspended for making ‘racist comments’ about UK’s first black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Huq had claimed that Kwasi was “superficially black” at a party conference panel event titled “what’s next for Labour’s Agenda on Race?”. She...
Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss
British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
Labour surges to 33-point lead over Tories after Liz Truss budget ‘disaster’
Labour has surged to a 33 point lead in the polls as the catastrophic political reaction to Liz Truss's budget unfolds.In the latest survey released on Thursday, Keir Starmer's party was up nine points to 54 per cent, while the Tories were down seven to 21 per cent.The unprecedented figures from the pollster YouGov come after Ms Truss took to local radio stations to try and reassure the public about her economic strategy.The survey also comes days before the start of Ms Truss’s first party conference as leader and if replicated at a general election would represent by far...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
Mortgage rates: 'If we can't afford higher payments, we lose our home'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
‘I liked nearly all of it’: Guardian readers react to Starmer’s Labour conference speech
Idea of publicly owned energy firm and policies addressing climate crisis go down particularly well
BBC
Stormont: Heaton-Harris 'will call election' if executive does not return
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will call a Stormont election if an executive is not functioning within a month. He said he was under a legal obligation to order a vote on 28 October if politicians had not restored the devolved institutions. "I will have to make...
rigzone.com
UK Labour Party Reveals Great British Energy Plans
In a conference speech in Liverpool this week, Keir Starmer, the leader of the UK Labour party, revealed that Labour would set up a publicly owned energy company within the first 12 months of a Labour government. “We will set up Great British Energy within the first year of a...
BBC
Wes Streeting speech: Labour promises face-to-face GP appointments
Labour says it would require GPs in England to provide face-to-face appointments for anyone who wants them, if it wins power. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would be patients' "shop steward" and give them more choice over how they access care. In a party conference speech, he also...
UK's Labour suspends lawmaker for saying Kwarteng 'superficially' Black
LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 27 (Reuters) - An opposition Labour lawmaker was suspended from the party on Tuesday after being accused of making racist comments about British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, with a party spokesperson saying it would call on her to apologise.
Salma al-Shehab: UK academics urge government to act over Leeds student jailed in Saudi Arabia
Hundreds of UK academics have urged the government to take “urgent action” to free a Leeds University student and women’s rights activist from prison in Saudi Arabia. Salma al-Shehab was sentenced to 34 years behind bars last month for having a Twitter account and sharing posts written by dissidents and activists. This was the longest known sentence that Saudi authorities had given to a women’s rights activist, according to advocacy groups at the time.A total of 400 academics from UK universities have now signed an open letter calling on Liz Truss and her foreign secretary, James Cleverly, to act to...
U.K.・
Labour must be the party of electoral reform
It is to be welcomed that Gordon Brown’s constitutional review has identified the House of Lords and the balance of power between the centre, nations, regions and localities as ripe for reform (Labour may abolish House of Lords if it wins next election, leaked report reveals, 22 September), but it is concerning that his proposals are proving contentious in the Labour party. Many other issues remain to be addressed, not least a flawed electoral system producing grossly disproportionate results, where the need for change is supported by the membership and unions, but not by the leadership.
BBC
Labour's Rosie Duffield says party has 'work to do' in South East
Labour has "an awful lot of work to do" to win seats in parts of the South East, the party's Canterbury MP says. Speaking at the Labour Conference, Rosie Duffield suggested her party had focused more on the North and Midlands. "It feels a little bit as though Kent possibly...
UK Labour leader accuses government of trashing economy
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party accused the governing Conservatives on Tuesday of losing control of the economy, and promised to take the U.K. out of an “endless cycle of crisis” if his party regains power after more than a decade.
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
