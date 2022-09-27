31 Shamelessly Entitled People Who Need Their Facebook Privileges Revoked
1. This person hoping to nab a $500,000 house for free:
Entitled Person on Facebook (Originally posted to r/entitledpeople) from ChoosingBeggars
2. This person with a pressing question:
On the neighborhood Facebook group... from ChoosingBeggars
3. This user who knows exactly what they're looking for:
An old friend of mine often used Facebook to request free stuff from others. This was their most recent request. from ChoosingBeggars
4. This person who should be the one paying:
A person in my local Facebook group wants someone to pay them a thousand dollars to remove their old deck. Pretty sure you're supposed to pay people for the services you want, not vice versa. from ChoosingBeggars
5. This birthday beggar who deserves to get blocked:
Facebook friend on what/what not to buy her for birthday. from ChoosingBeggars
6. This person who wants you to feel lucky they didn't ask for more:
This CB apparently *NEEDS* a new skirt for a party...but can’t afford it. Facebook friends’ wallets to the rescue! After all, this request is entirely reasonable considering they *could* be asking for a lot more, right? from ChoosingBeggars
7. This person who thinks they're offering a bargain:
From a local job posting page on Facebook, I knew I'd see something good on there eventually from ChoosingBeggars
8. This frustrating roommate:
Facebook CB wants roommate to pay more rent because she makes more from ChoosingBeggars
9. This pain-in-the-butt person who doesn't seem to understand watermarks:
Never thought I'd see a CB in the wild, thanks Facebook from ChoosingBeggars
10. This utter nightmare of a human being:
She was completely serious (and has since deleted her post) from ChoosingBeggars
11. This Facebook fool who got owned:
Browsing Facebook when I see a deal for 30gb for £10. Apparently that’s not good enough from ChoosingBeggars
12. This person who drives a hard bargain:
I love selling stuff on Facebook from ChoosingBeggars
13. This demanding dunce:
Got told my infuriating experience of selling things on Facebook belongs here. from ChoosingBeggars
14. This person who had to brace for a rough reality check:
from my local NYC real estate facebook group from ChoosingBeggars
15. This cocky commenter:
On an author’s Facebook ad from ChoosingBeggars
16. This person with some wild expectations:
How not to hire a developer on Facebook from ChoosingBeggars
17. This problematic parent:
From my town’s Facebook page. She wants a babysitter for two infants to come to her home and clean for less than minimum wage?? from ChoosingBeggars
18. This whiner with quite the wishlist:
My friend’s cousin looking for a fur coat last minute… from ChoosingBeggars
19. This Marketplace menace:
Trying to sell a mattress on Facebook Marketplace from ChoosingBeggars
20. This person who seemed to forget they're not the center of the universe:
Picture from a friends Facebook, annoyed because he’s not close enough to collect her free item. from ChoosingBeggars
21. This frugal Facebook user who isn't gonna find what they're looking for:
2 kids, 12 hours a day for 2 to 3 days , $20. facebook always having those type of people. from ChoosingBeggars
22. This fake friend with a bad attitude:
CB "friend" with like 120 Facebook friends deserves a free needlepoint. from ChoosingBeggars
23. This grossly ungrateful girlfriend:
Don’t you love it when your girlfriend hates your gift and instantly sells it on Facebook. OBO. from ChoosingBeggars
24. This person who actually wants a free trainer:
Posted by someone I know on Facebook, I am ALMOST positive that this is called a personal trainer... from ChoosingBeggars
25. This person with a sob story:
from a redditless facebook friend from ChoosingBeggars
26. This user who is acting like a beggar and a chooser:
Mom on Facebook begs for free gaming system, then becomes rude & picky with offers. Swearing in comments. Full link from ChoosingBeggars
27. This person in search of a tarp:
Oh, Facebook. from ChoosingBeggars
28. This person who MUST be joking, right?:
Found this on Facebook this morning from ChoosingBeggars
29. These picky roommates:
From a Facebook friend from ChoosingBeggars
30. This person who doesn't understand raffles:
I commented on your raffle, liked it, and even shared it on Facebook, and you had the gall to let someone else win? from ChoosingBeggars
31. Finally, this cranky coworker:
I'm still on an old workplaces staff Facebook page and this is one of the senior staff.... from ChoosingBeggars
