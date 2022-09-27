ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KIX 105.7

Join The Ghost Hunt At The Library This Weekend

Guys, I don't know if you know this, but I am a fan of Spooky Season. I mean, I'm not gonna go all out and decorate my place ner nothin, but I, in general, like it. I'm a fan of ghosts and ghoulies, even if I don't think they're real. What can I say, I'm a tried and true Shaniac.
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Three UCM Arts Shows On Display Now Through October 27

Continuing to provide interesting and engaging displays of art by faculty, students and individuals across the nation, the University of Central Missouri Gallery of Art and Design announces three shows that are running concurrently Sept. 26 - Oct 27. These offerings are the 2022 Faculty Show, Faculty Portrait Show, and...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KCTV 5

Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
HOLDEN, MO
KIX 105.7

A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?

When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Impact Signs to Build $8M HQ & Manufacturing Facility

Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building

This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y

Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
SEDALIA, MO
