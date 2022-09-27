Read full article on original website
Which Taco Bell Item Do You Want Back? They Will Let You Choose!
Those of you who enjoy Taco Bell probably already know that not that long ago they brought back the Mexican Pizza. It came back as a limited release in May, and now it should be back on the menu permanently. Our Sedalia location has it, and I think you can get a free one through their app.
Join The Ghost Hunt At The Library This Weekend
Guys, I don't know if you know this, but I am a fan of Spooky Season. I mean, I'm not gonna go all out and decorate my place ner nothin, but I, in general, like it. I'm a fan of ghosts and ghoulies, even if I don't think they're real. What can I say, I'm a tried and true Shaniac.
New Airline Terminal In Columbia Is Almost Done! Will This Help Travelers?
If you have ever traveled from Columbia Regional Airport, then you know that they have been working on this new terminal for almost a year. They had also been working on some new bridges to help you avoid the elements. You can read that article HERE. But in regards to the terminal itself, it looks like things will be finished "soon".
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Menu prices increase at Columbia restaurants as inflation numbers continue to climb
COLUMBIA — Inflation forced some Mid-Missouri restaurant owners to raise their menu prices Tuesday. Increasing costs of gas, labor, food, and supplies dipped into profit margins. Columbia restaurant managers said they had no choice but to raise their menu prices as inflation took its toll on profits. Food suppliers...
Did You Know – The Woof Release Program Is Still A Thing And Still A Great Idea
You know, I first found out about the Sedalia Animal Shelter's Woof Release program back in 2018. And back then, I thought it was just about the best idea since sliced bread. Even now, it's still a great idea - even if, I admit, I forgot about it. You might have as well, so let's fix that now and reacquaint ourselves.
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
Three UCM Arts Shows On Display Now Through October 27
Continuing to provide interesting and engaging displays of art by faculty, students and individuals across the nation, the University of Central Missouri Gallery of Art and Design announces three shows that are running concurrently Sept. 26 - Oct 27. These offerings are the 2022 Faculty Show, Faculty Portrait Show, and...
Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Impact Signs to Build $8M HQ & Manufacturing Facility
Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.
Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
Hope Sedalia Walmart Gets An Update. They Are Investing $240 Million In Missouri
Many of us shop at the Walmart in Sedalia. You may or may not be a fan of it, for various reasons. I personally have always wondered why they pay for a Walmart "greeter" at the doorways, but won't pay for cashiers so you don't have to use the self-checkout. But I digress.
Kansas City to vote on joining lawsuit against Missouri gun law
Kansas City leaders advanced a resolution to add the city's name to a lawsuit challenging Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act.
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A Missouri Corn Maze Gives 80’s Video Game Some Love! Want To Play?
The temperature at the time of this writing may not feel like fall, but for all intensive purposes, it is the fall season. When we start thinking about more fall-like activities. Perhaps going to a pumpkin patch, seeing the fall colors change, and seeing if you can make it through a corn maze.
Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building
This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
