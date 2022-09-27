Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took their first loss of the season Sunday, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at home, 14-12. Brady had nothing to celebrate after the contest obviously but shared a message that will leave Buccaneers fans expecting the team to rebound in a big way in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs at home.

