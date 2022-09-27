2 Safe After Escaping Early-Morning House Fire In Tulsa

Two people are safe on Tuesday morning after escaping from a house fire that broke out near Charles Page Boulevard and Gilcrease Museum Road.

Firefighters say the call came in just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday after a neighbor spotted the fire.

Crews arrived on scene and found flames coming from the roof and out of an upstairs window.

Firefighters on the scene say they had a hard time getting to the fire because of debris in the yard and inside the house.

Both people inside the home were able to escape the blaze and the cause is now under investigation.