ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

2 Safe After Escaping Early-Morning House Fire In Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hF57x_0iBtCIJV00

Two people are safe on Tuesday morning after escaping from a house fire that broke out near Charles Page Boulevard and Gilcrease Museum Road.

Firefighters say the call came in just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday after a neighbor spotted the fire.

Crews arrived on scene and found flames coming from the roof and out of an upstairs window.

Firefighters on the scene say they had a hard time getting to the fire because of debris in the yard and inside the house.

Both people inside the home were able to escape the blaze and the cause is now under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

No Injuries Reported After Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex near 11th and Garnett on Wednesday morning. Tulsa fire crews say the fire started in the kitchen unit on the lower floor and that there is some damage to the second floor and backside. Firefighters say that 12 people were living on that side, some of which are refugees who will be relocated to different units.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Firefighters Respond To Multiple Fires At Vacant Homes

The Tulsa Fire Department said they're stretched thin by a rising number of fires at vacant homes. Firefighters said the fires are made worse by the dry weather conditions. Firefighters said it's a big issue and becoming an even bigger problem. They fear it'll get even worse once temperatures drop and homeless people try to escape the cold.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Emergency Crews Battle Early-Morning Fire

Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a home near Highway 412 and South Utica Avenue on Wednesday morning. According to officials, two people were inside the home at the time the blaze broke out, but they were able to escape. Crews say the blaze also spread to a nearby structure that was being used for storage.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crash on 71st and Yale leaves one person dead

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue Wednesday night. TPD said a sedan was stopped at a red light on 71st heading eastbound when a large SUV struck the car from behind at a high rate of speed. It pushed the victim’s vehicle into the intersection.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6

Investigation Underway After Body Discovered In Tulsa Hotel Room

An investigation is underway in Tulsa after a hotel employee found a body at the Economy Inn near 11th and Garnett, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the body was discovered around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to police, the victim was wearing a hospital bracelet and officers believe...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man In Custody After Deadly Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police say one person is in custody after a deadly overnight crash near 71st and Yale. According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect, who officers say was speeding, slammed into the back of the victim's car.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County

One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Page
News On 6

Man Shot, Killed By Homeowner During Reported Burglary Identified

The man shot and killed by a Tulsa homeowner during an alleged burglary on Tuesday has been identified by police. According to TPD, 32-year-old Scotty Villines died at the scene of the incident after police say he was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner told officers that Villines climbed through the back window and was inside the home when he shot him.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Killed, Man Injured In Overnight Crash Near Tulsa International Airport

Tulsa Police say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Street on Tuesday evening. According to police, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the Tulsa International Airport at around 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed and rolled through a fence onto airport property.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man deceased with gunshot wounds. Police say a burglary suspect entered into a residence near East 14th Street and South Florence Place. An elderly...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Gilcrease Museum#Accident
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Second suspect arrested from deadly Broken Arrow Expressway shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second suspect has been arrested from a deadly shooting that happened on the Broken Arrow Expressway in late July, according to police. Brandon Jefferson was arrested in late August for his connection to the murder and charged with first degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Wagoner County teen found safe

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (9/28/22 9:05 a.m.): The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said Kenzie Stephens was found safe and returned to her parents. Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl in the Broken Arrow area, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy