Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Latest On Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Status
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati and travel back with the team back to Miami, officials confirmed to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung prior to the conclusion of Thursday's (September 29) 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was ruled out of Thursday's game...
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Former Cowboys Tight End Gavin Escobar Dead At 33
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was identified as one of the two people who died while attempting to climb a rock face in Idyllwild in Riverside County, California. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found at around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday (September 28) near Tahquitz Peak Fire...
The JAKIB Sports Seth Joyner Show with guest Clay Harbor
Clay Harbor joins Seth Joyner to look at this undefeated Eagles team as they head into their week 4 matchup against the Jaguars.
Chris Nowinski: We're Watching Our Heroes Die Way to Young and It's a Shame
Chris Nowinski: "The Dolphins and teams alike are trying to get away with situations like these all the time. All we’re doing is watching our heroes die way too young, and it’s a shame. If I was Tua, I wouldn’t come out to play for the Dolphins ever again. In this situation, with brainstem posturing – I would not have sent him home on a plane. We’re watching mistake after mistake after mistake. Two concussions in five days can kill you, I know these families and even if it doesn’t kill you it will be a life changing event – I know this, I had two in one week and it caused me a 15 year headache, sleep disorder and a long list I’m still trying to get over. The NFL needs to learn from this."
