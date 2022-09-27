American retailers are challenged with the risk of increased thefts. While retailers are using tactics to avoid pilferage, consumers are not happy to see empty shelves. The pandemic-triggered and war-fueled economic slowdown has increased the incidents of theft and organized crime at American retailers. Consumer electronics giant Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) and home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE:HD) have resorted to extreme measures to protect their stock from theft, including locking them up in storage, a WSJ report stated. In the long run, these measures could help boost BBY and HD stocks.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO