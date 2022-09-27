ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
Watco, Telegraph to partner in railcar visibility initiative

Short-line operator and 3PL Watco is partnering with next-generation rail software provider Telegraph to provide shippers with railcar visibility beyond Watco’s facilities and tracks. Pittsburg, Kansas-headquartered Watco will incorporate Chicago-based Telegraph’s operating system into its operations. The two companies say the partnership will enable Watco’s customers to incorporate rail...
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Unveils Crypto Wallet with Zero Fees for Select Users

Robinhood Markets shares jumped 4% yesterday after the company rolled out the latest zero transaction fee, non-custodial crypto wallet to 10,000 customers. Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) gained 4% on September 27 after the company announced the roll-out of the latest non-custodial crypto wallet to selected 10,000 customers. With the...
FIVE vs. COST vs. DG: Which is the Best Discount Retailer for a Recession?

Low-cost retailers seem like the sweet spot as the economy falls into a recession. Though valuations are on the high side, such names could continue to attract the attention of rattled investors seeking a glimmer of certainty. Recession fears have been dominating the headlines of late. Interest rate hikes and...
How Cathie Wood Sent Ginkgo Bioworks Stock (NYSE:DNA) Higher

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) soared over 20% in Wednesday’s trading session. The increase can be attributed to the news of Cathie Wood adding 146,200 shares of the company to its fund. Is DNA Stock a Buy?. Turning to Wall Street, it appears that analysts share Cathie Wood’s optimism....
Japan's Wasabi Technologies closes $250M new funding

Wasabi Technologies, a Japan-based hot cloud storage company, announced Wednesday it has achieved unicorn status following $250 million in new funding. Wasabi Technologies said in a statement it has raised $125 million in Series D equity led by L2 Point Management with participation from Cedar Pine; an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management; and returning investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Forestay Capital, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.1 billion.
United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) Delivers Mixed Results in Q4

United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) announced today their fiscal Q4 and FY22 results. The organic foods company generated revenues of $7.3 billion in Q4, up 8% year-over-year but still falling short of analysts’ estimate by $30 million. The company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.27 in Q4, up 1.6%...
These Retailers are Protecting their Stock to Boost their Stocks

American retailers are challenged with the risk of increased thefts. While retailers are using tactics to avoid pilferage, consumers are not happy to see empty shelves. The pandemic-triggered and war-fueled economic slowdown has increased the incidents of theft and organized crime at American retailers. Consumer electronics giant Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) and home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE:HD) have resorted to extreme measures to protect their stock from theft, including locking them up in storage, a WSJ report stated. In the long run, these measures could help boost BBY and HD stocks.
Ocular Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:OCUL) Wet AMD Interim Phase 1 Data Shows Promise

Ocular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCUL) has reported positive interim 7-month data for the Phase 1 trial of its implant (OTX-TKI) being developed for wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD) as well as other retinal ailments. OTX-TKI demonstrated a favorable safety profile, was well tolerated and a detailed presentation of the data is...
5 Stocks to Watch as Lumber Prices Fall

Lumber prices are falling to their pre-pandemic lows. Let us look at five lumber stocks with reasonable upside potential and healthy dividend payments. Now that lumber prices are showing signs of easing, let us look at five lumber stocks that could prove to be beneficial to your portfolio. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFP), West Fraser Timber Co. (NYSE:WFG) (TSE:WFG), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP), and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are five companies that have reasonable upside potential and pay regular dividends.
Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Slides on $5M Public Offering

Shares of fabless integrated circuit design company Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) have continued yesterday’s nosedive in today’s pre-market session after its registered public offering of American Depository shares for gross proceeds of about $5 million. Under the offering, Nano Labs will sell about 2.08 million shares and underwriters have...
Proptech Founders and Investors Sour on the Sector: Survey

Even as many proptech startup founders, venture capitalists and traditional real estate companies agree that the industry needs technological innovation more than ever, macroeconomic headwinds have caused them to temper their enthusiasm for the sector, at least in the near future. This is according to MetaProp’s Mid-Year 2022 Confidence Index,...
This Analyst Got it Right on INSW and TNK Stocks. Every Single Time!

Analyst Peter Christensen is highly optimistic about the stock trajectory of these two shipment service providers. He has a 100% success rate on his recommendations to date. Analyst Peter Christensen of Cleaves Securities boasts a 100% success rate for his picks on these two industrial goods stocks. New York-based International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and Vancouver, Canada-based Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products.
BM Technologies (NYSE American:BMTX) Stock: Should You Place a Bet?

With about 197% upside potential, BM Technologies, a penny stock, has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about BMTX stock. Investors willing to bet on high-risk penny stocks can make good use of TipRanks’ penny stock screener to find future winners. Using the tool, we zeroed in on BM Technologies (NYSE AMERICAN:BMTX) stock, which offers a digital banking platform. This penny stock sports an Outperform Smart Score rating on TipRanks and has considerable upside potential (based on an analyst’s price target), making BMTX an attractive bet for investors.
Here’s Why PagSeguro Digital Shares Tumbled 8% Yesterday

The shares of PagSeguro Digital tumbled 8% after the Central Bank of Brazil imposed a 0.7% cap on interchange fees for prepaid and debit cards. PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) lost almost 8% on September 26 following the imposition of a cap on interchange fees of prepaid and debit cards by the Central Bank of Brazil.
ABN Amro appoints Carsten Bittner as chief innovation and technology officer

Dutch investment bank ABN Amro is set to appoint Carsten Bittner as its new chief innovation and technology officer (CI&TO). Bittner, who is currently chief technology officer (CTO) at Commerzbank, is set to fill the vacancy left by Christian Bornfeld, who left ABN Amro on 1 May 2022 after four years at the bank.
