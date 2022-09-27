Read full article on original website
New Airline Terminal In Columbia Is Almost Done! Will This Help Travelers?
If you have ever traveled from Columbia Regional Airport, then you know that they have been working on this new terminal for almost a year. They had also been working on some new bridges to help you avoid the elements. You can read that article HERE. But in regards to the terminal itself, it looks like things will be finished "soon".
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
KSIS Radio
Sedalia Area Life Chain Planned for Sunday
The Sedalia Area Life Chain will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m., hundreds of area pro-lifers are expected to form a line along West Highway 50. On National Life Chain Sunday, members of many local churches, including St. Vincent DePaul, Our Savior Lutheran, Bethlehem Baptist and Antioch Katy Park Baptist, will join other Life Chain participants in America and Canada for the 35th year, to line sidewalks in over 1,200 cities to oppose abortion.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers
Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
Did You Know – The Woof Release Program Is Still A Thing And Still A Great Idea
You know, I first found out about the Sedalia Animal Shelter's Woof Release program back in 2018. And back then, I thought it was just about the best idea since sliced bread. Even now, it's still a great idea - even if, I admit, I forgot about it. You might have as well, so let's fix that now and reacquaint ourselves.
Columbia Missourian
The Mid-Missouri Pride Parade takes on Broadway
The first inaugural Mid-Missouri Pride Parade walked, danced and rolled through downtown on Sunday in Columbia. Hundreds lined Tenth Street and Broadway Avenue to kick off the second day of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest, which lasted around 45 minutes. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe made an appearance in an old red car, waving a pride flag.
Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three UCM Arts Shows On Display Now Through October 27
Continuing to provide interesting and engaging displays of art by faculty, students and individuals across the nation, the University of Central Missouri Gallery of Art and Design announces three shows that are running concurrently Sept. 26 - Oct 27. These offerings are the 2022 Faculty Show, Faculty Portrait Show, and...
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
DNR To Host Free Pesticide Collection Event At Versailles
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the MoDOT Maintenance Facility, 1031 Jefferson Street in Versailles. The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. It will be the last of six pesticide...
Impact Signs to Build $8M HQ & Manufacturing Facility
Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.
A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]
The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a...
Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Crews working to fill sinkhole in Osage Beach, Mo. uncover sewage spill too
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Crews in Osage Beach have been working a sinkhole that developed on the west side of town. “We knew almost immediately that this was going to be a 24/7 response,” said Sam Henley, Emergency Management Director for Camden County. It started last week when...
kttn.com
Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
Missouri Looking To Hire IT People
The State of Missouri’s Information Technology Services Division (ITSD) within the Office of Administration (OA) will hold a hiring event from 1 – 4 p.m. on September 30 at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building, Room 490, 301 W High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101. OA-ITSD is...
Hope Sedalia Walmart Gets An Update. They Are Investing $240 Million In Missouri
Many of us shop at the Walmart in Sedalia. You may or may not be a fan of it, for various reasons. I personally have always wondered why they pay for a Walmart "greeter" at the doorways, but won't pay for cashiers so you don't have to use the self-checkout. But I digress.
Kansas City to vote on joining lawsuit against Missouri gun law
Kansas City leaders advanced a resolution to add the city's name to a lawsuit challenging Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act.
rockmnation.com
No more SEC Nation in Columbia? Maybe that’s for the best!
We will not be addressing the Luther Burden stuff that was all over social media yesterday. Reading into the social media of teenagers is folly, and we will not be falling for that evil, not here. For some substantive news... Can’t say this is a surprise, but SEC Nation will...
