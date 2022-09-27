Read full article on original website
5 new books to read this week
Read C. J. Tudor’s spooky selection of short stories in preparation for Halloween…Fiction1. A Sliver Of Darkness by C. J. Tudor is published by Michael Joseph, priced £16.99 (ebook £7.99). Available September 29Just 6 days till Halloween comes early. A SLIVER OF DARKNESS - out on Sept 29th! 🎃💀🖤#ASliverofDarkness #HalloweenComesEarly pic.twitter.com/b9khMtTEb7— C. J. Tudor 🇺🇦 💀 🌔 (@cjtudor) September 23, 2022This is C. J. Tudor’s first short story collection. For those not familiar with her work, she has been dubbed Britain’s Stephen King and set the literary horror world alight in 2018 with her debut novel The Chalk Man. Here,...
Details and History of The Necronomicon, The Grand Grimoire, and Codex Gigas: The Devil's Bible
Books are wonderful things that can both entertain and benefit your health. They are almost like tools for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Those who do not read cannot comprehend the joy of reading, but those who read on a regular basis understand the value of diving into a good book. The books you choose to read reflect your personal tastes, which can range from romance to non-fiction. People will frequently read magazine articles or even textbooks if they enjoy doing so. Whatever you choose to read, the numerous benefits of reading will benefit both your mind and body.
10 of the Shortest Bestselling and Classic Books
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Books are getting shorter. One analysis of New York Times non-fiction bestsellers released between 2011 and 2017 found that the average length of a title on the list went from 467 pages in 2011 down to 273 pages by 2017, a decrease of 42 percent.
NYLON
Manifesting Your Best Life By Working With Spirit Guides
Activating your spiritual team to awaken your highest potential. A core principle of the manifestation ethos is pronoia, the belief that fate is conspiring in your favor. Manifesting, then, is an act of co-creation, aligning your will to an already-surging current. If you’re ready to accept that someone — indeed, many someones — are not only listening to your wishes, but are rooting for you with unconditional support, then why not get to know your team? How do you get in contact with the guides, ancestors, past lives, inner parts, angels, higher powers, and archetypes who are in your ring? Here’s how to forge a connection and ask for help — who may answer the call.
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
An introduction to the stories and British history that inspired the beasts of "House of the Dragon"
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Dragons have inspired awe and wonder since the beginning of human imagination. Most recently, these fire-spitting flying creatures — in modern western culture at least — have come alive in "Game of Thrones" and its new spinoff, "House of the Dragon."
Slate
Hilary Mantel Never Stopped Being Haunted
Long before she became a bestselling novelist (and two-time Booker Prize winner) writing about Thomas Cromwell, Hilary Mantel, who died Thursday at the age of 70, had learned two things by direct experience: that authority cannot be counted on and that evil is real. This presented a conundrum to anyone raised Catholic, as Mantel was. Born in 1952, she grew up in the particularly dreary part of northern England, a place where the people were “distrustful and life-refusing,” but where the authority of the church promised an escape from Satan and the general nastiness of life as long as you submitted to it, unquestioning. Mantel gave up on all that at the age of 12, but her apostasy really began when she was seven and encountered a fundamentally indescribable presence just beyond her back yard. “It is as high as a child of two,” she wrote in her memoir, 2003’s Giving Up the Ghost. “Its depth is a foot, fifteen inches. The air stirs around it, invisibly. I am cold, and rinsed by nausea. I cannot move.” What was it? The Devil, probably. At any rate, it seemed more present and powerful than God. She believed this force invaded her, and never truly left her alone afterwards—even the final sentence of her final book of stories published in America, this year’s Learning to Talk, returns to this presence, which “wrapped a strangling hand around my life.”
Atlas Obscura
The Ancient Books of Wales
There are over 6 million books to be found within the walls of the National Library of Wales, located in the city of Aberystwyth. Within the library’s vast collection, three well-leafed tomes stand out from the rest: the Black Book of Carmarthen, the Book of Taliesin, and the Book of Aneirin are three of what historian William Forbes Skene deemed “the four ancient books of Wales.” Written in Middle Welsh, these are some of the oldest and most important literary works to come out of Wales.
“It’s painful”: Book publisher reflects on burning books — or rather book companies
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. No one listened better than Studs. For those of you old enough to remember, that's Studs Terkel, of course. The most notable thing about him in person, though, was this: the greatest interviewer of his moment, perhaps of any moment, never stopped talking, except, of course, when he was listening to produce one of his memorable bestselling oral histories — he essentially created the form — ranging from Working and Hard Times to The Good War.
The Adventures in The Life of America's Youngest President
Theodore Roosevelt Jr., better known as Teddy or T.R, was the 26th and youngest President in the history of the United States. He served his time in the Oval Office from 1901 to 1909, after the unexpected assassination of William McKinley (R-Ohio).
My Sunny Maad review – culture shock animation for woman’s Afghan love
Post-Taliban Kabul is seen through the eyes of a Czech bride in this new film from acclaimed animation director Michaela Pavlátová, who was Oscar nominated in 1993 for her short film Words Words Words. Adapted from a novel by war journalist Petra Procházková, the Golden Globe-nominated film boasts striking visuals, but lacks the kind of emotional authenticity that would elevate it beyond a sob story.
Florida Museums Brace for Hurricane, Artist Brian Catling Dies at 74, and More: Morning Links for September 28, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BRIAN CATLING, the multidisciplinary artist and writer of inexhaustible invention, has died at 74, ArtReview reports. Catling’s long career included installations, performances (in which he was sometimes costumed as a cyclops), egg tempera paintings, poetry, and teaching, which he termed “an essential element of my imaginative spectrum.” Catling won fame late in life for writing The Vorrh , a wildly fantastical and dark trilogy of novels whose first volume was published in 2012. “The imagination is a muscle, one that increases with exercise,” he told the Guardian in 2018. “You have to tell it, ‘That’s not good enough, you’ve got...
Top 10 nature memoirs
The lockdowns of 2020/2021 galvanised and expanded a readership drawn to writing about the natural world. For the fortunate, the pause and hush offered space to witness the seasons unfolding, to hear voices other than our own, and to realise “our” story is deeply entangled with other lives. Undisturbed by the hum of road and shipping traffic, birdsong and the buzz of pollinators were amplified in our days’ soundtracks, and whales were recorded for the first time speaking in complex “sentences”. With the grave threat posed by the compound climate, ecological and biodiversity crises, a need and longing to repair our connection to the living world is keenly felt by many, and literature is playing a key role.
New show recreates key moments in Chicano movement
Su Teatro is premiering a new play featuring recordings of some of the lesser known heroes of the Chicano movement.The multi-media production "What We Lived Here: The Movimiento Years" challenges audiences to see history from new perspectives.Opening scenes recount the early days in the 56 year relationship between Corky and Geraldine Gonzales. But the storyteller is Geraldine, whose entire family became involved in the decades long struggle for civil rights.Filmmaker and artist Daniel Salazar, who directs the XicanIndie FilmFest, wrote the play which uses audio, still images and film interspersed with live theater to ensure audiences use their own experiences...
Fox40
Books set in California
Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?
Fiction: Adventures in the Dark. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout review – lockdown confessions
Elizabeth Strout is writing masterpieces at a pace you might not suspect from their spaciousness and steady beauty. Last year she published Oh William!, which is on the 2022 Booker prize shortlist. In it, her much-loved narrator Lucy Barton returns tentatively to the company of her first husband, William, thinking all the while about empathy, loneliness and her lifelong sense of invisibility. Now Lucy by the Sea picks up the story, but there is a virus spreading and we are at the dawn of a changed world.
vinlove.net
Mother Tom’s historical relic site
THANH HOA – Haircut tools and crockery jars used to hold rice for poet To Huu and pre-insurrection cadres are still kept in the historical site of Mother Tom. The historical relic of Mother Tom’s revolution is located on the inter-village road in Dong Thanh village, Da Loc commune, Hau Loc district. Currently, the traces of the old thatched house are no longer there, but have been replaced by a spacious three-room tiled house in a campus of about 500 m2 with a shady garden. According to the local government, every year the memorial area attracts a large number of people, cultural historians and tourists from all over the world.
historycollection.com
The Philosopher who Trolled Himself to Death and Other Philosophical Oddities from History
The philosopher Socrates is probably the best known name in the history of philosophy. Less known is that he was a troll without peer. He routinely used logic tricks to tie up his fellow ancient Athenians in mental knots – a trait that made him quite unpopular. He could not stop trolling even at a trial for his life. Convicted by a small majority of jurors, Socrates trolled the jury hard. So hard, that when it was time to decide his punishment, many who had initially found him not guilty now voted to hit him with a death sentence. Below are thirty things about that and other fascinating philosophy and philosopher facts from history.
‘An invigorating sense of wildness’: readers’ favourite autumn walks in Europe
It’s hard to beat Montenegro’s big hitter for autumn colours: Biogradska Gora national park, one of Europe’s last remaining virgin rainforests. You will find numerous hiking trails under the bronze canopy, glacial lakes, very rare flora and fauna and stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Once you leave the insta-fave lake near the entrance to the national park, you’ll barely see a soul all day. Stay in Kolasin, one of the local eco villages or a quirky mushroom-shaped “art” apartment.
