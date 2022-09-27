Read full article on original website
salineriverchronicle.com
Thompson receives South Arkansas Community College scholarship
EL DORADO—Airiona Thompson of Warren, a nursing major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted an Alpha Xi Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall. The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech grad authors book on legendary coach
Christopher Kennedy grew up in the shadow of Tech’s football stadium knowing it bore the name of a legendary coach but unfamiliar with the man behind the name. “I grew up in Ruston, and Dad works at Tech,” Kennedy says. “I went to all the tailgates, played on the field after games, rolled down the hills in front of the fieldhouse. I practiced cross country and track around there and always wondered why the stadium was named after Joe Aillet. No one seemed to know much about him until my mom told me one day to talk to Cynthia Aillet Murry, his daughter.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Karl Dean Sisemore
Funeral services for Karl Dean Sisemore, 70, of Clay, Louisiana will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Dusty Taylor will officiate and interment will follow at Sisemore Cemetery in Clay, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Dianne Britt Adkins
Funeral services for Dianne Britt Adkins, age 76 of Ruston, will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1:00PM at First Baptist Church in Ruston, Louisiana. Visitation will be prior to the service at 12:00PM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Pastor Chris Craig will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Homer, LA.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Pinnacle brings customer focus to Natchitoches store
It’s all about the location and the people for Anita Martin, the lead customer care representative for Pinnacle Propane in the state. Anita moved to Natchitoches from Southern Mississippi 12 years ago and fell in love. “It’s a really nice place to live and work,” she said. “There’s always...
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly and Demardrick Blunt
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish running back Trey Holly is the new all-time leading rusher in Louisiana after his 250 yard and 4 touchdown performance against Bastrop, earning his 4th Aaron’s Ace honor. Over in Monroe, Carroll dual threat quarterback, Demardrick Blunt lead the Bulldogs to a huge 34-20 win over the defending 3A champs. Blunt put up 204 total yards and reached pay dirt 3 times.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats climb in 5A poll
Ruston High moved up one spot to No. 5 in this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A football poll. The Bearcats defeated No. 3 ranked (Class 4A) Lafayette Christian 35-20 in Friday night. The Bearcats will play No. 2 ranked (Class 4A) Neville this Friday night at Hoss Garrett Stadium. It will mark the 5th straight Top 10 opponent that Ruston has played to start this season.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Richard Drew Jones
Richard Drew Jones passed September 21, 2022, at 75 years of age after a brief illness. He was born in Douglas, Arizona, the second child, after his sister Vici, of Richard and Peggy Jones. A graduate of Louisiana Tech, a journalism major, he loved writing and the written word. He never stopped learning. He was a lifelong reader, a keenly observant traveler, and yet a man of few, well-chosen, words. After college, he served four years in the Army. He attended OCS and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. A long-time resident of Ruston, Drew worked as a businessman, most recently as a partner with MJB Wood Group of Dallas. He was always concerned with natural conservation and dedicated to doing what he could to preserve the native habitat of North Louisiana. He nurtured that habitat on the family farm, his creative canvas, where he spent many hours making life better for trees and wildlife on his tractor. The farm was a place where he fed fish, deer, birds, and friends. He was an expert tying flies and fly fishing. His interests weren’t just limited to plants and animals though. He loved our community and organic gardening, proudly serving on the Board of Directors of the Ruston Farmers Market.
Louisiana Living: Family Justice Center
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Valerie Bowman, Director of the Family Justice Center and Wellspring Domestic Violence Program, is in the studio to discuss an event happening during the month of October, which marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event is called Hope in the Light of Day, and there are […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Notice of death — Sept. 28, 2022
Friends & Family Gathering: Saturday 10/01/2022 9:00am to 10:00am Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony, New Rocky Valley Baptist Church, 2155 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Grambling. Viewing: Saturday 10/01/2022 10:00am to 11:00am at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 10/01/2022 11:00am, New Rocky Valley Baptist Church,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Special Teams tandem seeing success for Bearcats
It seems a real shame that you don’t often hear about special teams players unless something goes wrong. Good news: this is not that type of article. After senior kicker Brady Beason graduated following last season, both Ruston High seniors RJ Brown and Will Fendley entered into competition for starting at kicker and punter this past summer.
KNOE TV8
AT&T announces expansion of fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T announced it’s expanding fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish. The company hosted ribbon cuttings in Monroe and West Monroe on Sept. 28 to celebrate the expansion. “Fiber is high-speed modern infrastructure that AT&T is building out, and it provides speeds of up to 5...
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KSLA
Former Bossier resident finds himself in the path of Hurricane Ian
(KSLA) — A former Bossier Parish resident has found himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. And now Jason Colgin, who was involved in missions work while in Louisiana, says he stands ready to help his fellow Floridians once the storm passes.
Four Grambling students chosen for Moguls in the making competition
GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD)– Four Grambling state students competed in the moguls in the making competition. The team members are Katrice McMullen, Alesia Jackson, Darielle Clark, and Brendan Nzoma. Moguls in the Making is a pitch competition, and members were able to speak about their experience competing in this event. McMullen explained what Moguls in the […]
KNOE TV8
West Monroe fighter swinging for a world championship
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to organizers of the sport, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships is the fastest growing combat sport in the world. For West Monroe native, Quentin “The Hero” Henry, he gets to take his best shot for a world championship. Only thing standing in his way of a storybook finish is Lorenzo Hunt, the defending champion. Hunt is 8-1 with 7 knockouts and Henry is 5-1 with four knockouts. You can buy tickets for this heavy weight fight at BKFC.com.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Mary L. Mardis
A Graveside Service for Mary L. Mardis will be held on Saturday, October 01, 2022 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Dubach, LA at 11:00 A.M. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terrance Jackson. Mary L. Mardis was born on January 16, 1949 in Rayville, LA to Thomas Lewis and Ruthie...
KEDM
Monroe mayor Ellis to testify on Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern Railway merger
(Monroe, LA) Mayor Friday Ellis is set to testify before the Surface Transportation Board about the City of Monroe’s perspective on the public benefits of the proposed merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railways. The hearing begins Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and is expected to wrap up...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Community leaders tour the Natchitoches Weyerhaeuser plant
Weyerhaeuser and the Chamber partnered to convene community leaders for a tour of the Weyerhaeuser Natchitoches plant. Weyerhaeuser hosted this tour to promote awareness of the extent of the production and economic impact that is generated by the Natchitoches facility. Weyerhaeuser employs over 200 people within the parish, and recently committed over $16 million in their Natchitoches location.
Golden Corral in West Monroe to reopen on Nov. 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. […]
