ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

CFTC Chair Says Crypto Regulations Could Double Bitcoin Price

Behnam argued that Bitcoin could soar in a regulated market where institutional investors feel more comfortable wading into the industry. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam said on Thursday that Bitcoin might “double in price” if it traded in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman added that...
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

CFTC Lawsuit Aims to Rein in DeFi

A pair of lawsuits by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could upend the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry as we know it, making the projects ungovernable and threatening anyone who participates in the governance voting that manages one with civil and possibly criminal liability. The issue came in an otherwise...
LAW
financefeeds.com

FXPA member Chip Lowry joins CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee

“MRAC represents an important forum for the industry and the CFTC to confer on issues that impact financial markets. Our mission at FXPA is to advance a sound, liquid, transparent and competitive global currency market, so I look forward to being part of this consequential effort from the CFTC.”. The...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cftc#Cryptocurrency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Ooki Dao#Blockchain Association
u.today

Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptoglobe.com

Mysterious Bitcoin Whales Move 510 $BTC After Being Dormant for a Decade

A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale or whales has been moving a large amount of coins that had been dormant for a decade, according to data from the Bitcoin blockchain, which shows some long-term holders are moving their stash during the bear market. According to Philip Swift, creator of the on-chain...
BUSINESS
forkast.news

Are DAOs above the rules?

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 28, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. A move against a DAO by the CFTC has got crypto incensed. Are they in the wrong though?. It’s a move that could shake up the whole of crypto, and we’ll be taking a closer look in this episode of The Daily Forkast, September 28.
MARKETS
forkast.news

Are stablecoins like Tether ready for regulatory scrutiny?

Lawmakers and regulators around the world have been racing to craft rules and regulations for stablecoins, and the recent collapse of the Terra UST algorithmic stablecoin has served as a tailwind to push the agenda forward. At a supranational level, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) was compelled to release a statement that cautioned: “The recent turmoil in crypto-asset markets highlights the importance of progressing ongoing work of the FSB and the international standard-setting bodies to address the potential financial stability risks posed by crypto-assets, including so-called stablecoins.”
MARKETS
lawstreetmedia.com

Double Header: CFTC, SEC Hit Banks with Recordkeeping Fines Over Communication Methods

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on Tuesday that it had issued orders that would both file and settle charges against certain affiliates of 11 separate financial institutions. The charges alleged that the affiliates had failed to maintain, keep, or produce records that the Commission requires to be kept. Further, the affiliates purportedly did not adequately supervise matters related to their business with the financial institutions.
ECONOMY
dailycoin.com

SWIFT Teams Up with Chainlink to Build a Cross-Chain Crypto Transfer Project

SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, has announced a partnership with the popular smart contract network, Chainlink, to build a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). Expects to Accelerate Adoption. On Wednesday, September 28, SWIFT announced that it is working with Chainlink to build a proof-of-concept (PoC) project focused on...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Pound Sterling

Australia gears up for state-backed digital currency trials. Top blockchain and crypto news: Digital dollar didgeridoos. Bitcoin softens as sterling sinks. ‘World’s dumbest’ crypto criminals nabbed in China. Forkast+. Short selling is good for any market, including crypto: Jim Rogers. With so-called stablecoins coming under a cloud...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy