The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on Tuesday that it had issued orders that would both file and settle charges against certain affiliates of 11 separate financial institutions. The charges alleged that the affiliates had failed to maintain, keep, or produce records that the Commission requires to be kept. Further, the affiliates purportedly did not adequately supervise matters related to their business with the financial institutions.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO