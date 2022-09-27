Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
CFTC Chair Says Crypto Regulations Could Double Bitcoin Price
Behnam argued that Bitcoin could soar in a regulated market where institutional investors feel more comfortable wading into the industry. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman Rostin Behnam said on Thursday that Bitcoin might “double in price” if it traded in a CFTC-regulated market. The chairman added that...
CFTC Lawsuit Aims to Rein in DeFi
A pair of lawsuits by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could upend the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry as we know it, making the projects ungovernable and threatening anyone who participates in the governance voting that manages one with civil and possibly criminal liability. The issue came in an otherwise...
LAW・
financefeeds.com
FXPA member Chip Lowry joins CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee
“MRAC represents an important forum for the industry and the CFTC to confer on issues that impact financial markets. Our mission at FXPA is to advance a sound, liquid, transparent and competitive global currency market, so I look forward to being part of this consequential effort from the CFTC.”. The...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
u.today
Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Massive Price Target for XRP As Ripple and SEC Ask Judge To Pick a Side
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting big rallies for XRP as the legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heats up. The SEC sued Ripple in late 2020 under allegations that it issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a new strategy session, DonAlt...
bitcoinist.com
These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake
As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Says XRP Whales Are in Massive Accumulation Mode As the Top Altcoin Outperforms Bitcoin
XRP is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) as the upward trajectory of the sixth-largest crypto asset continues, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. The analytics firm says that the XRP/BTC pair has hit a price last reached in September of 2021 as crypto sharks and whales accumulate XRP. Santiment says that the...
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Whales Move 510 $BTC After Being Dormant for a Decade
A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale or whales has been moving a large amount of coins that had been dormant for a decade, according to data from the Bitcoin blockchain, which shows some long-term holders are moving their stash during the bear market. According to Philip Swift, creator of the on-chain...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
forkast.news
Are DAOs above the rules?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 28, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. A move against a DAO by the CFTC has got crypto incensed. Are they in the wrong though?. It’s a move that could shake up the whole of crypto, and we’ll be taking a closer look in this episode of The Daily Forkast, September 28.
forkast.news
Are stablecoins like Tether ready for regulatory scrutiny?
Lawmakers and regulators around the world have been racing to craft rules and regulations for stablecoins, and the recent collapse of the Terra UST algorithmic stablecoin has served as a tailwind to push the agenda forward. At a supranational level, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) was compelled to release a statement that cautioned: “The recent turmoil in crypto-asset markets highlights the importance of progressing ongoing work of the FSB and the international standard-setting bodies to address the potential financial stability risks posed by crypto-assets, including so-called stablecoins.”
lawstreetmedia.com
Double Header: CFTC, SEC Hit Banks with Recordkeeping Fines Over Communication Methods
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on Tuesday that it had issued orders that would both file and settle charges against certain affiliates of 11 separate financial institutions. The charges alleged that the affiliates had failed to maintain, keep, or produce records that the Commission requires to be kept. Further, the affiliates purportedly did not adequately supervise matters related to their business with the financial institutions.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Bounces for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
The crypto analyst who called the end of the crypto bull market is now predicting big bounces for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL). Popular crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 612,000 Twitter followers that after nearly a year, he’s no longer extremely bearish on Bitcoin. “Hard to...
dailycoin.com
SWIFT Teams Up with Chainlink to Build a Cross-Chain Crypto Transfer Project
SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, has announced a partnership with the popular smart contract network, Chainlink, to build a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). Expects to Accelerate Adoption. On Wednesday, September 28, SWIFT announced that it is working with Chainlink to build a proof-of-concept (PoC) project focused on...
forkast.news
Could reversible crypto transactions tackle hacker crime? Stanford study sparks debate
A recent study from Stanford University proposes the adoption of opt-in “reversible transactions” for use in cases of cryptocurrency hacks and theft – an idea that has sparked heated debate in the online crypto community. In a Sunday tweet, Stanford University blockchain researcher Kaili Wang shared a...
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Outrage as SEC Claims All Ethereum Transactions Happen in USA
As ETH dropped and the SEC loomed, the NFT community celebrated the first International NFT Day on Tuesday. The price of Ethereum was reeling this week after predictions that the merge would be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario largely played out. Over on Crypto Twitter,...
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
forkast.news
Pound Sterling
Australia gears up for state-backed digital currency trials. Top blockchain and crypto news: Digital dollar didgeridoos. Bitcoin softens as sterling sinks. ‘World’s dumbest’ crypto criminals nabbed in China. Forkast+. Short selling is good for any market, including crypto: Jim Rogers. With so-called stablecoins coming under a cloud...
