It wasn’t that long ago that Hurricane Ida was wreaking havoc on Chester County. Our communities are still feeling the effects one year later. September is National Preparedness Month, so now is the perfect time to become disaster-ready in case of natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires or floods. Here are some ways you can leave quickly with the items you need most, to help protect your family in an emergency.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO