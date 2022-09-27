Read full article on original website
COVID-19 booster mistake leaves central Pa. couple feeling worried, unprotected
Marjorie Beck and her husband are both in their late 50s with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to getting severely ill from COVID-19. That’s why the Lebanon County couple took their earliest opportunity to get the new COVID-19 booster, receiving them at a Rite Aid in Palmyra on Sept. 17.
Crozer Health, Prospect sued over plan to close Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Foundation for Delaware County is taking Crozer Health and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, to court over their plan to shut down Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Discover Lancaster Brews Up Innovative Experience to Jolt Visitors into a Trip: A Coffee Trail
Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards. Pennsylvania’s food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
Mid Penn Bank Opens New Financial Center Nearby
Mid Penn Bank has received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to open a financial center at 480 Norristown Road in Blue Bell, Pa. Mid Penn currently operates three financial centers and an administrative center that serve Southeastern Pennsylvania. The bank...
Word of Delaware County Hospital Closing Triggers Reactions
Angela Neopolitano, president of the Delaware County Nurses Association, in a May protest outside DCMH. Employees of Delaware County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) are receiving their layoff notices as the hospital prepares to close in two months, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. Crozer Health CEO Anthony Esposito said...
chescotimes.com
Kennett Sq. officials celebrate groundbreaking of new apartments
KENNETT SQUARE – Berger Rental Communities, a full-service real estate company, broke ground on September 27th to commemorate the start of construction of Kennett Square Apartments. Kennett Square Apartments will be Berger’s 12th apartment community within Chester County. Located at 600 W State Street in Kennett Square, PA, the community is within walking distance to the historic downtown, where residents can access various local businesses to shop and dine in Kennett Square.
These Local Dog Treat Bakers’ Pet Project Is Healthy, Natural Canine Cookies
Saint Rocco's Treats, a commercial venture by two local entrepreneurs, offers an all-natural product line to pet owners.Image via Saint Rocco's Treats at Facebook. Saint Rocco’s Treats (SRT) was founded during the pandemic by Bucks County brothers Kaleb and Kolby Rush. It evolved from their passion for entrepreneurship, a love of dogs, and a commitment to artisanal, all-natural, human-grade dog treats.
Benchmark Federal Credit Union: How to Prepare Now for Future Emergencies
It wasn’t that long ago that Hurricane Ida was wreaking havoc on Chester County. Our communities are still feeling the effects one year later. September is National Preparedness Month, so now is the perfect time to become disaster-ready in case of natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires or floods. Here are some ways you can leave quickly with the items you need most, to help protect your family in an emergency.
Coatesville’s ChesLen Preserve Marks Millions in New Conservation Investments
Conservation leaders and elected officials at ChesLen Preserve. Members of the local land conservation community gathered with elected officials at ChesLen Preserve earlier this week to celebrate successfully championing $640 million in new investments in conservation, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The funds are a part of...
Doylestown Jewish Deli, Restaurant Continues Operations to Create Namesake Dish for Recent Religious Holiday
A Bucks County delicatessen and restaurant recently continued operations to create a signature dish for a major Jewish holiday. Matzah Balls, a recent addition to the Doylestown dining scene, has seemingly come back from their recent shuttering to serve up their namesake dish for the recent holiday of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband, a former Pa. teacher
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years of marriage, according to a story from 6ABC. Scott, one of the world’s richest people, married Dan Jewett last year after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. Jewett is a Seattle-based...
phillyvoice.com
State park opens in Chester County as part of $45 million conservation investment
A large tract of land along Pennsylvania's southern border in Chester County has become one of three new state parks unveiled Tuesday by officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The $45 million investment marks the first expansion of the state's 121-park system since 2004. The tentatively-named Big...
12 Montgomery County Public High Schools Rank Among Top 50 in Pa. for 2023
12 Montgomery County high schools have been recognized by Niche for academic excellence. Twelve Montgomery County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania...
Hundreds of University of Pennsylvania students evacuated from apartments after fire
The fire began in a microwave on the third floor.
West Chester Tattoo Artist Who Used to be Homeless Now Has Thousands of Fans Around the World
Gia Rose, a 40-year-old tattoo artist in West Chester, has endured hardships throughout the beginning of her life, but she didn’t let them stop her from opening one of the first woman-owned tattoo studios in the nation, reports staff from 6ABC.
lebtown.com
Target installs signs at Lebanon store, including for Starbucks & CVS Pharmacy
Although no opening date has been announced yet for the new Target in Lebanon, the store now has signage up, revealing a couple more details about what the retailer will offer at its 1745 Quentin Road location. Like most Target stores, the Lebanon location will feature a Starbucks cafe, putting...
State Attorney Generals Object to Bonuses Paid to Malvern’s Endo Executives Before Bankruptcy
Seven state attorneys general, including Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro, and a federal bankruptcy overseer appointed by the court, are objecting to the $94 million paid in pre-bankruptcy bonuses to top executives and other insiders at Endo International, the Ireland-based pharmaceutical company with its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, writes Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Federal Grant to SEPTA to Increase Safety of Rail-Car/Passenger-Car Hot Spots
SEPTA will use a federal grant to boost the safety of rail/roadway intersections. A $15 million federal grant is funding a SEPTA initiative to increase traffic safety at 22 Regional Rail lines crossings. Thomas Fitzgerald tracked down the story details for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The grant is funded through a...
