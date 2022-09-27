Read full article on original website
The Daily South
How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice
Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
Food & Wine
We Found Major Discounts on Barista-Loved Espresso Machines at Amazon—Up to $225 Off
Whether you're heading off to work, school, or a busy day of errands, a cup of coffee certainly makes the morning easier. That's why you don't want to miss the opportunity to snag a high-end espresso machine at an impressive discount: Amazon quietly marked down several luxe models up to 45% off.
This Special Edition Basecamp is Brought to Market by Airstream and REI
Camping is one of the first excursions the general population flocks to in times of good weather. What better way to experience the outdoors than to bring a recreational vehicle or travel trailer? This particular trailer by Basecamp is the brainchild of REI Co-op and Airstream. The collaboration took an already excellent product from Airstream. It kicked it up a few notches to utilize it for outdoor, off-grid living, starting with bringing the outdoor views inside.
packagingoftheworld.com
gift box ccino
There are none like the gift boxes available in the market, which often have an ordinary and similar appearance, the ideation and packaging design of Saffron Ccino gift boxes has been done exclusively for this brand and is not similar to any other example in the market. Considering the value...
This Mop’s Clever Design Lets You Clean Floors With Just Water, No Chemicals
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As so many of us are trying to live healthier, greener lives, we’ve been...
packagingoftheworld.com
Luxardo Canned Cocktails
Since 1821, the Luxardo family has passionately crafted the finest spirits, liqueurs and cherries elevating cocktails around the world. In its 200th year, Luxardo launches its first Canned Cocktails, a playful yet premium expression of its iconic products. US importer Hotaling in partnership with Luxardo turned to drinks design agency The Rooster Factory to bring this new range of RTDs to life.
These coffin chairs illustrate work 'slavery'
The 'coffin chairs' creator reveals the realities of the workplace in an exclusive interview with IE.
packagingoftheworld.com
PACKAGING UNBOXD
The Packaging Unboxd Podcast is the highest rated educational packaging podcast bringing together experts, educators, students, designers, and brands. The logo takes inspiration from the shapes of a packaging die-line. Childhood memories of construction paper are reflected in the brand’s primary color palette. Packaging Unboxd podcast’s focus on education...
packagingoftheworld.com
Morrisons Organic
We had already successfully relaunched Morrison’s Counted and Free From ranges as part of a strategic revamp of its health and wellbeing portfolio. And now it was time to address Organic. The brief? To rejuvenate Morrisons organic offering across the entire range of SKUs in line with a refreshed...
10 best hand blenders for speedy, mess-free blitzing
A hand blender – also called a stick blender or immersion blender – is a staple kitchen tool for home cooks. Invest in a decent one and you might even not need to fork out for a bulky food processor.As well as being easier to store, they’re often more affordable than countertop blenders and are less involved when it comes to cleaning too – the blade is on the end of a detachable arm that you can often just chuck in the sink or dishwasher.Hand blenders range from around the £15 mark to well over £100. If you’re only going...
packagingoftheworld.com
Beauna – skin care
The name of the company is taken from the words ( natioral) ( beauty) because the company’s products are all made of natural materials. The type of logo (wordmark) was chosen because it is a unique name and there are no other companies with the same name or close to it, so we need to install it in the minds of customers around the world.
packagingoftheworld.com
From Trees – Reconnecting with tea
From Trees has a strong mission, to promote everyday rituals that reconnect us with nature and the awesome power of trees, enhancing your wellbeing, and the wellbeing of the planet. Working with Founder Lou, we embarked on building a unique, ethical tea brand that uses bark, leaves and flowers from...
winemag.com
Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur
Truth in labeling here: the attached tag reads, “Not So Sweet.” Indeed, this inky-dark brown liqueur is full-on coffee, no sugar in sight. The powerful fresh espresso aroma leads to a relatively dry palate that suggests fresh-ground coffee beans, with a fleeting vanilla note midpalate, winding into a bracing touch of cocoa-nib bitterness and warming clove on the finish. Kara Newman.
packagingoftheworld.com
Bombay Citron Pressé
Independent branding agency Knockout continues to support Bombay Sapphire in the expansion of its portfolio with the design of Bombay Citron Pressé, the second release in its Flavour Expressions series. Putting a twist on the familiar, this range of distilled gins inspired by classic gin cocktails offers delicious flavour with significantly more refinement and sophistication – not only in the quality of the spirit, but also in the design of its packaging.
The 5 Best Dishwashers of 2022
Our top pick is the Bosch 300 Series Dishwasher because it offers luxury features at a more reasonable price.
Take your meals on the go with a $6 portable stainless steel cutlery set
Get a fork, knife, spoon, and compact nesting case for just $5.94 at Amazon.
Our Place just launched a new tableware collection that's perfect for holiday hosting
Our Place, maker of the popular Always Pan, launches a new line of tableware including dishes, bowls and more.
packagingoftheworld.com
Cuidado Diario
Daily care | Cuidado Diario / The trend of “fit” products is on the rise, more and more people are looking for healthy products that take care of their body and their health. They have even become a trend. Faced with this market need, Chocolate Ibarra created: Daily Care | Cuidado Diario.
Before and After: How $300 and a Lot of Love Transformed This Overstuffed Pantry
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who enjoys coaxing order out of chaos, I’ve often offered to help close friends and family members organize various spaces in their homes. It’s a bit of a vulnerable thing to let someone into your mess, so whenever anyone lets me in this way, I feel honored.
ASICS' latest running shoes are inspired by the Japanese phrase "shinrin-yoku"
The NATURE BATHING Collection features ASICS’ most popular running shoes turned into road/trail hybrids
Comments / 0