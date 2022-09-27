ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Awesome 92.3

Join The Ghost Hunt At The Library This Weekend

Guys, I don't know if you know this, but I am a fan of Spooky Season. I mean, I'm not gonna go all out and decorate my place ner nothin, but I, in general, like it. I'm a fan of ghosts and ghoulies, even if I don't think they're real. What can I say, I'm a tried and true Shaniac.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio

Sedalia Area Life Chain Planned for Sunday

The Sedalia Area Life Chain will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m., hundreds of area pro-lifers are expected to form a line along West Highway 50. On National Life Chain Sunday, members of many local churches, including St. Vincent DePaul, Our Savior Lutheran, Bethlehem Baptist and Antioch Katy Park Baptist, will join other Life Chain participants in America and Canada for the 35th year, to line sidewalks in over 1,200 cities to oppose abortion.
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Big Bass Bash! Amateur Fishermen Can Land A $100k Fish This Weekend On Lake Of The Ozarks

The Big Bass Bash is back at Lake of the Ozarks! It's the tournament built for amateurs with a chance to win big: the prize for the weekend's biggest fish is $100,000!. Every paid entry into this tournament gets anglers one entry into a drawing to win a brand new Phoenix 818 with a 150hp Mercury engine with Mercury 150 Pro XS. Retail value is $40,000. The drawing will be held on Sunday, October 2 during the Awards Ceremony at PB2 (Grand Glaize State Park). A whole host of extra contests and bonuses give anglers even more chances to win. Learn more here.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Awesome 92.3

14th CHS Turkey Trot Planned For November 24

Registration is now open for the 14th annual CHS Turkey Trot, planned for Nov. 24 at County Distributing. Eagle View Drive, Sedalia. Events includes the 5K and 1 Mile run/walk and the Gobbler Dash for children ages 3 - 9. You can do the events in person or on the...
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Three UCM Arts Shows On Display Now Through October 27

Continuing to provide interesting and engaging displays of art by faculty, students and individuals across the nation, the University of Central Missouri Gallery of Art and Design announces three shows that are running concurrently Sept. 26 - Oct 27. These offerings are the 2022 Faculty Show, Faculty Portrait Show, and...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Looking To Hire IT People

The State of Missouri’s Information Technology Services Division (ITSD) within the Office of Administration (OA) will hold a hiring event from 1 – 4 p.m. on September 30 at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building, Room 490, 301 W High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101. OA-ITSD is...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Impact Signs to Build $8M HQ & Manufacturing Facility

Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps, Inc., announced on Wednesday that the company is building a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sedalia. A new 60,000-square-foot building will be constructed on 5.5 acres at the corner of Curry and Main Street (810 Curry Drive) at Thompson Meadows Industrial Park on West 50, according to Rusty Kahrs, president of the EDSPC (Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County) Board of Directors.
SEDALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

City Council raises concerns with MoDOT I-70 plans

Despite having a federal report justifying an extension of Scott Boulevard to Interstate 70, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s most recent plans to improve the interstate corridor through Boone County do not address the intersection. The Columbia City Council prepared a draft letter to MoDOT at its Sept. 19...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
