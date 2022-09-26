Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Stereogum
Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81
Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
Roger McGuinn Said Playing Beatles Songs Seemed Like a ‘Bad Memory’ for George Harrison
George Harrison and Roger McGuinn once played Beatles songs together. McGuinn said it seemed like a bad memory for Harrison.
soultracks.com
First Listen: Kim Tibbs warms us up on "Summertime"
(September 26, 2022) The Huntsville, Alabama-born Kim Tibbs released her massive double LP (vinyl!) and single CD set, The Science of Completion, Vol. 1 over a week ago – and it debuted at the top of the UK Soul Charts. Just from the suggested track, “Summertime,” and the backstory regarding the sessions, fans of the retro-soul vibe will love what they hear.
George Harrison Said Delaney and Bonnie and Indian Sitar Music Influenced His Slide Guitar Style
George Harrison said the duo, Delaney and Bonnie, as well as Indian sitar music, influenced his slide guitar playing.
Best Cities to Drink a Good Beer
Americans started drinking more alcohol amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from Nielsen. Though pandemic-related lifestyle changes altered our alcohol consumption habits, increasing consumer preferences for wine and spirits, beer is still the nation’s favorite alcoholic beverage, preferred by 46% of those who drink alcohol (versus 37% for spirits and 17% for wine), according […]
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Hitmaker Coolio Dead At 59
Coolio, the 90s hip-hop star who won a Grammy for his classic hit "Gangsta's Paradise" has died. He was 59.
Why Beatles Fans Screaming Drove Ringo Starr Crazy
Not being able to hear himself play wasn't the only thing about Beatles fans screaming that drove Ringo Starr crazy.
KTLO
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
Showbiz411
Bruce Springsteen Classic R&B Songs Covers Album Said to Be Coming in November, Announcement Tomorrow (Exclusive)
The Springsteen Universe is alive and buzzing this morning. The experts in this area tell me the new Bruce Springsteen album is a collection of cover of R&B classics and some lesser known songs. One of them, Dobie Gray’s “Soul Days.”. The title of album, experts say, is...
