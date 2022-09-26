ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stereogum

Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81

Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67

(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
soultracks.com

First Listen: Kim Tibbs warms us up on "Summertime"

(September 26, 2022) The Huntsville, Alabama-born Kim Tibbs released her massive double LP (vinyl!) and single CD set, The Science of Completion, Vol. 1 over a week ago – and it debuted at the top of the UK Soul Charts. Just from the suggested track, “Summertime,” and the backstory regarding the sessions, fans of the retro-soul vibe will love what they hear.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

Best Cities to Drink a Good Beer

Americans started drinking more alcohol amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from Nielsen. Though pandemic-related lifestyle changes altered our alcohol consumption habits, increasing consumer preferences for wine and spirits, beer is still the nation’s favorite alcoholic beverage, preferred by 46% of those who drink alcohol (versus 37% for spirits and 17% for wine), according […]
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Person
Jerry Harrison
Person
Chris Frantz
Person
Al Green
Person
Adrian Belew
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy