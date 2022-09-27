ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

williamsonherald.com

Football Preview: ‘The Squad’ hopes to help Centennial level field with Franklin

FRANKLIN – At Centennial High School, they are known simply as, “The Squad.”. Juniors D.J. Curll, Kani Johnson, Taner Lee, Dominic Reed and Keegan Scruggs have played football together since they were 5 years old through youth football with the Franklin Cowboys, Franklin Middle School and – according to Reed – they came to Centennial with a single focus.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood’s Sulcer, Ravenwood’s Hake earn John Maher Builders Scholar-Athlete awards

FRANKLIN – The first John Maher Builders Scholar-Athletes of the 2022-23 school year are Brentwood High School senior Dylan Sulcer and Ravenwood High senior Michael Hake. In addition to the recognition, both are eligible for a $2,000 scholarship that will be presented to two females and two males selected as scholar-athletes of the year this spring. John Maher Builders has recognized and awarded thousands of dollars to dozens of local student-athletes each year since 2005. 
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Golf: Ravenwood girls earn repeat trip to state; Franklin’s DiPaolo, Brentwood’s Purifoy take individual titles

FRANKLIN – For the second year in a row Hannah Ruth Walton will lead the Ravenwood High School girls’ golf team onto the state stage. The Raptors senior finished runner-up at the Region 6 Golf Tournament Tuesday on a windy day at Franklin Bridge Golf Club and paced the Ravenwood girls to edge out upstart Page by four strokes for the overall team title and a repeat state tournament berth.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Football: 5 WillCo teams show some movement in latest AP Polls

Williamson County high school football teams showed some movement in the latest weekly edition of the Associated Press Top 10 polls for each classification. In Class 6A, Ravenwood moved up one spot to No. 5 after a 28-10 win over Hendersonville Friday. The Raptors are 4-2 overall and face Summit in a Region 7-6A contest in Week 7.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Nashville Scene

The National College Housing Crisis Looks a Little Different at TSU

Chandler Holt wasn’t expecting to live in a Best Western the first semester of her sophomore year at Tennessee State University. But two-and-a-half years into these “unprecedented times” of ours, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that things still aren’t back to normal. Holt, who...
NASHVILLE, TN
healthleadersmedia.com

New Divisional CFO Will Take Over at Vanderbilt University Hospital in October

Chris Wilde currently serves as executive vice president and enterprise chief financial officer for Atrium Navicent Health. — Vanderbilt University Hospital—a Nashville-based medical provider with over $4 billion in total revenue—has appointed Chris Wilde, executive vice president, and enterprise chief financial officer for Atrium Navicent Health, as its new Divisional CFO. Wilde will step into the role on October 31, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
smokeybarn.com

What’s Going On At Greenbrier Middle School? Smokey Has The Scoop

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Construction is underway at Greenbrier Middle School as the school adds a new 31,312-square-foot expansion to their campus. The new facility is being built at the rear of the school’s main campus and, according to Robertson County Schools PIO Jim Bellis, the addition will include 15 new classrooms and a theater.
GREENBRIER, TN

