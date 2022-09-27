John Hathaway is about two weeks away from returning to the cage after an eight-year layoff from the sport due to a battle with ulcerative colitis. Now 35, Hathaway is set to fight a TBA opponent on Oct. 15 at Oktagon MMA 36 in Frankfurt. He has a four-fight deal with the European promotion, but said if he proves himself, he could be UFC-bound before completing his contract.

UFC ・ 3 HOURS AGO