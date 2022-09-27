Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holds food giveaway at Bosse Field
Tri-State Food Bank, with help from Kiwanis of Evansville, held a food giveaway outside of Bosse Field on Wednesday morning as part of an effort to help families in the community dealing with food insecurity. "Today we are having a - we call it a mobile food distribution, and we're...
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2
September is winding down and October is kicking off, and this weekend, there is nothing subtle about the hand-off. The Tri-State is full of cultural events, film screenings, lectures, wine walks, races, staged productions, live music, and even clay shooting. You definitely can’t use the line “there’s nothing to do” this weekend.
Looking To Save Money on Pumpkins and Fall Fun in Southern Indiana? How About FREE?
You could sit around on Halloween and watch for the Great Pumpkin, like on Charlie Brown, or you could get your own great pumpkin for free. I mean, you should still watch the Charlie Brown special, too. According to a report from Good Morning America, the prices on our favorite...
14news.com
Four new sports complexes coming to Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four new sports complexes are in the works around the Tri-State, hoping to bring in a similar economic benefit to what Evansville has seen with its sports complexes. The Deaconess Sports Park has been around since 2015, and the Goebel Soccer Complex has been here even...
Parlor Doughnuts Gives Update on New Flagship Location in Downtown Evansville, IN
The amount of growth Evansville's Parlor Doughnuts has seen since opening its first store back in 2019 is nothing short of amazing. I have to think that even the creators of Parlor Doughnuts didn't expect it to take off as it has. Their unique, layered doughnuts were an instant hit and helped Parlor expand from two locations in Evansville to more than 30 locations in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
Henderson indoor pool plans could cost millions
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A new aquatic center could be coming to Henderson and officials say it might cost the city millions. Several plans are still being considered. The city commission met Tuesday afternoon to go over the findings of a new study. As of now, there are three proposals. One is an estimated $18M […]
Final Owensboro Downtown Cruise-In Set To Be The Biggest
The final Downtown Cruise-In of the season will feature all years, makes, and models of the hottest vintage vehicles in the tri-state. There will also be food trucks, huge prizes, and family fun. Here's what you'll be missing if you don't attend. It's always a great time when you can...
Kentucky Cemetery Celebrates 15 Years of ‘Voices of Elmwood’ A Look Back at the Town’s History
Voices of Elmwood is back and better than ever for its 15th celebration of serving our community. This year promises to be the very best yet!. Voices of Elmwood is a great Owensboro tradition allowing folks to learn of our great history and meet some of the key individuals that helped to shape our town.
Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
WKDQ
Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky
For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
14news.com
New pizza shop hosts grand opening on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new pizza shop has opened up on Evansville’s west side on Monday. Harmony Pizza hosted their grand opening at 4 p.m. The shop serves a variety of items like wings, and New York style pizza. The kitchen manager says its been a lot of...
Rabies vaccine clinic coming to Legion Park, Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Animal Care & Control is partnering with the Green River District Health Department for a rabies vaccine clinic on September 29. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legion Park in Owensboro. Legion Park is located at 3047 Legion Park Drive, and animals must be kept […]
Cast Your Vote for the Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana
The 2022 marching band season is in full swing - the bands have finalized their programs and are performing at the final few local competitions. Up next on the schedule is the state competition put on by the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA). 2022 ISSMA Competition Schedule. The ISSMA...
Ahead of Hurricane Ian, local rescue takes in prison pups
As everyone is doing their part to help those in the path of Hurricane Ian, one local animal rescue did not forget about everyone's favorite furry friends.
14news.com
UCS renovating men’s night shelter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United Caring Shelter in downtown Evansville is getting a makeover. Officials with the men’s night shelter say it’s currently being renovated to improve recuperative care and shelter services. The shelter says they provide up to 56 beds for those who are experiencing homelessness.
wevv.com
Evansville animal rescue taking in Florida dogs ahead of hurricane, in emergency need of fosters
A local animal rescue is sending out an emergency request for fosters to the community. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, which operates locations in Vanderburgh County and Spencer County said Tuesday that emergency fosters were needed. Officials at ITV say the request is an attempt to help dogs that...
Here’s the Dish About New Evansville, IN Area Restaurants and Food Trucks
This is an article full of good food news for the Evansville area. Owners are bringing new life to empty spaces, a rebranding of a fairly new West Side restaurant, staying on the West Side, we've got pizza news, and how about not one, but two new food trucks? Whew, that's a lot to chew on, so let's dig right in.
14news.com
USI warns of snakes in the area
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
vincennespbs.org
Apartment complexes in Pike and Gibson Counties to get state funding
A state agency has announced a major investment in affordable housing. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which works together with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds is awarding money to several developers in the state through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The funding gives incentives to...
