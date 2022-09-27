ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Tri-State Food Bank holds food giveaway at Bosse Field

Tri-State Food Bank, with help from Kiwanis of Evansville, held a food giveaway outside of Bosse Field on Wednesday morning as part of an effort to help families in the community dealing with food insecurity. "Today we are having a - we call it a mobile food distribution, and we're...
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

September is winding down and October is kicking off, and this weekend, there is nothing subtle about the hand-off. The Tri-State is full of cultural events, film screenings, lectures, wine walks, races, staged productions, live music, and even clay shooting. You definitely can’t use the line “there’s nothing to do” this weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Four new sports complexes coming to Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four new sports complexes are in the works around the Tri-State, hoping to bring in a similar economic benefit to what Evansville has seen with its sports complexes. The Deaconess Sports Park has been around since 2015, and the Goebel Soccer Complex has been here even...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
99.5 WKDQ

Parlor Doughnuts Gives Update on New Flagship Location in Downtown Evansville, IN

The amount of growth Evansville's Parlor Doughnuts has seen since opening its first store back in 2019 is nothing short of amazing. I have to think that even the creators of Parlor Doughnuts didn't expect it to take off as it has. Their unique, layered doughnuts were an instant hit and helped Parlor expand from two locations in Evansville to more than 30 locations in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson indoor pool plans could cost millions

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A new aquatic center could be coming to Henderson and officials say it might cost the city millions. Several plans are still being considered. The city commission met Tuesday afternoon to go over the findings of a new study. As of now, there are three proposals. One is an estimated $18M […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Mobile#Fresh Food#Holiday Season#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Junior League
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WKDQ

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky

For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WEHT/WTVW

Rabies vaccine clinic coming to Legion Park, Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Animal Care & Control is partnering with the Green River District Health Department for a rabies vaccine clinic on September 29.  The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legion Park in Owensboro. Legion Park is located at 3047 Legion Park Drive, and animals must be kept […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

UCS renovating men’s night shelter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United Caring Shelter in downtown Evansville is getting a makeover. Officials with the men’s night shelter say it’s currently being renovated to improve recuperative care and shelter services. The shelter says they provide up to 56 beds for those who are experiencing homelessness.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI warns of snakes in the area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Apartment complexes in Pike and Gibson Counties to get state funding

A state agency has announced a major investment in affordable housing. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which works together with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds is awarding money to several developers in the state through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The funding gives incentives to...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy