Environment

WKTV

Cool, cloudy, and rainy weather continues

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 62. Tonight: Cloudy with widespread showers. Low 48. Tomorrow: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 56. Low 45. A slow moving area of low pressure will move in from the west and bring clouds, showers, and cooler...
WKTV

Golf tournament raises $20,000 to support services offered by The Kelberman Center

The Negotiator Open Golf Tournament recently held at Rome Country Club raised more than $20,000 for The Kelberman Center, an organization that provides autism services in the Mohawk Valley. The tournament was sponsored by Crust Kitchen and Bar and Bonacio Construction. “The Kelberman Center was a perfect choice as recipient...
WKTV

A Town of Lee man was arrested for a third time in 36 hours

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- 37 YEAR OLD Jerry Lohr was arrested for the third time in 36 hours, Wednesday. According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, Lohr was arrested twice on Tuesday, following a domestic incident where he allegedly assaulted his wife in front of their two young children. He was then arrested again after an order of protection was placed against him and he attempted to contact them.
WKTV

New York State Board of Elections makes accessible ballots available online

The New York State Board of Elections is launching a new system that will allow voters with print disabilities to fill out an accessible ballot online and return it by mail. The Electronic Accessible Ballot Delivery System will allow voters with vision impairments to increase the font size or adjust the color contrast on their electronic absentee ballot on their own computer or tablet. Then the ballot must be completed, printed and mailed to the Board of Elections.
WKTV

Man arrested twice in same night following domestic dispute in town of Lee

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – A town of Lee man is facing multiple charges after being arrested twice Tuesday night following a domestic dispute with his wife. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 37-year-old Jerry Lohr was arrested at a home in Lee around 6 p.m. after allegedly assaulting his wife in front of their two children, ages 5 and 9.
WKTV

Panel: NY town justice bragged of pulling gun on Black man

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (AP) - A judicial conduct panel says a town justice in upstate New York who bragged to colleagues about pulling a loaded gun on a “large Black man” in court should be removed from office. The state Commission on Judicial Conduct says Robert J. Putorti was...
WKTV

Buttenschon bill would allow guns at historic reenactments, 21-gun salutes

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, has introduced a bill that would permit firearms at historic reenactments, 21-gun salutes and military funeral services. When New York’s new gun laws went into effect on Sept. 1, some historic events were canceled because guns are prohibited in parks and on government property, like historic sites.
