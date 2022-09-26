ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN News

Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
Salina Post

Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Central Wichita garage break-in caught on camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you can help identify a thief who stole a very expensive bike. It was just after midnight on August 11 when home security cameras caught a thief breaking into a garage in central Wichita and stealing a bike. "It's a pretty nice bike,...
kfdi.com

3 hurt in crash and stabbing in west Wichita

A 38-year-old man has been booked for attempted murder in connection to Wednesday’s crash and stabbing at Murdock and West. Wichita police say the man intentionally hit another car, then began breaking out its windows with nunchucks. A man and woman were in the car, and the man was stabbed while trying to get kids out of the car. The woman was hurt while getting out of the damaged car. Witnesses saw the attack and stepped in to help. A woman is credited with driving at the suspect, getting him to stop. Another witness was armed and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived. Other witnesses stepped in to help provide first-aid to the injured adults. Everyone involved was taken to a hospital to get checked out.
KWCH.com

Citizen holds suspect at gunpoint in west Wichita crash, stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez Thursday for attempted murder after a stabbing and alleged intentional car crash this week left four people injured, including a 30-year-old man. Officers responded to a crash and a disturbance around 6:15 p.m. at Murdock and West Street. There, several...
KWCH.com

Man sentenced to more than 20 years in deadly cutting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Pittsburg man faces more than 20 years in prison in connection with a fight that turned deadly in early 2020. A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Morgan Prager to 242 months in prison following Prager’s murder conviction in the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.
KSN News

New interim chief speaks after WPD recruit arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The transition of power at the head of the Wichita Police Department became more apparent Thursday as the new interim police chief spoke at a news conference. Interim Wichita Police Chief Troy Livingston spoke about a 21-year-old police recruit who was arrested Wednesday night after a domestic violence disturbance. Livingston said […]
KSN News

New details released in Club Rodeo incident, over $110K worth of damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Aug. 11, a driver at Club Rodeo damaged multiple cars, hurt at least three people, and caused damage to the club. According to new information released by the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office (SCSO), the incident caused over $110,000 in damage. According to the SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a report […]
texomashomepage.com

Mother says she “lost control” disciplining son

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child after staff at her son’s school reported possible child abuse injuries to the 5-year-old. Michelle Carter was arrested Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after multiple bruises were observed on his body. A police...
kfdi.com

Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting

Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
KWCH.com

68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a Conway Springs home and a man was arrested last week after deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department observed the dogs in poor health, suffering from malnourishment and traumatic injuries. The owner of the home, Samuel Roman, was...
KWCH.com

Wednesday marks 13 years since Brian Etheridge’s line-of-duty death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Sept. 28, marks 13 years since Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Brian Etheridge was shot and killed in the line of duty. Etheridge was shot twice after responding to a larceny call in southeast Wichita. Etheridge underwent surgery at the hospital, but died a few hours after being shot.
