Alabama Football: SEC’s best rushing team is not Arkansas

While trying to hone up on the Arkansas offense, I keep seeing it being said Rocket Sanders is the SEC’s top running back. After diving into Alabama football stats and also the stats for Sanders, I disagree with that conclusion. Before discussing stats for individual running backs, let’s take...
Alabama Football: Ranking SEC Quarterbacks after week four

After four weeks for Alabama Football and other SEC teams (five weeks for Vandy), the performance of SEC quarterbacks can be ranked with some accuracy. Though data through four games is a small sample, early-season trends are good indicators of how the SEC’s quarterbacks will perform in the middle third of the college football season.
Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Mike Leach opens up on Jimbo Fisher, past rivalry with Aggies at Texas Tech

Mississippi State stays home to face Texas A&M Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium for a Week 5 matchup with major SEC West implications for the pair of 3-1 teams. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach, who previously coached at Texas Tech from 2000-09, has been a thorn in Texas A&M’s side for years, boasting an 8-4 overall record against the Aggies (1-1 with Mississippi State). The matchup also marks a battle between Leach and fellow offensive guru Jimbo Fisher, who have crossed paths several times throughout their decorated careers.
