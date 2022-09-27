Read full article on original website
Five-star quarterback DJ Lagway reportedly impressed with LSU visit
The Tigers hosted one of the nation’s top signal-callers in the 2024 class for Saturday’s 38-0 shutout over New Mexico. LSU is one of many blue-chip program vying for the services of DJ Lagway, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound quarterback from Willis, Texas. After his visit, he had positive things to say about the Tigers to On3’s Billy Embody.
Alabama Football: SEC’s best rushing team is not Arkansas
While trying to hone up on the Arkansas offense, I keep seeing it being said Rocket Sanders is the SEC’s top running back. After diving into Alabama football stats and also the stats for Sanders, I disagree with that conclusion. Before discussing stats for individual running backs, let’s take...
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, commits to Texas A&M Aggies over Oklahoma, others
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies. The battle for Paetow High School (Texas) five-star prospect David Hicks, the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman, has primarily been between those two programs for weeks. This summer, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive ...
LSU visit impresses 2025 4-star PF Parker Jefferson
2025 Waxahachie (Tex.) four-star power forward Parker Jefferson wrapped up an LSU unofficial visit earlier this month. Where do the Tigers stand after the visit?
Alabama vs Texas A&M Kickoff Time, Network Announced
The highly-anticipated matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Aggies finally has a time and TV network.
Alabama Football: Ranking SEC Quarterbacks after week four
After four weeks for Alabama Football and other SEC teams (five weeks for Vandy), the performance of SEC quarterbacks can be ranked with some accuracy. Though data through four games is a small sample, early-season trends are good indicators of how the SEC’s quarterbacks will perform in the middle third of the college football season.
247Sports
Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Mike Leach opens up on Jimbo Fisher, past rivalry with Aggies at Texas Tech
Mississippi State stays home to face Texas A&M Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium for a Week 5 matchup with major SEC West implications for the pair of 3-1 teams. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach, who previously coached at Texas Tech from 2000-09, has been a thorn in Texas A&M’s side for years, boasting an 8-4 overall record against the Aggies (1-1 with Mississippi State). The matchup also marks a battle between Leach and fellow offensive guru Jimbo Fisher, who have crossed paths several times throughout their decorated careers.
Kansas aims for 1st 5-0 start since 2009 when Iowa St visits
Iowa State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) at Kansas (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2) Line: Iowa State by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Kansas leads 50-45-6. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Huskies Offer Texas Tight End Committed to Vanderbilt
The Fort Worth recruit has a reputation beginning to take off.
Bryan Harsin talks about Auburn’s Week 5 matchup with LSU
Bryan Harsin knows Auburn will have a tough matchup this weekend with LSU.
