Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
New York Knicks Player Reveals Engagement

A New York Knicks star player is getting married. Jalen Brunson recently announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks. In the joint Instagram post, the couple wrote "forever" and posts two photos of them embracing after Brunson proposed to her. Marks went to Instagram to reveal...
Nets Veteran Has Brutally Honest Admission On Durant Drama

Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris may have just dropped the funniest quote you'll hear all week. Morris, who signed with the Nets this offseason, addressed the recent drama involving Kevin Durant. Morris isn't worried about the recent rift between Durant and the Nets because he believes it's human nature. "You...
Kyrie Irving Says Decision Not To Get Vaccinated Cost Him $187M Extension

Instead, Irving picked up his one-year option of about $36.5 million this offseason after failing to reach an extension agreement with the team. “I gave up four years, 100-and-something million by deciding to be unvaccinated and that was the decision,” Irving told reporters at Nets media day. “[Get this] contract, get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there’s a level of uncertainty of your future, whether you’re going to be in this league, whether you’re going to be on this team, so I had to deal with that real-life circumstance of losing my job for this decision.”
Kyrie Irving Reveals What He Lost By Not Getting Vaccinated

Kyrie has been through a lot over the past year. Kyrie Irving has been an interesting character over the last few years. He fancies himself as a free-thinker and when it comes to topics like COVID-19 and the vaccine, he has been known to dish out some controversial opinions. Of course, last season, he refused to get the vaccine and it ultimately led to him missing a lot of time out on the court.
