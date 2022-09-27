Read full article on original website
Four Teams Reportedly Interested in Suns PF Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder's departure is inevitable from the Suns. Here's four potential suitors for the power forward.
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
Jayson Tatum shares why he believes Joe Mazzulla is ready to lead the Boston Celtics
When the Boston Celtics officially suspended head coach Ime Udoka, the club simultaneously named assistant Joe Mazzulla the interim head coach. The 34-year old has been with the team since 2019, and has known president of basketball operations for even longer. This will be Mazzulla’s first stint as an NBA head coach.
Kyrie Irving Describes How He Felt After Kevin Durant Requested Trade
Irving discussed his perspective on the Nets’ tumultuous offseason Monday.
Jaylen Brown Discusses Ime Udoka’s Suspension From Celtics
The Boston star discussed his coach’s suspension at media day heading into training camp.
Brooklyn Nets Re-Sign Player They Waived
The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed RaiQuan Gray, who they recently waived. He played his college basketball for the Florida State Men's Basketball Team.
Yardbarker
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
NBA
ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The duo is joined by Malika Andrews of ESPN to discuss the upcoming Pelicans and NBA season, her NBA Today co-stars and more. 6:00 - Malika Andrews of ESPN joins the podcast...
Lakers News: Was L.A. Only Willing To Trade Its First-Round Picks For Kyrie Irving And Donovan Mitchell?
Not an encouraging sign if true.
Popculture
New York Knicks Player Reveals Engagement
A New York Knicks star player is getting married. Jalen Brunson recently announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks. In the joint Instagram post, the couple wrote "forever" and posts two photos of them embracing after Brunson proposed to her. Marks went to Instagram to reveal...
NBA・
Sean Marks on Nets not extending Kyrie Irving: 'We couldn't find middle ground'
Marks said at Nets Media Day that the discussions with Irving’s camp were honest and he knew what Kyrie was looking for, they just couldn’t find middle ground - but the Nets are happy Kyrie opted in.
Nets Veteran Has Brutally Honest Admission On Durant Drama
Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris may have just dropped the funniest quote you'll hear all week. Morris, who signed with the Nets this offseason, addressed the recent drama involving Kevin Durant. Morris isn't worried about the recent rift between Durant and the Nets because he believes it's human nature. "You...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Says Decision Not To Get Vaccinated Cost Him $187M Extension
Instead, Irving picked up his one-year option of about $36.5 million this offseason after failing to reach an extension agreement with the team. “I gave up four years, 100-and-something million by deciding to be unvaccinated and that was the decision,” Irving told reporters at Nets media day. “[Get this] contract, get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there’s a level of uncertainty of your future, whether you’re going to be in this league, whether you’re going to be on this team, so I had to deal with that real-life circumstance of losing my job for this decision.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kyrie Irving Reveals What He Lost By Not Getting Vaccinated
Kyrie has been through a lot over the past year. Kyrie Irving has been an interesting character over the last few years. He fancies himself as a free-thinker and when it comes to topics like COVID-19 and the vaccine, he has been known to dish out some controversial opinions. Of course, last season, he refused to get the vaccine and it ultimately led to him missing a lot of time out on the court.
