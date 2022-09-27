Instead, Irving picked up his one-year option of about $36.5 million this offseason after failing to reach an extension agreement with the team. “I gave up four years, 100-and-something million by deciding to be unvaccinated and that was the decision,” Irving told reporters at Nets media day. “[Get this] contract, get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there’s a level of uncertainty of your future, whether you’re going to be in this league, whether you’re going to be on this team, so I had to deal with that real-life circumstance of losing my job for this decision.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO