ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida

As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC New York

‘Life-Threatening' Hurricane Ian Takes Aim at Florida's Gulf Coast,

A hurricane warning was issued for a large stretch of Florida's Gulf Coast Tuesday for Hurricane Ian, as the storm churned toward the state and was expected to become a dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall. Ian's maximum sustained winds were at 120 mph as it moved north-northeast at...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Darlington
Person
Tom Brady
TheDailyBeast

‘Catastrophic’ Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as One of the Most Powerful Hurricanes Ever

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian began inundating several cities on the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday afternoon, sweeping some homes off their foundations as it simultaneously pounded Florida with 155 mph winds. Winds at that speed are the equivalent of an EF3 tornado, meteorologist Matthew Cappucci reported, and are expected to span at least 50 miles as Ian—the strongest storm of the season and one of the most powerful in history—wallops Florida.While the whipping winds are a serious threat, the National Hurricane Center says that “catastrophic” storm surge of 18 feet—enough to inundate some small homes completely—could also be deadly...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm

Orlando’s training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Hurricanes#Dolphins#Tampa Bay Area#American Football#Sports#Hurricane Ian#Bucs#The Miami Dolphins#The Kansas City Chiefs
KSNT News

Chiefs vs Bucs likely to see stadium change

TAMPA, Fla. (KSNT) – Several counties in Southwest Florida have been evacuated due to Hurricane Ian. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but changes are likely coming. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as early as Wednesday afternoon. The Buccaneers moved its practices to Miami […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy