ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

NFL Quarterback Reportedly Suffered 'Pretty Severe' Ankle Injury During Sunday's Game

An NFL starting quarterback exited on of Sunday's Week 3 game in a lot of pain with an injury. Unfortunately, it sounds like it's as serious as advertised. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain. He sustained the injury in the midst of New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium yesterday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
MassLive.com

Mac Jones and defensive starter miss Patriots practice on Wednesday

FOXBOROUGH — As expected, Mac Jones wasn’t spotted at Wednesday afternoon’s practice as he deals with a high ankle sprain. The Patriots were also missing Lawrence Guy, who left Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with a shoulder injury, and practice squad members Cameron McGrone, LaBryan Ray and Bill Murray. In his Wednesday afternoon press conference, Bill Belichick forecasted Jones’ absence, but said he’s improving.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy