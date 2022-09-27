Read full article on original website
Former Patriots assistant thinks Mac Jones could be in danger of losing his job
There’s no question that the alarming amount of turnovers committed by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones this season are troubling. He has thrown five interceptions in just three games, including three in the team’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. It’s no secret that...
Belichick delivered an all-time press conference about Mac Jones' injury
Bill Belichick didn’t give reporters any answers Wednesday when they asked about Mac Jones’ status. It was an all-time performance for the Patriots coach.
NFL Quarterback Reportedly Suffered 'Pretty Severe' Ankle Injury During Sunday's Game
An NFL starting quarterback exited on of Sunday's Week 3 game in a lot of pain with an injury. Unfortunately, it sounds like it's as serious as advertised. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain. He sustained the injury in the midst of New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium yesterday.
Tests reveal more information about Mac Jones ankle injury
Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury toward the end of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and it sounds like the quarterback is going to miss some time. Jones underwent an X-ray following the game that came back negative. While that was good news,...
Matt Patricia must get Patriots offense moving – literally – with Mac Jones out
The Patriots haven’t used motion nearly as much as the top offenses in the league, and it makes teams suspicious when they do. Matt Patricia needs to figure out how to make motion work for his offense.
Mac Jones and defensive starter miss Patriots practice on Wednesday
FOXBOROUGH — As expected, Mac Jones wasn’t spotted at Wednesday afternoon’s practice as he deals with a high ankle sprain. The Patriots were also missing Lawrence Guy, who left Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with a shoulder injury, and practice squad members Cameron McGrone, LaBryan Ray and Bill Murray. In his Wednesday afternoon press conference, Bill Belichick forecasted Jones’ absence, but said he’s improving.
NFL looks into filming of Dolphins' practice in Cincinnati
NFL security is looking into an issue that surfaced in Cincinnati, when someone filmed a closed Miami Dolphins practice and posted footage from it on social media, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Bill Belichick channels ‘We’re onto Cincinnati,’ shuts down Mac Jones questions
Bill Belichick described New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as “day-to-day” as he works his way back from an ankle injury. Then he said it again, and again, and again as questions kept coming. He ended up using it 12 times during the course of his Wednesday press conference.
