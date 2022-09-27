ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wanted a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle, But Got Frogmore Instead, Royal Author Says

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said.In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Fox News

Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain. Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.
CELEBRITIES
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death

Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Frogmore#Royals#Windsor Castle#Uk#Royal Author Says
POPSUGAR

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mistakenly Receive Invite Meant For "Working" Royals Only

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to an upcoming Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders, People reported on Sept. 17. The Sunday reception, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, will honor world leaders traveling to London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Per the outlet, Harry and Markle were initially invited to the event, which the palace has since clarified is only "for working members of the royal family." Newsweek reported that their initial invite was a "genuine error."
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
CELEBRITIES
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate

When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
U.K.
The List

Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy