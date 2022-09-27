Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wanted a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle, But Got Frogmore Instead, Royal Author Says

Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life
Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said.In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was...
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims
After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain. Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.
Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death
Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
Kate goes blonde! Princess of Wales debuts lighter hair as she steps out in Windsor for walkabout with Prince William and the Sussexes
Kate Middleton debuted a new lighter hairstyle today as she stepped out in Windsor alongside Prince William for a surprise joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, took to Windsor to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates...
Oprah shuts down conversation with Gale King regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Newsweek is reporting that Oprah Winfrey shut down a conversation with her good friend Gayle King and left her hanging when the former talk show queen was pressed for details related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Oprah did a prime-time interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shortly after Mexit that stunned the world and continues to have people talking.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mistakenly Receive Invite Meant For "Working" Royals Only
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to an upcoming Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders, People reported on Sept. 17. The Sunday reception, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, will honor world leaders traveling to London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Per the outlet, Harry and Markle were initially invited to the event, which the palace has since clarified is only "for working members of the royal family." Newsweek reported that their initial invite was a "genuine error."
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg slammed for dropping ‘truth bomb’ podcast on 25th anniversary of Lady Di death
AN Australian commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dropping a "truth bomb" podcast on the anniversary of Diana's death. Speaking on The Morning Show, Peter Ford condemned Meghan Markle's decision to release the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana Spencer's death.
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Prince William Makes It Clear He Didn't Forget Prince Harry's Birthday As Their Relationship Is Still Icy
It's safe to say Prince Harry didn't have the best birthday, as he and his family continue to mourn Queen Elizabeth. On Thursday, September 15, the dad-of-two was spotted out with Prince William, Meghan Markle, King Charles, Kate Middleton and others as they walked behind the late matriarch's coffin. Article...
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate
When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral
Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch. Other royals,...
Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral
Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’
Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
