KFVS12
Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest scheduled for October 8 in Murphysboro, Ill.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - For the last 12 years, a fundraising event is held that gives back to the community in Murphysboro, Ill. The 12th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest is coming for yet another appearance. Now under the leadership of Revitalize 62966, Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest was...
KFVS12
Low river levels in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
KFVS12
78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1. According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”. The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will...
KFVS12
Arab Country Music Festival in Zalma
ZALMA, Mo. (KFVS) - Zalma will be hosting a county music festival at the beginning of October. The Arab Country Music Festival takes place on on October 1 and will start at 3p.m. and end on 9 p.m. The festival will be held at the Arab Station and Café in Zalma, Mo.
KFVS12
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois invites public to welcome home ceremony
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Veterans Airport in Marion will be welcoming home our Veterans from their day in Washington DC with a Welcome Home ceremony and everyone is invited. It will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The 10-member Welcome Home Committee has been meeting monthly to plan the...
KFVS12
'No Burn Advisory' issued for Cape Girardeau Co.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau deputy manager being considered for position in Tenn.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The deputy city manager is being considered for a position in Collierville, Tennessee. According to a news release from the Town of Collierville, during a special meeting on Wednesday, October 5, the board of mayor and alderman will consider Molly Mehner for town administrator. Mehner...
KFVS12
Scott City Green Day
KFVS12
Possible overnight extreme weather shelter coming to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The United Way of Southeast Missouri is partnering with the Salvation Army to work on putting together an overnight extreme weather shelter for the homeless. “This city does not have a homeless shelter and we have not been able to offer sheltering overnight during the...
KFVS12
Gas truck explosion in Bloomfield, Mo.
KFVS12
2 men in custody, 1 person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
KFVS12
Delta Regional Authority announcing $1.4M investment into six southern Illinois projects
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The Delta Regional Authority is announcing a $1.4 million in investment into six different southern Illinois projects to boost economic development. Randolph County will receive over $400,000 to upgrade an existing nursing home with a 50-bed behavioral health center. The City of Vienna will receive over $260,000...
KFVS12
Building for the future Du Quoin
KFVS12
Cape Comic Con to bring in 100 vendors for weekend event
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for a chance to dress up as your favorite character, or maybe you are looking for a comic book, then look no further as Cape Girardeau will host a Comic Con. Thousands are expected to make their way to the Drury...
KFVS12
52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza to be held in November
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri announced the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza is set to take place in November in Cape Girardeau. It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center.
KFVS12
Winter Food Truck Rally coming to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is living out her late husband’s dream of running a hot dog cart, and that’s not all. Suzana Long, the owner of Turk Dawgs, is hosting Cape Girardeau’s first Winter Food Truck Rally. The event will be held at...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS raises suicide awareness with “Walk Bes;de Me” event
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Approximately 1,130 Missourians die by suicide each year. Missouri ranks 16th within the US regarding suicide with a higher rates rural area versus more populated areas. In an attempt to change this, a local group was formed in Sikeston, Mo. named “Walk Bes;de Me.”. According...
KFVS12
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza asking to change payment methods for families of fallen first responders
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is asking the state legislature to change the way it pays families of fallen first responders. The way the current law is written, money for benefits could run out before the end of the year, requiring the state legislature to approve supplemental appropriations.
KFVS12
Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
