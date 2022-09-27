ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

KFVS12

Low river levels in Cape Girardeau

Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park.
KFVS12

Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations

Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1. According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”. The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Arab Country Music Festival in Zalma

ZALMA, Mo. (KFVS) - Zalma will be hosting a county music festival at the beginning of October. The Arab Country Music Festival takes place on on October 1 and will start at 3p.m. and end on 9 p.m. The festival will be held at the Arab Station and Café in Zalma, Mo.
ZALMA, MO
KFVS12

'No Burn Advisory' issued for Cape Girardeau Co.

Low river levels in Cape Girardeau.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau deputy manager being considered for position in Tenn.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The deputy city manager is being considered for a position in Collierville, Tennessee. According to a news release from the Town of Collierville, during a special meeting on Wednesday, October 5, the board of mayor and alderman will consider Molly Mehner for town administrator. Mehner...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Scott City Green Day

Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Gas truck explosion in Bloomfield, Mo.

Will Hurricane Ian affect the Heartland? | First Alert from the Digital News Desk 9/28/22.
BLOOMFIELD, MO
KFVS12

2 men in custody, 1 person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

Low river levels in Cape Girardeau.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Building for the future Du Quoin

Cape Comic Con this weekend.
DU QUOIN, IL
KFVS12

Cape Comic Con to bring in 100 vendors for weekend event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for a chance to dress up as your favorite character, or maybe you are looking for a comic book, then look no further as Cape Girardeau will host a Comic Con. Thousands are expected to make their way to the Drury...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza to be held in November

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri announced the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza is set to take place in November in Cape Girardeau. It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Winter Food Truck Rally coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is living out her late husband’s dream of running a hot dog cart, and that’s not all. Suzana Long, the owner of Turk Dawgs, is hosting Cape Girardeau’s first Winter Food Truck Rally. The event will be held at...
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS raises suicide awareness with “Walk Bes;de Me” event

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Approximately 1,130 Missourians die by suicide each year. Missouri ranks 16th within the US regarding suicide with a higher rates rural area versus more populated areas. In an attempt to change this, a local group was formed in Sikeston, Mo. named “Walk Bes;de Me.”. According...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion

Scott City Green Day.
BLOOMFIELD, MO

