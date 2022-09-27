Read full article on original website
WARNING: Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian
DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
Castle On The St. Croix River Hits The Market In Minnesota
All I can say about this one is WOW! A castle has hit the market in Minnesota and as if that wasn't amazing enough, it also sits right along the St. Croix. It's a home fit for a queen or a king. This is one of many unique listings to...
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
voiceofalexandria.com
Rural "rush hour" underway in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN)--Fall harvest is ramping up across Minnesota. MnDOT’s Anne Meyer says they want all motorists to be aware that there’s “some large, slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways” this time of year. Meyer says most farm equipment crashes and fatalities are distraction-related. She advises drivers to “watch for falling debris from farm equipment,” “slow down,” (and) “only pass that vehicle when it’s safe to do so.
mprnews.org
Coldest night in five months: Frost advisories, freeze warnings in effect
Get ready for the coldest night in five months, Minnesota. Temperatures Wednesday morning will fall into the 20s up north, and 30s across most all of Minnesota Wednesday morning. The Twin Cities inner urban core is likely to drop to around 37 to 39 degrees early Wednesday. The last time...
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
boreal.org
Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 28, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands. Hunter walking trails wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, woodcock, wild turkey and deer. There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only.
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
Lost Minnesota Dog’s Epic 100 Mile Journey Has A Happy Ending
The wild journey of a lost Farmington, Minnesota dog named Batman had a happy ending when he was reunited with his owner last month. Batman traveled 'well over 100 miles' before finally being tracked down. Batman wandered away from his home back on August 20th and wasn't found until 18...
twincitieslive.com
The Best Spots to Eat In Minnesota
Minnesota Monthly’s food columnist Sue Zelickson has been writing about the Minnesota food scene since1994. It’s safe to say she is one of the best to listen to when figuring out where to eat!
Who Knew? Minnesota Has A Dog House Statute. Yours Up To Code?
Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
fox9.com
Hurricane Ian: Minnesota natives in Florida prepare to ride out storm
(FOX 9) - With Minnesota's harsh winters, it's no surprise Florida is a popular place for Minnesotans to vacation, retire in, and move to. Those who traded the North Star State for the Sunshine State spoke with FOX 9 about how they're preparing for Hurricane Ian. John and Mary Robinson...
fox9.com
It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday
(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
Eater
THC Drinks Are All Over Minnesota. But How Do You Actually Make One?
This July, Minnesota state legislators quietly (and perhaps infamously) passed a law legalizing the sale of THC food and beverages, adding it to a larger health and human services funding bill. The law allows for the sale and consumption of food and beverages containing 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — the chemical that produces most of marijuana’s psychic effects — per serving, or 50 milligrams per package.
Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
What is the ideal indoor temperature?
MINNEAPOLIS – It's the kind of weather we can all agree on. Debbi and Jim Epperson are locals. She sat along the river in St. Paul with her father."I think this is perfect." Dr. Jim Epperson said. "It's so beautiful."Greg Mehochko is from out of town, visiting for an insurance conference."I had no preconceived notions about Minnesota weather, just hoping it would be better than southern Illinois, and so far it did not disappoint."Days like this are fabulous, and fleeting. Some fear the cold, while others embrace it. Like it or not, we are all going to be spending more time...
Head South: Guess MN’s Most Commonly Seen Bird
As fall settle in, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving bird that we see...
Power 96
Faribault, MN
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
