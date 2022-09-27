ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
California State
City
Albert Lea, MN
City
New Ulm, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Owatonna, MN
Government
City
Owatonna, MN
Owatonna, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Waterville, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Rural "rush hour" underway in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN)--Fall harvest is ramping up across Minnesota. MnDOT’s Anne Meyer says they want all motorists to be aware that there’s “some large, slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways” this time of year. Meyer says most farm equipment crashes and fatalities are distraction-related. She advises drivers to “watch for falling debris from farm equipment,” “slow down,” (and) “only pass that vehicle when it’s safe to do so.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 28, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands. Hunter walking trails wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, woodcock, wild turkey and deer. There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Outdoor Info#Picnic Areas#Fort Snelling State Park#Minneopa State Park#Travel Destinations#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#American#Bison
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
twincitieslive.com

The Best Spots to Eat In Minnesota

Minnesota Monthly’s food columnist Sue Zelickson has been writing about the Minnesota food scene since1994. It’s safe to say she is one of the best to listen to when figuring out where to eat!
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
103.7 THE LOON

Who Knew? Minnesota Has A Dog House Statute. Yours Up To Code?

Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday

(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
MINNESOTA STATE
Eater

THC Drinks Are All Over Minnesota. But How Do You Actually Make One?

This July, Minnesota state legislators quietly (and perhaps infamously) passed a law legalizing the sale of THC food and beverages, adding it to a larger health and human services funding bill. The law allows for the sale and consumption of food and beverages containing 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — the chemical that produces most of marijuana’s psychic effects — per serving, or 50 milligrams per package.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

What is the ideal indoor temperature?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's the kind of weather we can all agree on. Debbi and Jim Epperson are locals. She sat along the river in St. Paul with her father."I think this is perfect." Dr. Jim Epperson said. "It's so beautiful."Greg Mehochko is from out of town, visiting for an insurance conference."I had no preconceived notions about Minnesota weather, just hoping it would be better than southern Illinois, and so far it did not disappoint."Days like this are fabulous, and fleeting. Some fear the cold, while others embrace it. Like it or not, we are all going to be spending more time...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

Head South: Guess MN’s Most Commonly Seen Bird

As fall settle in, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving bird that we see...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy