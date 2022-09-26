ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Murray man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, stealing catalytic converters

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department has arrested a man they say was caught trying to break into a home and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. According to PPD, Edward Pettis, 38, of Murray, Ky., was arrested on charges of 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree fleeing or evading police and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
PADUCAH, KY
wrul.com

Phelps Arrested For Domestic Battery

A Grayville man was arrested this past Sunday morning by the White County Sheriff’s Department on a case of Domestic Battery. Deputy Michael Brown was told of a phone message from Wabash County Dispatch, who advised that a Lacy Cotton, 24, of Crossville, was at the Emergency Room at Mt. Carmel. She told the nurses she had injuries that were cause by her boyfriend, 21 year old Chalon Phelps of Grayville.
CROSSVILLE, IL
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — ON WEDNESDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 25-year-old Lamar Williams of Mt. Vernon was arrested Tuesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Assault/Use of a Deadly Weapon. 31-year-old Samantha Payne of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Complaint lands Calvert man, Eddyville woman in jail

A complaint about a person at a home in Eddyville last week ended in two arrests. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on Thrush Lane late Tuesday night. Once they arrived, authorities said 41-year-old Michael J. Travis on Calvert City was seen running to the side of the home.
EDDYVILLE, KY
wjpf.com

Marion woman arrested on drug charges

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
MARION, IL
wfcnnews.com

Williamson Co. State's Attorney to remain on November ballot

MARION - Current Williamson County State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale will be remaining on the election ballot this November after an objection was filed by the Williamson County Republican Party. The following was provided by Williamson County Commissioner Brent Gentry... “IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the decision of the Williamson County...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
sharkattackonline.com

A Kentucky Shooter in ’97 Now Imprisoned For Life

In Kentucky, a man who killed and wounded students when he was 14 years old was sentenced to life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole. 39-year-old Michael Carneal told parole board members he would continue his mental health treatment and live with his parents they agreed to release him.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Golconda man faces new drug and weapons charges

A Golconda man was arrested in Metropolis and faces new drug and weapons charges. Metropolis Police caught up with 59-year-old Timothy P. Ashworth of Golconda on Wednesday. Ashworth, who was wanted on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, was found in the 600 block of East 17th Street in Metropolis. He was searched at the time of his arrest and was allegedly found to have more meth on his person, as well as a set of brass knuckles.
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
METROPOLIS, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah

An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
PADUCAH, KY

