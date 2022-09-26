Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
KFVS12
Murray man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, stealing catalytic converters
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department has arrested a man they say was caught trying to break into a home and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. According to PPD, Edward Pettis, 38, of Murray, Ky., was arrested on charges of 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree fleeing or evading police and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
wrul.com
Phelps Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Grayville man was arrested this past Sunday morning by the White County Sheriff’s Department on a case of Domestic Battery. Deputy Michael Brown was told of a phone message from Wabash County Dispatch, who advised that a Lacy Cotton, 24, of Crossville, was at the Emergency Room at Mt. Carmel. She told the nurses she had injuries that were cause by her boyfriend, 21 year old Chalon Phelps of Grayville.
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — ON WEDNESDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 25-year-old Lamar Williams of Mt. Vernon was arrested Tuesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Assault/Use of a Deadly Weapon. 31-year-old Samantha Payne of...
wish989.com
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Now Using Contraband Detection System at Detention Center
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is using a new whole body contraband detection system at the detention center. According to Sheriff Bennie Vick, this system is being used to detect contraband being brought into the detention center. The sheriff says the Williamson County Board of Commissioners...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with domestic battery, burglary and theft in connection to Metropolis home break-in
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis, Illinois, man was arrested after police say he broke into a house he was not supposed to visit because of an order of protection and attacked two people inside. Police claim 42-year-old Shane R. Oliver broke into a house in 1000 block of E....
westkentuckystar.com
Complaint lands Calvert man, Eddyville woman in jail
A complaint about a person at a home in Eddyville last week ended in two arrests. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on Thrush Lane late Tuesday night. Once they arrived, authorities said 41-year-old Michael J. Travis on Calvert City was seen running to the side of the home.
wjpf.com
Marion woman arrested on drug charges
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to...
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
KFVS12
Paducah Civic Center renovation project put on hold after crash that injured 3 drivers
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center was damaged in a crash early on Tuesday morning, September 27. According to Paducah police, they were called to the intersection of Park Avenue and H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:10 a.m. One of the drivers, a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for disorderly conduct after causing scare at Bridges Learning Center
Wamac Police Chief Steve Prather says a 49-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for disorderly conduct after being seen dressed in camouflage and appearing armed with a shotgun and a large knife walking near Bridges Learning Center Wednesday morning. Those at the school were advised to shelter in place until...
wfcnnews.com
Williamson Co. State's Attorney to remain on November ballot
MARION - Current Williamson County State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale will be remaining on the election ballot this November after an objection was filed by the Williamson County Republican Party. The following was provided by Williamson County Commissioner Brent Gentry... “IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the decision of the Williamson County...
sharkattackonline.com
A Kentucky Shooter in ’97 Now Imprisoned For Life
In Kentucky, a man who killed and wounded students when he was 14 years old was sentenced to life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole. 39-year-old Michael Carneal told parole board members he would continue his mental health treatment and live with his parents they agreed to release him.
westkentuckystar.com
Golconda man faces new drug and weapons charges
A Golconda man was arrested in Metropolis and faces new drug and weapons charges. Metropolis Police caught up with 59-year-old Timothy P. Ashworth of Golconda on Wednesday. Ashworth, who was wanted on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, was found in the 600 block of East 17th Street in Metropolis. He was searched at the time of his arrest and was allegedly found to have more meth on his person, as well as a set of brass knuckles.
wpsdlocal6.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Paducah hit and run, deputies looking for information
PADUCAH — A victim was flown to an out-of-state hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a hit and run accident, deputies say, and they're looking for help identifying the driver. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the area of Roy Lee...
westkentuckystar.com
Woman wanted for failing to appear on DUI charge arrested; facing new DUI charge
A Louisiana woman wanted for failure to appear was arrested in Massac County on new charges last week. Metropolis police and first responders were called to a gas station after a woman was reportedly seen slumped over a steering wheel with the engine running. While speaking with the driver, identified...
KFVS12
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Early morning multi-vehicle collision causes damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive. The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
KFVS12
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-hour stand-off with deputies. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee, Mo. The sheriff’s office received a call at 8:23 a.m. on...
