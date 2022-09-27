Read full article on original website
Related
Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
Rea-end Collision Injures Two Sedalians
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning on Route Y. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive, in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2016 Ram truck, driven by 46-year-old Robert Hladik of Sedalia, was stopped in the roadway around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2006 Acura SUV, driven by 57-year-old Kay R. Keele, of Sedalia, overtook and struck the rear of the Ram.
Two Sedalians Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2014 Harley Davidson, driven by 50-year-old Charles E. McGinnis of Sedalia, was stopped at a red light at US 50 and Sadie Lane (MM) around 7:30 p.m., when an eastbound 2015 Kia Optima, driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr of Clinton, struck the Harley from behind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedalia Man Injured When Motorcycle Overturns
A Sedalia man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Kawasaki Vulcan, driven by 46-year-old Phillip R. Fry of Sedalia, was on Smasal Road, east of US 65 just before 8:30 p.m., when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, and overturned. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 29, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers responded to the area of West Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Boulevard for a report of a hit and run vehicle collision. Daniel Cavaness stated the driver of the other vehicle ran the red light at Broadway and Thompson, causing the collision. The suspect vehicle then left the scene without attempting to exchange information. No suspects have been identified at this time.
Two Marshall Men Injured in I-70 Rollover
Two Marshall men were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Jerry D. Huff of Marshall, was on I-70 at the 51.6 mile marker around 4:40 a.m., when the Jeep struck the rear of an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 50-year-old Maria G. Jurado of Kansas City.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for September 27, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of September 22nd, Pettis County Deputies took a report of a Fugitive from Justice. David Elton Odom, 38, had multiple warrants for his arrest. The warrants were from Lake County, Florida on charges of Criminal Mischief, Trespassing, Driving While Suspended, Fleeing or Attempting to Evade, Child Abuse (Without Great Bodily Harm), and felony Probation Violations on charges of Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Formal filings will be submitted to the Pettis County Prosecutor's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Domestic Violence Call Leads to Arrest of Sedalia Man on Warrants
On Friday at 5:51 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1300 block of South Lamine for a domestic violence incident. A primary physical aggressor could not be determined and a 12-hour domestic violence report was made. One of the subjects, 22-year-old Dylan James Nelson of Sedalia, was found to have...
Pettis County Circuit Court Cases Resolved Through September 19
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 7 to Sept. 19. Travis D. Martin: age 32, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to 10, 10, 10, 7, 7, 7 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on seven separate matters (3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Clonazepam, 1 count of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Alprazolam, 1 count Unlawful Possession of a Concealable Firearm and 2 counts of Resisting Arrest).
Bunceton Man Injured in Cooper County Rollover
A Bunceton man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1997 Toyota Avalon, driven by 53-year-old Warren Pennington of Bunceton, was at 13012 Highway B (northeast of Bunceton) around 11:40 a.m,, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
Sedalia Woman Charged With Trespassing After Entering Stranger’s Home After Midnight
Sedalia Police responded to a trespassing call in the 700 block of South State Fair Boulevard at 12:55 a.m. Monday. According to a report, the caller said a stranger entered his home while he was sleeping. The caller then yelled at the suspect until they ran away from the residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sedalia Man Arrested For Burglary While Using a Stolen Car
Sedalia Police were on patrol when they observed a dark-colored vehicle backed up to a building at 2501 West Main at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Police made contact with the occupant, who was in a blue Toyota Prius with no license plates. A computer check with Joint Communications revealed that...
Funeral Announcements for September 29, 2022
There are no services scheduled for Connie Marie Hays, 73, of Knob Noster. Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral mass for Dixie Frances Kemp Fasl, 71, of Sedalia, will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Intoxicated Moped Driver Arrested by Sedalia Police
On Thursday night around 11 p.m., Sedalia Police observed a man on a moped traveling westbound on 16th street, weaving back & forth between two westbound lanes. According to a report, the moped jerked to the right and jumped a curb. It then pulled back onto 16th and was seen swerving, crossing into the eastbound lanes. A traffic stop was conducted at West Main and Water Tower Road.
Columbia PD Asking For Identification Help In Tampering Case
The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in relation to a trespassing and tampering case at the parking garage located at 5th and Walnut Street. Columbia Police are asking for the public to help them identify this woman from security camera footage:. If you can help identify...
Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field
A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
Subject Check At Happy Acres Leads to Arrest of Sedalia Man
On Sunday, Pettis County Sgt. Apel was dispatched to the well-being check on an individual reported to be passed out at Happy Acres, 22527 Hwy 6. A short time later his vehicle was reported to be traveling south on 65 and was ultimately stopped near 65 and Eagleview Drive. Contact...
Bothwell Drops Mask Requirement In the Interest of Worker Safety
Last week Bothwell Regional Health Center quietly changed its policy regarding masks for patients and visitors in their hospital and clinics. Yet, the reason for the policy change is rather surprising. It all has to do with employee safety. According to a Facebook post, Bothwell Regional Health Center is saying...
JoCo Fire Protection District Open House October 1
The Johnson County Fire Protection District is opening station doors and hosting open houses at 10 of the District’s 12 fire stations on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2 until 4 p.m. The District invites the public to attend any of the open houses and encourages area residents to visit their nearest station(s) to meet their local responders and see the stations and firefighting equipment.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0