This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of September 22nd, Pettis County Deputies took a report of a Fugitive from Justice. David Elton Odom, 38, had multiple warrants for his arrest. The warrants were from Lake County, Florida on charges of Criminal Mischief, Trespassing, Driving While Suspended, Fleeing or Attempting to Evade, Child Abuse (Without Great Bodily Harm), and felony Probation Violations on charges of Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Formal filings will be submitted to the Pettis County Prosecutor's Office.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO