Saint Cloud, MN

twincitieslive.com

The Best Spots to Eat In Minnesota

Minnesota Monthly’s food columnist Sue Zelickson has been writing about the Minnesota food scene since1994. It’s safe to say she is one of the best to listen to when figuring out where to eat!
MINNESOTA STATE
Saint Cloud, MN
Food & Drinks
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Frost, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Food Group#Cheese Curds#Food Drink#Coborn#Miller Concessions
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Family Now Living in the Wrath of Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — “Like we talked about earlier, at any minute we could just lose everything. Here we are, we just lost everything.” A family from Minnesota, now living in the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The Buck family traded in the snow for sand 20 years...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
MIX 94.9

Fall Colors! Some of the Best Places in Minnesota to See Them

One of the great things about living in Minnesota is the change of seasons. And this season, Fall or Autumn, whichever you prefer, is one of the most picturesque. Lots of people make a weekend out of traveling to see the best that the Fall colors have to offer in the best places. Get out and enjoy... here are some of the best hiking places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MIX 94.9

Annual St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest Underway

ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- The St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest is underway this year. The city is looking for pictures of St. Cloud that show the community as a great place to live, work, and play. A high priority will be given to submissions that evoke a positive emotion.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
bulletin-news.com

With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key

A few months ago, heaving spring rains overflowed lakes and rivers, making farm areas impractical for planting. But in most of Minnesota, July produced less rain than usual. As a result, the state, including central and southern Minnesota, is experiencing a drought that isn’t as bad as it was last year but is gradually spreading throughout it.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota natives face Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA (KTTC) – Hurricane Ian is rocking Southwest Florida, causing major flooding and damage. But residents from all around the state, including some with Rochester ties, are seeing the storm’s impact. Kendra Oestreich lives in Apollo Beach, Florida which is about 15 miles south of Tampa Bay. She...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
voiceofalexandria.com

Rural "rush hour" underway in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN)--Fall harvest is ramping up across Minnesota. MnDOT’s Anne Meyer says they want all motorists to be aware that there’s “some large, slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways” this time of year. Meyer says most farm equipment crashes and fatalities are distraction-related. She advises drivers to “watch for falling debris from farm equipment,” “slow down,” (and) “only pass that vehicle when it’s safe to do so.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

The Weekender: Flannel Fest, Glen Miller Orchestra and More!

ST. CLOUD -- The first weekend of fall is full of fun around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out Flannel Fest out at The Ledge, get a laugh at Silly Beaver Comedy night, catch some live music at MT's, enjoy so Halloween themed events and snap your fingers to the Glen Miller Orchestra. Read more in The Weekender!
MUSIC
KEYC

New USDA funding for buying, repairing rural homes

The City of Mankato hosted a series of open houses Tuesday to discuss various affordable housing projects. Mike Sheely is one of three agriculture teachers for the Maple River School District, and he says that farm safety is one of the most important things to teach to the community, especially children in rural Minnesota.
MANKATO, MN
MIX 94.9

Who Knew? Minnesota Has A Dog House Statute. Yours Up To Code?

Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Local pallet supplier enters Minnesota market

A national pallet supplier headquartered in Grand Rapids is expanding its out-of-state operations through a new acquisition. Kamps Inc. now has acquired Northland Pallet, a provider of pallet recycling and pallet manufacturing solutions based out of Hugo, Minnesota. Northland Pallet also has a wooden pellet operation, nationally distributing the product created from compressed wood waste.
HUGO, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

