Richard Marx, ‘Songwriter': Album Review
Listeners of a certain age mostly recall Richard Marx as the impossibly coiffed singer and songwriter of the late '80s. His first two records included such radio staples as "Don't Mean Nothin'" and "Right Here Waiting." This was music that soundtracked high-school crushes and prom spotlights. Now 59, Marx has...
Tom Petty’s Daughter Said George Harrison Was ‘Something Special’ in Her Dad’s Life
Tom Petty and George Harrison became close friends. Petty's daughter explained that Harrison was someone very special in her dad's life.
Doobie Brothers Drummer and Cofounder John Hartman Dead at 72: 'A Wild Spirit,' Band Says
John Hartman, a cofounder of the Doobie Brothers and the California rock band's original drummer, has died. He was 72. On Thursday, the band announced Hartman's death in posts on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts, where they complimented him as "a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman" and offered condolences to his family.
From Neil Young to Janis Joplin: 8 of the Best Singers With Unusual Voices
When we think of great vocalists, often the names of golden-voiced balladeers or lulling crooners come to mind—the likes of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Frank Sinatra, or Aretha Franklin. But, as it happens, a number of the voices that have been cemented into public consciousness are not so conventional but are so distinctive that we can’t help but be pulled in when they release a wailing note or two.
Watch Blackberry Smoke Cover The Hell Out Of Charlie Daniels Band’s “Long Haired Country Boy”
Who doesn’t love a Charlie Daniels Band’s cover?. Famously known for “The Devil Went Down To Georiga,” The Charlie Daniels Band has produced quality country rock music for decades. One of my all-time favorites from them is “Long Haired Country Boy.”. The single was released...
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
Scotty McCreery’s Hit Machine Keeps Churning With ‘It Matters to Her’ [Listen]
Scotty McCreery's new single "It Matters for Her" works for two really simple reasons: The first is the genuine — but not overpowering — vocal performance. The soon-to-be-dad never oversells his good guy advice. There are times for a vocalist to make a statement, but this isn't one...
From Elvis to Little Richard: 5 of the Best Rock Songs of the ’50s
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Only the Strong Survive, Shares Video for Frank Wilson Cover: Watch
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a new album on November 11 via Columbia Records. The LP, Only the Strong Survive, is a collection of soul music covers. Below, watch the Thom Zimny–directed music video for Springsteen’s cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”
Paul McCartney Was Nervous About Performing 1 Song on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show,’ but His Performance Didn’t Show It
Paul McCartney was nervous about performing one song on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1965.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”
As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
Kendell Marvel Drops Third Studio Album, ‘Come On Sunshine’
If you’ve been in search of an authentic, tell it like it is storyteller in country music and you haven’t listened to Kendell Marvel, it’s about time to go ahead and get on that train, because Marvel is about as real as it gets. Every song the...
Drummer David Kemper on His Years With Bob Dylan and Jerry Garcia
Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features drummer David Kemper. In April 1998, Bob Dylan and his band headed down to South America to open up for the Rolling Stones at soccer stadiums. On the final night of the run, Charlie Watts was...
Chris Stapleton Teams Up With Joy Oladokun For Soulful “Sweet Symphony”
Aside from Chris Stapleton being arguably the greatest singer/songwriter in mainstream country music, the man has also been featured in a number of impressive duets over the past couple of years. We’ve seen the guy team up with Santana for an epic duet titled “Joy,” Tom Morello for “The War...
A Look at Paul and Linda McCartney’s Musical Partnership
Saturday, September 24 marks Linda McCartney’s birthday. The famed photographer, activist, and singer who acted as both a muse to her husband Paul McCartney and helped see his vision through died at age 56 after a long battle with breast cancer. Her memory lives on in the collaboration she made with her husband as a solo artist and the frontman of Wings.
Kurt Cobain Auction: Late Legend’s Other Guitar to Be Sold After 1st One Bagged MILLIONS
Kurt Cobain's left-handed Competition Lake placid blue finish guitar featured in the music video of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" was previously sold for millions of dollars and another instrument owned by the late legend is now up for sale at an auction again; how much would it cost?. According to...
Madison Hughes The Voice 2022 Audition “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” Bob Dylan, Season 22
Madison Hughes performs “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Madison Hughes performs Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Madison Hughes The Voice Audition. Contestant:...
