ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers open as favorites over Cardinals in Week 4

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kn18_0iBsYtkD00

Winning cures everything, including those unflattering betting lines.

Fresh off their first victory of the 2022 regular season—a 22-14 triumph over the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints—the Carolina Panthers have been set as 2.5-point favorites by Tipico Sportsbook for their next contest. That outing comes in Week 4, against the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona (1-2) dropped their Week 3 divisional matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 20-12. The Cardinals were held out of the end zone and bottled up for only 70 rushing yards—less than half of what the offense amassed in their Week 2 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Kyler Murray hasn’t been particularly dangerous either. The 2019 first overall pick has averaged just 5.6 yards per pass attempt—which would be his career-low by over a yard—with three touchdowns.

Carolina (1-2) has faced their respective struggles on offense as well. Baker Mayfield has thrown for only 550 yards alongside a 51.9-percent completion rate (by far the worst of his career) over three starts.

What the Panthers haven’t struggled with, however, are the Cardinals. Carolina has won each of the past six meetings with Arizona, including a trio of victories in each of the past three campaigns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Vikings finally have their bookend tackles

The Minnesota Vikings have been struggling to find a quality offensive line since the days of Brad Childress. When he took over the Vikings in 2006, he correctly identified that the trenches needed a massive upgrade and then spent his first four years doing just that. His mission ended up leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game against Sunday’s opponent New Orleans Saints in 2009.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Rams#Saints#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 4

Movers and shakers (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports) The NFL is unpredictable. The Jaguars are in first place. The Colts beat the Chiefs. The Dolphins are undefeated. Chaos in Power Rankings!32. Las Vegas Raiders (0-3, lost to Tennessee Titans) (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) How is that Josh McDaniels hire working out in Las Vegas? Next: vs. Denver Broncos31. Washington Commanders (1-2, lost to Philadelphia Eagles) (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) What the Philadelphia Eagles did to former teammate Carson Wentz should embarrass the entire Washington franchise. Not sure this organization knows how to be embarrassed, though. Next: at Dallas Cowboys30. Houston Texans (0-2-1, lost...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy