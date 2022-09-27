ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

These companies are employing the most NJ workers in 2022

No one is comparing quantity versus quality, but lists of New Jersey's "best" employers, like the yearly survey released by Forbes, only tell so much of the employment story in the Garden State. The statewide unemployment rate now hovers around 4%, with New Jersey having made up all of its...
ECONOMY
94.3 The Point

New Jersey: Do you think the Parkway Should Get Rid of Cash Toll Payment?

If you live in Ocean County, chances are, you're driving on the Garden State Parkway at least once a week. And at times, it can get pretty backed up. One of the biggest causes of traffic on the parkway is toll booths. Often, people are struggling to find the correct amount of change to pay the toll. They're not prepared before they stop, and it holds things up. (But, we can't judge because we've probably all been there.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Wildwood, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Wildwood, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ian Impacts for NJ: 3″ Rain, 30+ MPH Gusts, Minor Tidal Flooding

Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 The Point

A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees

Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
roi-nj.com

ACDevco president addresses future of Atlantic City at Tropicana’s Palm

“The future of Atlantic City would seem brighter if a microchip research and manufacturing facility or a gene therapy facility was under construction here somewhere,” Atlantic City Development Corp. President Chris Paladino said Tuesday as he addressed members and guests of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Politics State#Nj#H2oi H2022#Shore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ weather: September will end quiet and cool, still watching Ian

All eyes in the meteorological world are on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall along Cuba's southwest coast as a category 3 major hurricane early Tuesday morning. Florida is next. And then New Jersey could start to feel impacts from the storm as early as the weekend. But exactly what we'll see and when is still very much up in the air.
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy