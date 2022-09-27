Read full article on original website
These companies are employing the most NJ workers in 2022
No one is comparing quantity versus quality, but lists of New Jersey's "best" employers, like the yearly survey released by Forbes, only tell so much of the employment story in the Garden State. The statewide unemployment rate now hovers around 4%, with New Jersey having made up all of its...
Spadea bringing the fight for normal to South Jersey (Opinion)
As you know, I spend a lot of time helping out local candidates in Bergen County and Ocean County and the areas in between. We're getting larger and larger crowds joining me on the trail as we build momentum for common sense ideas that will restore liberty, prosperity and, yes, sanity to the Garden State.
Atlantic City Mayor Criminal Referral To Atlantic County Prosecutor?
Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to have mixed the official office that he holds with the intersection of partisan politics. Here is the press release and Small’s actions that have been drawn into public question:. The above media advisory was written on official City of Atlantic...
New Jersey: Do you think the Parkway Should Get Rid of Cash Toll Payment?
If you live in Ocean County, chances are, you're driving on the Garden State Parkway at least once a week. And at times, it can get pretty backed up. One of the biggest causes of traffic on the parkway is toll booths. Often, people are struggling to find the correct amount of change to pay the toll. They're not prepared before they stop, and it holds things up. (But, we can't judge because we've probably all been there.)
Ian Impacts for NJ: 3″ Rain, 30+ MPH Gusts, Minor Tidal Flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees
Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
roi-nj.com
ACDevco president addresses future of Atlantic City at Tropicana’s Palm
“The future of Atlantic City would seem brighter if a microchip research and manufacturing facility or a gene therapy facility was under construction here somewhere,” Atlantic City Development Corp. President Chris Paladino said Tuesday as he addressed members and guests of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
Middle Twp., NJ, Begins to Act Following Deadly H2oi Car Rally in Wildwood
One municipality in Cape May County is beginning to take action following a deadly, unsanctioned car rally this past weekend. Officials in Middle Township say they are already participating in a multi-agency investigation and are, "exploring possible ordinances like those enacted by Ocean City, Md., following similar gatherings." Mayor Tim...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/29
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves1 -...
Bill on gun-free zones ‘imminent’ and will include private property restrictions, NJ governor says
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks with Nancy Solomon during the September 27th edition of "Ask Governor Murphy" on WNYC, WBGO and WHYY. On 'Ask Governor Murphy' Tuesday night, the governor said he expects legislation in the next month or two. [ more › ]
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
Monmouth is best NJ county for fossils, pest control company says
By ranking the number of dig sites, number of specimen types, and average artifact age, Excel Pest Services has named Monmouth County the top place in New Jersey to find fossils. A study by the company, which operates in New Jersey and Florida, published last month put Monmouth far out...
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
One New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
The good news is one New Jersey town has made an exclusive list of the most beautiful small towns in America list. The bad news is that it is the only New Jersey town to make the list. The first reaction to the news that only one New Jersey town...
NJ weather: September will end quiet and cool, still watching Ian
All eyes in the meteorological world are on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall along Cuba's southwest coast as a category 3 major hurricane early Tuesday morning. Florida is next. And then New Jersey could start to feel impacts from the storm as early as the weekend. But exactly what we'll see and when is still very much up in the air.
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
