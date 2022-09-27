ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Travis Matte And The Kingpins In Moss Bluff This Saturday Oct. 1

Get ready Southwest Louisiana as Travis Matte And The Kingpins will be making a stop in Moss Bluff This Saturday, Oct. 1 at Kjun Boo's. Cajun music star Travis Matte and his band have been together for a long time. When Travis first hit the Louisiana music scene as an independent artist, the name of the band was Travis Matte and the Zydeco Kingpins. They dropped the Zydeco part and are now known as just simply Travis Matte & The Kingpins.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Brandon Ledet To Perform Live In Lake Charles Oct. 1

If you are in the mood to do some dancing and listen to some great Cajun and Zydeco music then we have just the thing for you!. Local Cajun and Zydeco artist Brandon Ledet will be performing live this Saturday night, October 1st right here in Lake Charles. Brandon is a native of the Southwest Louisiana area. He is from Mossville which is located between Sulphur and Westlake, Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!

Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 27, 2022. Tiffany Diane Cole, 40, Vinton: Contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. James Erick Summers, 39, Vinton: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule III drug. Eric...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fire District in Southwest Louisiana Asking Residents to Refrain from Burning

Fire District in Southwest Louisiana Asking Residents to Refrain from Burning. On September 27, 2022, Beauregard Parish Fire District 4 asked citizens of Beauregard and surrounding areas to not conduct control burns, rubbish fires, or debris removal fires for the next few days. The Fire District warned that the area has not had any rain for 2 weeks, and now the humidity has dropped with the arrival of this cold front. They said that they have had a sharp increase in grass and wood fires over the last few days as a result.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Pharmacy holds drive-thru flu shot clinic in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - If you haven’t already, now may be a good time to get your flu shot. After two historically low flu seasons, experts predict a severe 2022 and 2023 flu season. Albertson’s on Ryan Street provided free flu, COVID and other vaccines to residents from...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Allen Parish Woman Still Missing

Allen Parish, La - In January of 2021, 43 year old Wanda Dickens was taken to a camp near what locals call “The Hill” in Kinder on the Calcasieu River by her then boyfriend, Daniel Aguillard. According to her daughter, Allison Olds, Aguillard notified them several days later that he went to return some items to her, and the people at the camp said she was missing.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

