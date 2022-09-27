Read full article on original website
Travis Matte And The Kingpins In Moss Bluff This Saturday Oct. 1
Get ready Southwest Louisiana as Travis Matte And The Kingpins will be making a stop in Moss Bluff This Saturday, Oct. 1 at Kjun Boo's. Cajun music star Travis Matte and his band have been together for a long time. When Travis first hit the Louisiana music scene as an independent artist, the name of the band was Travis Matte and the Zydeco Kingpins. They dropped the Zydeco part and are now known as just simply Travis Matte & The Kingpins.
Brandon Ledet To Perform Live In Lake Charles Oct. 1
If you are in the mood to do some dancing and listen to some great Cajun and Zydeco music then we have just the thing for you!. Local Cajun and Zydeco artist Brandon Ledet will be performing live this Saturday night, October 1st right here in Lake Charles. Brandon is a native of the Southwest Louisiana area. He is from Mossville which is located between Sulphur and Westlake, Louisiana.
Autism Awareness Benefit Concert In Lake Charles Oct. 6
The Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana with help from Crying Eagle Brewery will be having the Rocking out the Spectrum! Autism Awareness Benefit Concert on Thursday, October 6th. The event will take place at Crying Eagle Brewery located at 1165 East McNeese Street in Lake Charles. This is a fundraiser...
Country Legend Crystal Gayle Coming To Lake Charles In November
Classic Country fans, get ready! Country music legend and Grand Ole Opry member Crystal Gayle is coming to Lake Charles for a big show in November. The 71-year-old singer will be making a tour stop here in Lake Charles to play all her biggest hits. Did you know that Crystal...
Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!
Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
KPLC TV
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
KPLC TV
Traffic down to one lane on I-10 E in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Traffic is down to one lane on I-10 east in Lake Charles. An overturned truck is blocking one lane.
KPLC TV
House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested for molestation, exposure to AIDS virus
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles, was arrested at his home. He is being held without bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center. KPLC has...
Sowela To Host Fall Career Fair In Lake Charles
SOWELA Technical Community College is getting ready to host their annual career fair in October. The 2022 Fall Career Fair will take place at the Sycamore Student Center at the Main Campus in Lake Charles. The event is on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Save the date!
KPLC TV
Residents concerned about safety of ducks crossing street at Sixth and Common Streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s an attraction that many slow down and enjoy, little webbed feet crossing the street at the corner of Sixth and Common streets. Residents in the area raised concerns about dangers to the duck crossing. “Something real nice for all of the residents here,...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 27, 2022. Tiffany Diane Cole, 40, Vinton: Contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. James Erick Summers, 39, Vinton: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule III drug. Eric...
Fire District in Southwest Louisiana Asking Residents to Refrain from Burning
Fire District in Southwest Louisiana Asking Residents to Refrain from Burning. On September 27, 2022, Beauregard Parish Fire District 4 asked citizens of Beauregard and surrounding areas to not conduct control burns, rubbish fires, or debris removal fires for the next few days. The Fire District warned that the area has not had any rain for 2 weeks, and now the humidity has dropped with the arrival of this cold front. They said that they have had a sharp increase in grass and wood fires over the last few days as a result.
Lake Charles American Press
Abby McMurry Ferguson owns, operates Sulphur store founded in 1917 by her great-grandmother
Abby McMurry Ferguson, who chose social work as her college major and did a stint for the Peace Corps, did not see retail in her future. Now, she can’t see herself doing anything else. Ferguson, the owner of Etie’s, a Children’s Shoppe, is the great-granddaughter of Cora Etie who...
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28. Louisiana State Police has reported that this crash has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. Original:. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, at approximately 1:35 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported...
KPLC TV
Pharmacy holds drive-thru flu shot clinic in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - If you haven’t already, now may be a good time to get your flu shot. After two historically low flu seasons, experts predict a severe 2022 and 2023 flu season. Albertson’s on Ryan Street provided free flu, COVID and other vaccines to residents from...
Sulphur Now Has a Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Place
Chris and Kachada Reeves own C & K Disposal and also Sulphur Dirt and Rock. It seems now the Reeves are venturing further out into other things to offer. The Reeves are now turning part of their property into a pumpkin patch for the fall and Halloween season. Not only...
Lake Charles is Getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet! What is Ollie’s?
Over the weekend, I kept hearing people talk about how Lake Charles will be getting an Ollie's. Literally, the entire weekend I kept hearing about it. Sadly, I had NO clue what it was, but I always get excited about new stuff. I didn't know what a 5 Below was until it got here either. So first, what is Ollie's?
westcentralsbest.com
Allen Parish Woman Still Missing
Allen Parish, La - In January of 2021, 43 year old Wanda Dickens was taken to a camp near what locals call “The Hill” in Kinder on the Calcasieu River by her then boyfriend, Daniel Aguillard. According to her daughter, Allison Olds, Aguillard notified them several days later that he went to return some items to her, and the people at the camp said she was missing.
Lafayette Man’s Death Fuels True Crime Mystery ‘The Body in Room 348′
When Beaumont, Texas police found a Lafayette oil-and-gas man dead on the floor in his room at the Eleganté Hotel, it appeared to be a sad but explainable death by natural causes. However, things quickly turned out to be anything but explainable. The Death Of Greg Fleniken 'The Body...
