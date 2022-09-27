ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Fury: Joyce Is No. 2 Heavyweight In The World; One Day We’ll Have To Find Out Who’s Better

Tyson Fury genuinely believed Joseph Parker could beat Joe Joyce on Saturday night. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion openly rooted for Parker while seated ringside near Frank Warren, whose company co-promotes Fury and promotes Joyce. Fury and Parker spent plenty of rounds sparring against each other in recent years and they’ve become close friends.
Daily Mail

Deontay Wilder calls out Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua AND Oleksandr Usyk... suggesting there's 'a chance' of a fourth fight with the Gypsy King and claiming AJ has 'a big stamina problem' before challenging Ukrainian to a bout

Deontay Wilder has made a bizarre attempt to call out three of the top heavyweight boxers. The American, who hasn't fought since back-to-back defeats to Tyson Fury, has targeted Fury, Antony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk after claiming he is still a 'big fish' in the division. Speaking to Sky Sports,...
Boxing Scene

Wilder Says He Was Close to Retiring, But Changed Mind After Seeing His Statue Raised

Not everyone gets a life-sized effigy made in their image for posterity. Not everyone, of course, is Deontay Wilder. The former heavyweight titlist and Olympic bronze medalist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was seriously considering hanging up the gloves after his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy last October. But Wilder, 36, apparently had a change of heart after he witnessed a public unveiling of a life-size statue made in his likeness last May in his hometown. A visibly emotional Wilder could be seen greeting the honor with delight in videos that captured the moment.
The Spun

Look: Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo

Former UFC star and Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to grow her brand on social media. VanZant, who left the UFC a couple of years back, has amassed millions of followers on social media. The former UFC star is constantly pushing content with her significant other. This weekend, VanZant...
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”

Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
Boxing Insider

Deontay Wilder Believes He May Fight Tyson Fury Again

“I think that there’s definitely a chance of a fourth fight again,” former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said to Sky Sports. “Boxing is a business. Many people call it a sport but it’s not a sport.” There’s little doubt that Wilder’s three bouts with arch rival Tyson Fury have been memorable. The first ended in a draw. The second may have seen Fury wipe Wilder out, but the third saw Fury have to get off the mat himself before finally knocking the hard hitting American out. Still, it’s unlikely many are expecting a fourth fight between the two towering heavyweights.
Boxing Scene

Warren: Tyson Fury is Very Disappointed, We'll See Where it Goes

Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has not spoken to his boxer since Monday's blowup over the stalled negotiations to finalize a domestic clash with Anthony Joshua. The two sides were discussing the possibility of a showdown for December 3 the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. On Monday,...
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder: I Hold Oleksandr Usyk To Be a Man of His Word

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pleased with the recent news that unified champion Oleksandr Usyk would be ringside next month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - where Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius. Wilder will return for the first time since getting stopped by Tyson...
Boxing Scene

Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo

Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
ESPN

Middleweight prospect Bo Nickal finalizing deal to fight Jamie Pickett at UFC 282

Less than two days after earning a UFC contract, mixed martial arts prospect Bo Nickal has already booked his Octagon debut. The UFC is finalizing a middleweight bout between Nickal (3-0) and Jamie Pickett (13-8) for UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas, officials told ESPN on Thursday. Nickal earned a contract with the UFC on Tuesday when he submitted Donovan Beard in just 52 seconds on Dana White's Contender Series.
The Independent

Eddie Hearn names potential opponents for Dillian Whyte as comeback fight draws nearer

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Dillian Whyte’s next fight is likely to take place at Wembley Arena on 26 November, while also naming a number of potential opponents for the British heavyweight.Whyte last competed in April, when he was knocked out by WBC champion Tyson Fury at London’s Wembley Stadium. The result marked the third defeat of Whyte’s career, following knockout losses to another British heavyweight in Anthony Joshua as well as Russia’s Alexander Povetkin.Hearn, who promotes Whyte and Joshua among numerous other fighters, has now shed light on the 34-year-old’s next bout, which is expected to take place...
