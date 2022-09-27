Read full article on original website
Mike Tyson snaps at Don King after seeing him for first time since suing for $100million
MIKE TYSON let his temper boil over after coming face to face with his former promoter Don King. Relations between the pair started to decline towards the end of Tyson's career with the boxer deciding to sue King in 1998. Tyson accused the promoter of stealing millions of dollars he...
Deontay Wilder says statue built in his honour persuaded him NOT to quit boxing and says he is ‘walking, living legend’
DEONTAY WILDER revealed he decided against quitting boxing after a statue was built in his honour. Wilder, 36, stepped out of the public sphere after his trilogy loss to Tyson Fury in order to process the back-to-back defeats in 2020 and 2021. The Bronze Bomber considered quitting the sport until...
Boxing Scene
Fury: Joyce Is No. 2 Heavyweight In The World; One Day We’ll Have To Find Out Who’s Better
Tyson Fury genuinely believed Joseph Parker could beat Joe Joyce on Saturday night. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion openly rooted for Parker while seated ringside near Frank Warren, whose company co-promotes Fury and promotes Joyce. Fury and Parker spent plenty of rounds sparring against each other in recent years and they’ve become close friends.
Deontay Wilder calls out Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua AND Oleksandr Usyk... suggesting there's 'a chance' of a fourth fight with the Gypsy King and claiming AJ has 'a big stamina problem' before challenging Ukrainian to a bout
Deontay Wilder has made a bizarre attempt to call out three of the top heavyweight boxers. The American, who hasn't fought since back-to-back defeats to Tyson Fury, has targeted Fury, Antony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk after claiming he is still a 'big fish' in the division. Speaking to Sky Sports,...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Says He Was Close to Retiring, But Changed Mind After Seeing His Statue Raised
Not everyone gets a life-sized effigy made in their image for posterity. Not everyone, of course, is Deontay Wilder. The former heavyweight titlist and Olympic bronze medalist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was seriously considering hanging up the gloves after his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy last October. But Wilder, 36, apparently had a change of heart after he witnessed a public unveiling of a life-size statue made in his likeness last May in his hometown. A visibly emotional Wilder could be seen greeting the honor with delight in videos that captured the moment.
Look: Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC star and Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to grow her brand on social media. VanZant, who left the UFC a couple of years back, has amassed millions of followers on social media. The former UFC star is constantly pushing content with her significant other. This weekend, VanZant...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'
Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”
Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
Boxing Insider
Deontay Wilder Believes He May Fight Tyson Fury Again
“I think that there’s definitely a chance of a fourth fight again,” former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said to Sky Sports. “Boxing is a business. Many people call it a sport but it’s not a sport.” There’s little doubt that Wilder’s three bouts with arch rival Tyson Fury have been memorable. The first ended in a draw. The second may have seen Fury wipe Wilder out, but the third saw Fury have to get off the mat himself before finally knocking the hard hitting American out. Still, it’s unlikely many are expecting a fourth fight between the two towering heavyweights.
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant denies he’s scared of Benavidez, wants Canelo rematch in 2024
By Craig Page: Caleb Plant says he’s not afraid of former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. ‘Sweethands’ Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says his goal is to knock out Anthony Dirrell on October 15th and then face Jermall Charlo and Benavidez in 2023. To top it...
Floyd Mayweather announced another stop on his exhibition tour, but Jake Paul is offering him 'a real fight'
Floyd Mayweather will box Deji in an exhibition at a Dubai arena in November. Meanwhile, internet celebrity Jake Paul is challenging him to a real fight.
Boxing Scene
Warren: Tyson Fury is Very Disappointed, We'll See Where it Goes
Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has not spoken to his boxer since Monday's blowup over the stalled negotiations to finalize a domestic clash with Anthony Joshua. The two sides were discussing the possibility of a showdown for December 3 the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. On Monday,...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I Hold Oleksandr Usyk To Be a Man of His Word
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pleased with the recent news that unified champion Oleksandr Usyk would be ringside next month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - where Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius. Wilder will return for the first time since getting stopped by Tyson...
Boxing Scene
Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo
Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
ESPN
Tyson Fury changes course, urges Anthony Joshua to agree to a December bout
Tyson Fury has urged Anthony Joshua to sign a contract for their proposed bout on Dec. 3. On Monday, Fury said he had called off the fight after Joshua failed to sign the contract within the self-imposed deadline of 5 p.m. on Monday. Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, though, told ESPN the fight was still a possibility.
ESPN
Middleweight prospect Bo Nickal finalizing deal to fight Jamie Pickett at UFC 282
Less than two days after earning a UFC contract, mixed martial arts prospect Bo Nickal has already booked his Octagon debut. The UFC is finalizing a middleweight bout between Nickal (3-0) and Jamie Pickett (13-8) for UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas, officials told ESPN on Thursday. Nickal earned a contract with the UFC on Tuesday when he submitted Donovan Beard in just 52 seconds on Dana White's Contender Series.
ESPN
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury calls Anthony Joshua fight off after self-imposed deadline passes; Eddie Hearn says talks still on table
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on Instagram that a self-imposed 5 p.m. Monday deadline in the United Kingdom has passed without a signed contract returned from Anthony Joshua for a proposed Dec. 3 bout in Cardiff, Wales, and that he's now pulled the deal off the table. Fury made the...
Eddie Hearn names potential opponents for Dillian Whyte as comeback fight draws nearer
Eddie Hearn has revealed that Dillian Whyte’s next fight is likely to take place at Wembley Arena on 26 November, while also naming a number of potential opponents for the British heavyweight.Whyte last competed in April, when he was knocked out by WBC champion Tyson Fury at London’s Wembley Stadium. The result marked the third defeat of Whyte’s career, following knockout losses to another British heavyweight in Anthony Joshua as well as Russia’s Alexander Povetkin.Hearn, who promotes Whyte and Joshua among numerous other fighters, has now shed light on the 34-year-old’s next bout, which is expected to take place...
ESPN
Lewis Hamilton feels for fans as Max Verstappen heads for early title
Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he felt for the fans ahead of a Singapore Grand Prix that could see Red Bull's Max Verstappen take a second successive title with five races to spare. Last season went down to the wire in Abu Dhabi, with Verstappen and...
