ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

Brandon Ledet To Perform Live In Lake Charles Oct. 1

If you are in the mood to do some dancing and listen to some great Cajun and Zydeco music then we have just the thing for you!. Local Cajun and Zydeco artist Brandon Ledet will be performing live this Saturday night, October 1st right here in Lake Charles. Brandon is a native of the Southwest Louisiana area. He is from Mossville which is located between Sulphur and Westlake, Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Autism Awareness Benefit Concert In Lake Charles Oct. 6

The Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana with help from Crying Eagle Brewery will be having the Rocking out the Spectrum! Autism Awareness Benefit Concert on Thursday, October 6th. The event will take place at Crying Eagle Brewery located at 1165 East McNeese Street in Lake Charles. This is a fundraiser...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!

Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
City
Moss Bluff, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Symphony Opens 65th Season October 2nd In Lake Charles

The Lake Charles Symphony is getting set to kick off their 65th season this weekend in Lake Charles and they are getting it started in a big way!. The Lake Charles Symphony has a new executive director in Beth Dawdy and she has wasted no time in getting the concerts and fundraisers started for this season, As we reported early this month, the Gators On The Geaux are back!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Southwest Louisiana#The Movies#Scooby Doo
KPLC TV

House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 26, 2022. Tremayne Javaughan Morris, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. David Dwayne Johnson Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms. Nicole Rene Williams, 41, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; bank fraud; forgery. Russell Aaron Welch, 41, Westlake: Theft...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
westcentralsbest.com

Allen Parish Woman Still Missing

Allen Parish, La - In January of 2021, 43 year old Wanda Dickens was taken to a camp near what locals call “The Hill” in Kinder on the Calcasieu River by her then boyfriend, Daniel Aguillard. According to her daughter, Allison Olds, Aguillard notified them several days later that he went to return some items to her, and the people at the camp said she was missing.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Pharmacy holds drive-thru flu shot clinic in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - If you haven’t already, now may be a good time to get your flu shot. After two historically low flu seasons, experts predict a severe 2022 and 2023 flu season. Albertson’s on Ryan Street provided free flu, COVID and other vaccines to residents from...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors saw gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos Wednesday as the trial of Harold Campbell continues in State District Court. Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife Edwina in May of 2019. Edwina Campbell was found shot to death in her bed with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy