If you are in the mood to do some dancing and listen to some great Cajun and Zydeco music then we have just the thing for you!. Local Cajun and Zydeco artist Brandon Ledet will be performing live this Saturday night, October 1st right here in Lake Charles. Brandon is a native of the Southwest Louisiana area. He is from Mossville which is located between Sulphur and Westlake, Louisiana.
The Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana with help from Crying Eagle Brewery will be having the Rocking out the Spectrum! Autism Awareness Benefit Concert on Thursday, October 6th. The event will take place at Crying Eagle Brewery located at 1165 East McNeese Street in Lake Charles. This is a fundraiser...
Classic Country fans, get ready! Country music legend and Grand Ole Opry member Crystal Gayle is coming to Lake Charles for a big show in November. The 71-year-old singer will be making a tour stop here in Lake Charles to play all her biggest hits. Did you know that Crystal...
Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
The Lake Charles Symphony is getting set to kick off their 65th season this weekend in Lake Charles and they are getting it started in a big way!. The Lake Charles Symphony has a new executive director in Beth Dawdy and she has wasted no time in getting the concerts and fundraisers started for this season, As we reported early this month, the Gators On The Geaux are back!
The Chennault International Airshow will return to Lake Charles next year, and we have all the event details. The airshow celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2023. They recently posted updates to the event and reminded eventgoers to mark their calendars for May 19-21, 2023. The Chennault International Airshow announced that...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Traffic is down to one lane on I-10 east in Lake Charles. An overturned truck is blocking one lane.
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles, was arrested at his home. He is being held without bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center. KPLC has...
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 26, 2022. Tremayne Javaughan Morris, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. David Dwayne Johnson Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms. Nicole Rene Williams, 41, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; bank fraud; forgery. Russell Aaron Welch, 41, Westlake: Theft...
Allen Parish, La - In January of 2021, 43 year old Wanda Dickens was taken to a camp near what locals call “The Hill” in Kinder on the Calcasieu River by her then boyfriend, Daniel Aguillard. According to her daughter, Allison Olds, Aguillard notified them several days later that he went to return some items to her, and the people at the camp said she was missing.
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28. Louisiana State Police has reported that this crash has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. Original:. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, at approximately 1:35 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported...
Over the weekend, I kept hearing people talk about how Lake Charles will be getting an Ollie's. Literally, the entire weekend I kept hearing about it. Sadly, I had NO clue what it was, but I always get excited about new stuff. I didn't know what a 5 Below was until it got here either. So first, what is Ollie's?
Let's all yell together, thank goodness the weekend is here! Yep, it's finally the weekend and after a long week of work and adulting, we are ready to get out and do something fun. That's where we come in. Just like we do every Friday, we have put together a...
Chris and Kachada Reeves own C & K Disposal and also Sulphur Dirt and Rock. It seems now the Reeves are venturing further out into other things to offer. The Reeves are now turning part of their property into a pumpkin patch for the fall and Halloween season. Not only...
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - If you haven’t already, now may be a good time to get your flu shot. After two historically low flu seasons, experts predict a severe 2022 and 2023 flu season. Albertson’s on Ryan Street provided free flu, COVID and other vaccines to residents from...
4. Fezzo’s - Scott. If your favorite steak joint didn't make the list, tell us where it is in the comments of our Facebook post.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors saw gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos Wednesday as the trial of Harold Campbell continues in State District Court. Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife Edwina in May of 2019. Edwina Campbell was found shot to death in her bed with...
