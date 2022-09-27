ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Travis Matte And The Kingpins In Moss Bluff This Saturday Oct. 1

Get ready Southwest Louisiana as Travis Matte And The Kingpins will be making a stop in Moss Bluff This Saturday, Oct. 1 at Kjun Boo's. Cajun music star Travis Matte and his band have been together for a long time. When Travis first hit the Louisiana music scene as an independent artist, the name of the band was Travis Matte and the Zydeco Kingpins. They dropped the Zydeco part and are now known as just simply Travis Matte & The Kingpins.
Autism Awareness Benefit Concert In Lake Charles Oct. 6

The Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana with help from Crying Eagle Brewery will be having the Rocking out the Spectrum! Autism Awareness Benefit Concert on Thursday, October 6th. The event will take place at Crying Eagle Brewery located at 1165 East McNeese Street in Lake Charles. This is a fundraiser...
Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!

Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
County
Lake Charles Anti-Bullying Walk Presented By The CPSO

Calling all students, the Lake Charles community, and surrounding areas let's join together and take a united stand against bullying. This weekend the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting its annual Anti-Bullying Walk. Make plans to attend and bring a friend or two this Saturday, Oct. 1 to the Civic Center Amphitheater (900 Lakeshore Drive) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 27, 2022. Tiffany Diane Cole, 40, Vinton: Contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. James Erick Summers, 39, Vinton: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule III drug. Eric...
Eunice Main to Main holds its first Grand Opening, Demitasse Artworks

Eunice Main to Main Street had its first official Grand Opening Tuesday welcoming a new business Demitasse Artworks. Owner Amelia V. Smith is a 10 year established artist from Eunice. Smith, along with her family, friends, city officials, and others, celebrated the opening. Smith said, “In tribute to my grandmother’s, Mercedes Vidrine, Daily World columnist, I decided to grace the title of…
Allen Parish Woman Still Missing

Allen Parish, La - In January of 2021, 43 year old Wanda Dickens was taken to a camp near what locals call “The Hill” in Kinder on the Calcasieu River by her then boyfriend, Daniel Aguillard. According to her daughter, Allison Olds, Aguillard notified them several days later that he went to return some items to her, and the people at the camp said she was missing.
Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors saw gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos Wednesday as the trial of Harold Campbell continues in State District Court. Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife Edwina in May of 2019. Edwina Campbell was found shot to death in her bed with...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
