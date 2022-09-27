Read full article on original website
Travis Matte And The Kingpins In Moss Bluff This Saturday Oct. 1
Get ready Southwest Louisiana as Travis Matte And The Kingpins will be making a stop in Moss Bluff This Saturday, Oct. 1 at Kjun Boo's. Cajun music star Travis Matte and his band have been together for a long time. When Travis first hit the Louisiana music scene as an independent artist, the name of the band was Travis Matte and the Zydeco Kingpins. They dropped the Zydeco part and are now known as just simply Travis Matte & The Kingpins.
Autism Awareness Benefit Concert In Lake Charles Oct. 6
The Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana with help from Crying Eagle Brewery will be having the Rocking out the Spectrum! Autism Awareness Benefit Concert on Thursday, October 6th. The event will take place at Crying Eagle Brewery located at 1165 East McNeese Street in Lake Charles. This is a fundraiser...
Country Legend Crystal Gayle Coming To Lake Charles In November
Classic Country fans, get ready! Country music legend and Grand Ole Opry member Crystal Gayle is coming to Lake Charles for a big show in November. The 71-year-old singer will be making a tour stop here in Lake Charles to play all her biggest hits. Did you know that Crystal...
Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!
Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
Lake Charles Anti-Bullying Walk Presented By The CPSO
Calling all students, the Lake Charles community, and surrounding areas let's join together and take a united stand against bullying. This weekend the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting its annual Anti-Bullying Walk. Make plans to attend and bring a friend or two this Saturday, Oct. 1 to the Civic Center Amphitheater (900 Lakeshore Drive) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Headline Next Airshow In Lake Charles
The Chennault International Airshow will return to Lake Charles next year, and we have all the event details. The airshow celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2023. They recently posted updates to the event and reminded eventgoers to mark their calendars for May 19-21, 2023. The Chennault International Airshow announced that...
KPLC TV
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
KPLC TV
Traffic down to one lane on I-10 E in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Traffic is down to one lane on I-10 east in Lake Charles. An overturned truck is blocking one lane.
KPLC TV
House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested for molestation, exposure to AIDS virus
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles, was arrested at his home. He is being held without bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center. KPLC has...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 27, 2022. Tiffany Diane Cole, 40, Vinton: Contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. James Erick Summers, 39, Vinton: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule III drug. Eric...
Eunice News
Eunice Main to Main holds its first Grand Opening, Demitasse Artworks
Eunice Main to Main Street had its first official Grand Opening Tuesday welcoming a new business Demitasse Artworks. Owner Amelia V. Smith is a 10 year established artist from Eunice. Smith, along with her family, friends, city officials, and others, celebrated the opening. Smith said, “In tribute to my grandmother’s, Mercedes Vidrine, Daily World columnist, I decided to grace the title of…
Lake Charles is Getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet! What is Ollie’s?
Over the weekend, I kept hearing people talk about how Lake Charles will be getting an Ollie's. Literally, the entire weekend I kept hearing about it. Sadly, I had NO clue what it was, but I always get excited about new stuff. I didn't know what a 5 Below was until it got here either. So first, what is Ollie's?
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28. Louisiana State Police has reported that this crash has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. Original:. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, at approximately 1:35 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported...
westcentralsbest.com
Allen Parish Woman Still Missing
Allen Parish, La - In January of 2021, 43 year old Wanda Dickens was taken to a camp near what locals call “The Hill” in Kinder on the Calcasieu River by her then boyfriend, Daniel Aguillard. According to her daughter, Allison Olds, Aguillard notified them several days later that he went to return some items to her, and the people at the camp said she was missing.
Sulphur Now Has a Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Place
Chris and Kachada Reeves own C & K Disposal and also Sulphur Dirt and Rock. It seems now the Reeves are venturing further out into other things to offer. The Reeves are now turning part of their property into a pumpkin patch for the fall and Halloween season. Not only...
cenlanow.com
Bond set at $1.2 million for Louisiana man after kidnapping investigation
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) assisted the Houston Police Department (HPD) in a kidnapping investigation that led to the arrest of a Louisiana man. According to LCPD, Gregory Datrell Strickland, 36, of Robert, La. was arrested on Sept. 23, and charged with one...
KPLC TV
Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors saw gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos Wednesday as the trial of Harold Campbell continues in State District Court. Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife Edwina in May of 2019. Edwina Campbell was found shot to death in her bed with...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish issues burn ban after debris fire burns 24 acres
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish officials issued a parish-wide burn ban Wednesday afternoon after multiple fires got out of control due to extremely dry conditions. “Be careful, whatever it is you have to burn or get rid of, it can wait a week or two, wait until we...
