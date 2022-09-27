Read full article on original website
Related
New York Gets Applications for 6X the Number of Available Pot Shop Licenses
As the deadline has passed for requesting licenses to legally sell recreational marijuana in New York State, regulators say more than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied. New York plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was open only to people with past marijuana-related convictions...
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
Study Ranks New York as the Fifth Friendliest State for Drivers
A recent Forbes study ranked New York as the fifth friendliest state for drivers, surprising just about everybody who has ever driven here. Now I don't want to get into it with Forbes, but are we sure? Because I've spent well over 100 hours sitting on the Cross Bronx Expressway on my way out of New York. And I can tell you for a fact that I've never had a friendly experience on that road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canada Is Lifting Travel Restrictions and Upstate New Yorkers Are Ecstatic
It has been a long two years for Upstate New Yorkers who have friends, family, and property in Canada as many have not been able to cross the border due to COVID travel restrictions imposed by the Canadian government. With Upstate New York's close proximity to Canada, many have been...
Trapped Bear Destroys Car Before Getting Released Back Into NY Forest
A trapped bear is a scared bear and it can do a lot of damage. One broke into a vehicle in New York and couldn't get out. The destruction it left behind was substantial. A 911 call came in about a bear being trapped inside a vehicle in the town of Hurley in Ulster County. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers were called in to help with the rescue. Route 28 was shut down and vehicles were parked to create a funnel behind the trapped bear.
Gas Prices Are Expected To Increase In New York
It has been a good run, over the past couple of months we have seen the average cost of a gallon of gasoline drop every week but that could soon change. Gas prices are expected to remain flat or even increase as several oil companies have shut down their off-shore drilling rids due to Hurricane Ian.
Holy Bull! Man in Upstate NY Films Massive Moose on the Move!
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger
One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
2 of 10 Best Haunted Hotels in Country Are in New York
New York is home to not one but two of the best haunted hotels in the country. And one is at the top of the list as the best of the all the rest. Overlooking the 17-acre island in the Susquehanna River is the Fainting Goat Island Inn. It was voted in the Top 3 of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards for the Best Haunted Hotel Category in 2019. This year it made the top spot.
Refunds Available For Student Loans In New York State
The fall is here and it is back to school time! For some, that means back to the routine of college classes and for parents, the question of "how are we going to pay for this"? But the anxiety of student loans doesn't stop when the school year ends and there has been plenty of discussion about federal loans and if you will get any money back?
New York Health Commissioner Visits B.U. Johnson City Health Campus
The New York State Health Commissioner is making a stop in Johnson City to tour some new health education facilities. Binghamton University says it was scheduled to be hosting Commissioner Doctor Mary Bassett at 2:15 p.m. September 27 for a tour of the Health Sciences Campus on Corliss Avenue. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?
I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
Frost Advisory for Twin Tiers for Friday Morning
Almost the entire State of New York as well as the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are under a Frost Advisory or a Freeze Warning overnight September 29 into early September 30. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Frost Advisory from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, September 30 for all of Central New York, the Southern Tier and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.
This Upstate New York Music Venue Is the #10 Best Selling Amphitheater in the World
An Upstate New York concert venue in a town with a population of just over 10,000 has just been crowned with several impressive titles, among them, being the number ten best-selling in the entire world!. The concert industry has made a massive bounce back in 2022 with music lovers flocking...
New York D.O.T. Holds Hearing on Rt. 8 Upgrades
The New York State Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing this week to talk about safety enhancements along State Route 8 in Chenango County. A hearing to talk about the plans in the Towns of Columbus, New Berlin and Norwich will be held Wednesday, September 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Unadilla Valley Central School’s Auditorium on State Highway 8 in New Berlin.
Headless Body Found in Hudson Valley, IDed After Nearly 50 Years
New York State Police have finally identified a headless, handles body that was found in the Hudson Valley nearly 50 years ago. The search for the killer remains. On Friday, New York State Police from Dutchess County announced a 1980 murder victim was finally identified. Dutchess County, New York Murder...
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters
Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
New York Police Officers Help Bald Eagle In Time Of Need
This kind of feels like a metaphor for America as we seem to be are colliding into all kinds of things. We need to be rescued but we need help from a higher authority. Last week, police from Suffolk County came to the rescue of a bald eagle that was on the highway after it had collided with a truck. A good Samaritan woman saw a low-flying bald eagle strike the top of a truck on the highway and called 911.
Broome Clerk Warns Veterans About Discharge Paper Scam
The Broome County Clerk is alerting veterans that a group in Arizona is trying to dupe them into paying for documents that they can get anytime for free from the county in which they live. Clerk Joseph Mihalko says it has been brought to the attention of the Clerks’ Office...
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0