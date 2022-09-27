ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Study Ranks New York as the Fifth Friendliest State for Drivers

A recent Forbes study ranked New York as the fifth friendliest state for drivers, surprising just about everybody who has ever driven here. Now I don't want to get into it with Forbes, but are we sure? Because I've spent well over 100 hours sitting on the Cross Bronx Expressway on my way out of New York. And I can tell you for a fact that I've never had a friendly experience on that road.
Trapped Bear Destroys Car Before Getting Released Back Into NY Forest

A trapped bear is a scared bear and it can do a lot of damage. One broke into a vehicle in New York and couldn't get out. The destruction it left behind was substantial. A 911 call came in about a bear being trapped inside a vehicle in the town of Hurley in Ulster County. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers were called in to help with the rescue. Route 28 was shut down and vehicles were parked to create a funnel behind the trapped bear.
Gas Prices Are Expected To Increase In New York

It has been a good run, over the past couple of months we have seen the average cost of a gallon of gasoline drop every week but that could soon change. Gas prices are expected to remain flat or even increase as several oil companies have shut down their off-shore drilling rids due to Hurricane Ian.
2 of 10 Best Haunted Hotels in Country Are in New York

New York is home to not one but two of the best haunted hotels in the country. And one is at the top of the list as the best of the all the rest. Overlooking the 17-acre island in the Susquehanna River is the Fainting Goat Island Inn. It was voted in the Top 3 of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards for the Best Haunted Hotel Category in 2019. This year it made the top spot.
Refunds Available For Student Loans In New York State

The fall is here and it is back to school time! For some, that means back to the routine of college classes and for parents, the question of "how are we going to pay for this"? But the anxiety of student loans doesn't stop when the school year ends and there has been plenty of discussion about federal loans and if you will get any money back?
Frost Advisory for Twin Tiers for Friday Morning

Almost the entire State of New York as well as the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are under a Frost Advisory or a Freeze Warning overnight September 29 into early September 30. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Frost Advisory from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, September 30 for all of Central New York, the Southern Tier and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.
New York D.O.T. Holds Hearing on Rt. 8 Upgrades

The New York State Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing this week to talk about safety enhancements along State Route 8 in Chenango County. A hearing to talk about the plans in the Towns of Columbus, New Berlin and Norwich will be held Wednesday, September 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Unadilla Valley Central School’s Auditorium on State Highway 8 in New Berlin.
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
New York Police Officers Help Bald Eagle In Time Of Need

This kind of feels like a metaphor for America as we seem to be are colliding into all kinds of things. We need to be rescued but we need help from a higher authority. Last week, police from Suffolk County came to the rescue of a bald eagle that was on the highway after it had collided with a truck. A good Samaritan woman saw a low-flying bald eagle strike the top of a truck on the highway and called 911.
