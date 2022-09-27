ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Giants-Cowboys Week 3: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvaW9_0iBsVqdB00

The New York Giants dropped their first game of the season on Monday night, falling to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 23-16.

It was an ugly showing for anyone not named running back Saquon Barkley or quarterback Daniel Jones as Dallas tallied more than 20 pressures and dominated in the fourth quarter.

The loss itself was just the tip of the iceberg for the Giants, who appear to have lost wide receiver Sterling Shepard for the season. He was carted off the field in the final moments and the mood in the locker room was somber.

There’s a lot to break down and a lot to go over but before we look ahead, let’s look back. Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgMVi_0iBsVqdB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbfJN_0iBsVqdB00

Offensive snaps: 72

Defensive snaps: 64

Special teams snaps: 29

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay saw a significant uptick in snaps, going from two last week to 34 on Monday night. The opposite was true for rookie guard Joshua Ezeudu, who didn’t see a single offensive snaps.

The returning Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari were both on a pitch count taking 37 and 34 snaps, respectively. They generated no pressure while on the field, although Ojulari did draw three penalties.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win

Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sterling Shepard
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night

The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The New York Giants
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

Jerry Jones has said once before that he wouldn't mind if Cooper Rush played well enough for the Cowboys to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. Well, here we are. Rush led the Cowboys to a pivotal 23-16 over the NFC East rival New York Giants last Monday night. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown and no picks.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady, Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele's marital issues reportedly have nothing to do with football. In surprising Monday afternoon news, Page Six reported that Gisele is not unhappy with Brady's decision to continue playing football. However, the celebrity couple is still dealing with some unknown marital problems. Many had assumed that Brady...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident

Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy