Wildwood, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

These companies are employing the most NJ workers in 2022

No one is comparing quantity versus quality, but lists of New Jersey's "best" employers, like the yearly survey released by Forbes, only tell so much of the employment story in the Garden State. The statewide unemployment rate now hovers around 4%, with New Jersey having made up all of its...
POLITICS
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey: Do you think the Parkway Should Get Rid of Cash Toll Payment?

If you live in Ocean County, chances are, you're driving on the Garden State Parkway at least once a week. And at times, it can get pretty backed up. One of the biggest causes of traffic on the parkway is toll booths. Often, people are struggling to find the correct amount of change to pay the toll. They're not prepared before they stop, and it holds things up. (But, we can't judge because we've probably all been there.)
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The FLIP Circus is coming back to New Jersey

The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17. After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey. According to a release:. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

More New Jersey towns move to ban ATVs and dirt bikes

A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
PATERSON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally

More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
WILDWOOD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

SEPTA train derails at Trenton Transit Center

A SEPTA train headed for Philadelphia derailed near the Trenton Transit Center late Wednesday morning. The train carrying 25 passengers traveling at a low speed left the tracks just after 11 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesman John Golden. No one was injured and all the passengers were taken via a shuttle bus to the next station.
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ weather: September will end quiet and cool, still watching Ian

All eyes in the meteorological world are on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall along Cuba's southwest coast as a category 3 major hurricane early Tuesday morning. Florida is next. And then New Jersey could start to feel impacts from the storm as early as the weekend. But exactly what we'll see and when is still very much up in the air.
ENVIRONMENT
105.7 The Hawk

This is how NJ intends to fight home contractor fraud

TRENTON – Home improvement and home elevation contractors would need to have professional licenses from the state, under a long-discussed bill that has finally taken the first step through the Legislature. The timing of the bill’s consideration in relation to New Jersey’s bad-weather history was noted – just over...
ECONOMY
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

