Lawmaker blames ‘weak-on-crime’ Dems for fatal car ‘riot’ in Wildwood, NJ
WILDWOOD — New Jersey Republicans are pointing the finger at their colleagues across the aisle for this weekend's unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two people dead and a father of four hospitalized in critical condition. U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat, blamed "far-left Democrats" for the...
These companies are employing the most NJ workers in 2022
No one is comparing quantity versus quality, but lists of New Jersey's "best" employers, like the yearly survey released by Forbes, only tell so much of the employment story in the Garden State. The statewide unemployment rate now hovers around 4%, with New Jersey having made up all of its...
New Jersey: Do you think the Parkway Should Get Rid of Cash Toll Payment?
If you live in Ocean County, chances are, you're driving on the Garden State Parkway at least once a week. And at times, it can get pretty backed up. One of the biggest causes of traffic on the parkway is toll booths. Often, people are struggling to find the correct amount of change to pay the toll. They're not prepared before they stop, and it holds things up. (But, we can't judge because we've probably all been there.)
The FLIP Circus is coming back to New Jersey
The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17. After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey. According to a release:. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned...
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
More New Jersey towns move to ban ATVs and dirt bikes
A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally
More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/29
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves1 -...
NJ minds are made up about January 6th despite House probe, polls say
Two new polls from New Jersey colleges this week shed light on the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the United States Capitol, and reactions to both it and the ensuing House of Representatives investigation from New Jerseyans and all Americans alike. The Rutgers-Eagleton poll out Wednesday found that 56% of...
Monmouth is best NJ county for fossils, pest control company says
By ranking the number of dig sites, number of specimen types, and average artifact age, Excel Pest Services has named Monmouth County the top place in New Jersey to find fossils. A study by the company, which operates in New Jersey and Florida, published last month put Monmouth far out...
SEPTA train derails at Trenton Transit Center
A SEPTA train headed for Philadelphia derailed near the Trenton Transit Center late Wednesday morning. The train carrying 25 passengers traveling at a low speed left the tracks just after 11 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesman John Golden. No one was injured and all the passengers were taken via a shuttle bus to the next station.
One New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
The good news is one New Jersey town has made an exclusive list of the most beautiful small towns in America list. The bad news is that it is the only New Jersey town to make the list. The first reaction to the news that only one New Jersey town...
NJ weather: September will end quiet and cool, still watching Ian
All eyes in the meteorological world are on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall along Cuba's southwest coast as a category 3 major hurricane early Tuesday morning. Florida is next. And then New Jersey could start to feel impacts from the storm as early as the weekend. But exactly what we'll see and when is still very much up in the air.
This is how NJ intends to fight home contractor fraud
TRENTON – Home improvement and home elevation contractors would need to have professional licenses from the state, under a long-discussed bill that has finally taken the first step through the Legislature. The timing of the bill’s consideration in relation to New Jersey’s bad-weather history was noted – just over...
One Of New Jersey’s Most Historic Sites Is Also One Of The Most Haunted In The State
I'm a huge history buff, and by that I mean I like to look at old buildings and go on tours when I'm on vacation. So, maybe not a buff but I love learning about the past. One of the best weekend trips I ever took was just about two Halloweens ago when my wife and I along with our two good friends went to Gettysburg, PA.
Wow! The Oldest Tree in New Jersey is Real American History
This is a story with deep roots! yes, pun intended. There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with "trees". It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old.
Three Awesome New Jersey Beaches Are Getting National Praise
Summer 2020 was a really great summer at the Jersey Shore all things considered, and now as fall arrives, two of the Garden State's beaches are getting some positive attention on a national level. When the accolades come from an outlet like USA Today, everyone pays a little bit of...
NJ deli worth $100 million ends in criminal, civil fraud charges
TRENTON – The curious case of a Gloucester County deli that the stock market valued at more than $100 million has ended, perhaps predictably, in a dozen criminal and civil charges, including fraud, against its investor owners. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Monday that it charged three men...
