Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Yardbarker
Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing
The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Yardbarker
Tortorella and Shaw are healthy for the Flyers’ Hart
The 2022-2023 season represents another opportunity for Carter Hart to redeem his superstar potential in the NHL. Hart is the current and future between the pipes in Philadelphia. His first two seasons drew comparisons to Carey Price. In the last two seasons, Hart was average, coming back down to earth.
Yardbarker
Flyers Face LTIR, Cap Predicament with Couturier, Ellis
Despite a clearly inferior level of talent to the NHL’s top teams, the Philadelphia Flyers still face one of the bleakest salary cap situations in the league. Eight players on their current roster will make $5 million or more in 2022-23. Four of the eight are at least 30 years old. They face major injury concerns with two of their most accomplished and expensive veteran players, Ryan Ellis and Sean Couturier.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Frost is finding his confidence, becoming consistent
Second to Carter Hart, Morgan Frost might receive the most criticism in the under-25 crop. In Philadelphia, criticism is born out of expectations based on past performances. Frost has strung together sturdy performances at the NHL level, but not consistently. His rookie season on the Philadelphia Flyers was encouraging, securing 7pts (2G, 5A) in 20 games. He mimicked that pace with 16pts (5G, 11A) in 55 games last season. Finding consistency in his game correlates directly to his confidence level.
NHL
Game Preview: 09.27.22 Preseason vs. DET
WATCH: PITTSBURGHPENGUINS.COM (U.S. ONLY) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. Following Sunday's split-squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena to host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-0-1 against Detroit, which gives Pittsburgh a 7-1-1 record against the Red Wings dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season. The last time the two teams met, six different goal-scorers, including a two-goal game from Evgeni Malkin, propelled the Penguins to a 7-2 win on April 23rd in Detroit. During their final two matchups last season, Pittsburgh outscored Detroit 18-4.
Yardbarker
Flyers dodge major bullet with recent Sean Couturier injury update
Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier recently picked up a back injury as the NHL season looms. The initial fear was that the veteran forward would miss significant time. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. The Flyers announced on Wednesday that Couturier will not require surgery. He...
Preseason Game 3: Nothing Special About Power Play, Penalty-Kill
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been in training camp for less than a week. There’s barely been enough time to squeeze in a handful of practices. Or, apparently, enough to score a power-play goal. Or to figure out how to prevent other teams from scoring them at will. In the...
Yardbarker
Report: Flyers C Sean Couturier (back) avoids surgery
Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier will not require back surgery and remains week-to-week, Sportsnet reported Wednesday. The decision comes after seeking a second opinion. Couturier, 29, reaggravated a back injury during strength and conditioning training last week. He reportedly suffered a herniated disc. Couturier previously had surgery on his back...
Narcity
Calgary Flames Coach Named Second 'Most Handsome' In The NHL & The First Is Also In Alberta
As the Calgary Flames start getting ready for what should be another action-packed season, a new study has brought attention to head coach Darryl Sutter for a surprising reason. Calgary Flames Head Coach Darryl Sutter was ranked as one of the most attractive in the NHL, according to a Gambling.com...
NHL・
NHL
Flyers Announce 'Hockey & Hounds' With Head Coach John Tortorella
The new segment on 97.5 The Fanatic will be a weekly discussion about both Flyers and Coach Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. PHILADELPHIA (September 28, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and 97.5 The Fanatic announced the premiere of its newest segment with Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella. Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Coach Tortorella will join hosts Tyrone Johnson, Ricky Bottalico, and Hunter Brody to discuss Flyers hockey as well as Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. In partnership with Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA), the segment will also bring attention and awareness to local animals who are looking for a forever home.
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers Launch New Docuseries: The Standard
PHILADELPHIA, PA (September 26, 2022) - Today the Philadelphia Flyers in-house content shop, On the Fly Productions, announced the launch of its newest docuseries The Standard. Following back-to-back seasons with extremely limited access due to COVID-19 restrictions, The Standard will give fans a new opportunity to peek behind the curtain as the docuseries takes them behind the scenes of this year's training camp.
