Facing the UConn Huskies, NC State’s defense was on a mission to shut down its opponent. Allowing only 10 points and 160 total yards of offense, the Wolfpack defense succeeded. Throughout the game, UConn struggled to find any rhythm on offense, which led to seven three-and-outs over the course of the game. Such a dominating performance was the perfect ending to a strong nonconference stretch from the defense.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO