Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Related
Technician Online
Pride Student VMC provides community for vet school graduates
Pride Student Veterinary Medicine Community (VMC) is a student organization that provides a community for LGBTQ graduates in the College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). Jamie Constantino, a third-year graduate in veterinary medicine, said the primary goal of Pride Student VMC is to create a safe space for LGBTQ people and allies within the CVM to come together and experience a sense of community.
Technician Online
Steinlechner finishes second, NC State men’s golf bounces back at Folds of Honor Collegiate
The NC State men’s golf team traveled to Grand Haven, Michigan for the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Course. The tournament consisted of 90 players from 18 schools. The trip to Michigan was the second of four tournaments for the Wolfpack this fall. The Wolfpack finished...
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ week in review: Sept. 19 - Sept. 25
Coming off of a record-breaking season, four members of the NC State women’s tennis team returned to the court earlier this week. Fifth-year Nell Miller and juniors Amelia Rajecki, Sophie Abrams and Gina Dittman hit the ground running at the Wahoowa Invitational in Charlottesville, Virginia. Both pairings — Abrams/Dittman...
Technician Online
NC State football offense looks ready for upcoming test
After a rather disappointing performance last week, NC State football’s offense flexed its muscles while defeating Connecticut 41-10. The Pack clicked nearly all night as it reminded fans the great potential this unit has. As the No. 10 Wolfpack’s nonconference schedule concludes, it now finds itself 4-0. Quarterbacks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Technician Online
NC State football by the numbers: Elite defense, inconsistent quarterback play
No. 10 NC State football finished its nonconference schedule with an undefeated record and beat its competition with relative ease, aside from week one against ECU. With a matchup against No. 5 Clemson on the horizon, let’s look at some key numbers from nonconference play. 13 - NC State’s...
Technician Online
Dominant defense leads Wolfpack football to another victory
Facing the UConn Huskies, NC State’s defense was on a mission to shut down its opponent. Allowing only 10 points and 160 total yards of offense, the Wolfpack defense succeeded. Throughout the game, UConn struggled to find any rhythm on offense, which led to seven three-and-outs over the course of the game. Such a dominating performance was the perfect ending to a strong nonconference stretch from the defense.
Technician Online
Duel in Death Valley: NC State football faces Clemson in top-10 showdown
Death Valley. Saturday night. Two top-10 teams. A spot in the ACC Championship Game, and potentially the College Football Playoff on the line. What more do you want?. In what is one of the biggest games in school history, the No. 10 NC State football team will travel to take on the No. 5 Clemson Tigers for a heavyweight ACC showdown.
Comments / 0