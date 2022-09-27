ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stem, NC

Technician Online

Pride Student VMC provides community for vet school graduates

Pride Student Veterinary Medicine Community (VMC) is a student organization that provides a community for LGBTQ graduates in the College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). Jamie Constantino, a third-year graduate in veterinary medicine, said the primary goal of Pride Student VMC is to create a safe space for LGBTQ people and allies within the CVM to come together and experience a sense of community.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

NC State Athletics’ week in review: Sept. 19 - Sept. 25

Coming off of a record-breaking season, four members of the NC State women’s tennis team returned to the court earlier this week. Fifth-year Nell Miller and juniors Amelia Rajecki, Sophie Abrams and Gina Dittman hit the ground running at the Wahoowa Invitational in Charlottesville, Virginia. Both pairings — Abrams/Dittman...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

NC State football offense looks ready for upcoming test

After a rather disappointing performance last week, NC State football’s offense flexed its muscles while defeating Connecticut 41-10. The Pack clicked nearly all night as it reminded fans the great potential this unit has. As the No. 10 Wolfpack’s nonconference schedule concludes, it now finds itself 4-0. Quarterbacks.
RALEIGH, NC
City
Stem, NC
Technician Online

Dominant defense leads Wolfpack football to another victory

Facing the UConn Huskies, NC State’s defense was on a mission to shut down its opponent. Allowing only 10 points and 160 total yards of offense, the Wolfpack defense succeeded. Throughout the game, UConn struggled to find any rhythm on offense, which led to seven three-and-outs over the course of the game. Such a dominating performance was the perfect ending to a strong nonconference stretch from the defense.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Duel in Death Valley: NC State football faces Clemson in top-10 showdown

Death Valley. Saturday night. Two top-10 teams. A spot in the ACC Championship Game, and potentially the College Football Playoff on the line. What more do you want?. In what is one of the biggest games in school history, the No. 10 NC State football team will travel to take on the No. 5 Clemson Tigers for a heavyweight ACC showdown.
CLEMSON, SC

